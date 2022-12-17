ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KMOV

SSM Health, Foodbank collaborate to feed families

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - SSM-Health St. Joseph partnered with The St. Louis Area Foodbank to feed hundreds of people Tuesday. They held a drive-thru event where over 200 people were able to get food. Organizers say cars were lined up over 2 hours before distribution began. This will be...
KMOV

Living Well: Beauty Care Tips

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - How often do you pay attention to the ingredients in your beauty care products? Doing so may have a huge impact on your overall health. In today’s Living Well, we talk about beauty care tips and hear from a local expert in all-natural beauty care products.
Evan Crosby

10 Jobs in St. Louis That Pay Over $100,000 a Year

St. Louis, Mo. - The economy of St. Louis is comprised of a wide range of industries. For example, some of the biggest economic sectors in the metro area include financial services, manufacturing, healthcare, and technology. Furthermore, many of the highest-paying jobs located throughout the St. Louis region also happen to be in these sectors as well.
KSDK

Gateway Pet Guardians preparing for cold, need fosters

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill — Gateway Pet Guardians are providing resources to pet owners in the Metro East ahead of cold weather. St. Louis and Metro East areas are expecting snow, wind gusts and dangerous wind chills as low as -30 degrees from Thursday to Saturday. Gateway Pet Guardians...
KMOV

St. Louis Area Foodbank in need of donations

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Area Foodbank is in need of donations this holiday season. Officials say food donations are down, and at the same time, more people are needing help. The St. Louis Area Foodbank helps feed hungry families in 26 counties in Missouri and Illinois.
websterjournal.com

No longer a military base: Armory STL opens to public

The Armory building has seen many changes in its history. It originated as a base for the 138th infantry of the Missouri National Guard and has evolved over the years, the most prominent being as a space for athletes to practice. The Armory has become a part of St. Louis...
KMOV

Warming shelters available ahead of freezing temperatures

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Below-freezing temperatures are coming to the St. Louis region this week, which can put those that are unhoused at risk. Officials in St. Louis City said they have more than 100 beds available. It is hard to gauge how many people will need their services, but they said they have overflow shelters available.
southarkansassun.com

$500 Monthly Payments for Low-Income Families with Children in School Proposed by a Major City in America

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones recently announced plans to send $500 monthly payments to approximately 440 families for the next 18 months. The program, which is said to also aim to reduce gender and racial inequality in the city, received initial approval from the Board of Aldermen last week, based on the report of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch on December 8, 2022.
KMOV

Hanukkah celebrations across St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Hanukkah celebrations are underway in St. Louis. There will be a giant menorah lighting on Monday at Kiener Plaza in downtown St. Louis. The celebration begins at 6 p.m. The lineup for the annual menorah car parade in Chesterfield starts at 6 p.m. Tuesday, with...
KMOV

Reside in St. Louis: Renovated church property

The NABISCO Mansion, which sits at 10 Westmoreland Place, was built in 1986 and is on the market for $2,150,000. It has 8 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms and 2 partial bathrooms. The listing is held by Samuel Hall and Jeffrey P. Warner with Dielmann Sotheby's International Realy. Build Day 1:...
proclaimerscv.com

$500 Monthly Paycheck Will Be Sent To American citizens.

$500 Monthly Paycheck Will Be Sent To American citizens. For the next 18 months approximately 440 families will receive a monthly paycheck amounting to $500 as early as October, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura announced. Qualifications. To be able to qualify for the monthly paycheck of $500, you need to be:
