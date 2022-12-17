Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Jobs in St. Louis That Pay Over $100,000 a YearEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
Dollar General Location Closed IndefinitelyJoel EisenbergSaint Louis, MO
Families would get $500 each month in new proposalR.A. HeimSaint Louis, MO
James Cash Penney from Hamilton, Missouri was a co-founder of The Golden Rule stores, later renamed J.C. Penney in 1913CJ CoombsFlorissant, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
KMOV
SSM Health, Foodbank collaborate to feed families
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - SSM-Health St. Joseph partnered with The St. Louis Area Foodbank to feed hundreds of people Tuesday. They held a drive-thru event where over 200 people were able to get food. Organizers say cars were lined up over 2 hours before distribution began. This will be...
KMOV
Navy recruit surprises sister at elementary school ahead of the holidays
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Excitement was building inside the walls of Frohardt Elementary School in Granite City with a red carpet featuring Santa and teachers dawned in ugly Christmas sweaters. Third grader Isabella Goodson traded in her front row seat to become one of Santa’s elves. Her Christmas list this...
KMOV
St. Louis Children’s Hospital gives special surprise to a family after spending months in the hospital
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A holiday miracle came a week early for a Metro family. After spending eight months at St. Louis Children’s hospital, baby girl Vivi is home with her family just in time for Christmas. Vivi’s mom, Amy Sullivan, said she was born in April with...
KMOV
Therapy dogs lift cancer patients’ spirits over holiday week, more volunteers needed
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The 7th floor at the Siteman Cancer Center in the Central West End fills with smiles when dogs, Jackson and Gibson, stroll the hallways. With their humans, Candace and Ryan Metcalf, this doggy duo walks the infusion floor. The Metcalfs volunteer with CHAMP Assistance Dogs...
KMOV
Community rallies around family after father, mother die months apart
ST. LOUIS (CBS) -- It’s a story about unconditional love and support and how it lifted a St. Louis family through a time of grief. Earlier this year, three young children lost their father and mother just four months apart. Their community rallied around them, and relatives gave them a new home.
KMOV
Living Well: Beauty Care Tips
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - How often do you pay attention to the ingredients in your beauty care products? Doing so may have a huge impact on your overall health. In today’s Living Well, we talk about beauty care tips and hear from a local expert in all-natural beauty care products.
St. Louis, Mo. - The economy of St. Louis is comprised of a wide range of industries. For example, some of the biggest economic sectors in the metro area include financial services, manufacturing, healthcare, and technology. Furthermore, many of the highest-paying jobs located throughout the St. Louis region also happen to be in these sectors as well.
KSDK
Gateway Pet Guardians preparing for cold, need fosters
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill — Gateway Pet Guardians are providing resources to pet owners in the Metro East ahead of cold weather. St. Louis and Metro East areas are expecting snow, wind gusts and dangerous wind chills as low as -30 degrees from Thursday to Saturday. Gateway Pet Guardians...
KMOV
St. Louis Area Foodbank in need of donations
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Area Foodbank is in need of donations this holiday season. Officials say food donations are down, and at the same time, more people are needing help. The St. Louis Area Foodbank helps feed hungry families in 26 counties in Missouri and Illinois.
KMOV
Urgent Care’s EMT program creates a new pathway for improving staffing shortages in healthcare
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - With ongoing constraints in hospitals and urgent cares across the Metro from the rise in flu, COVID and RSV cases, a commitment to helping others has never felt more in high demand. “Definitely, it’s a lot of work right now for sure, but I just...
websterjournal.com
No longer a military base: Armory STL opens to public
The Armory building has seen many changes in its history. It originated as a base for the 138th infantry of the Missouri National Guard and has evolved over the years, the most prominent being as a space for athletes to practice. The Armory has become a part of St. Louis...
KMOV
The Nutcracker returns to The Fox following pandemic delays, features local dancers on the big stage
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The annual Nutcracker performance returned to The Fox Theater last weekend following a two year delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sunday featured two performances with a professional touring company accompanied by more than 120 local dancers, all of whom tried out for a role in the show.
KMOV
Warming shelters available ahead of freezing temperatures
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Below-freezing temperatures are coming to the St. Louis region this week, which can put those that are unhoused at risk. Officials in St. Louis City said they have more than 100 beds available. It is hard to gauge how many people will need their services, but they said they have overflow shelters available.
southarkansassun.com
$500 Monthly Payments for Low-Income Families with Children in School Proposed by a Major City in America
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones recently announced plans to send $500 monthly payments to approximately 440 families for the next 18 months. The program, which is said to also aim to reduce gender and racial inequality in the city, received initial approval from the Board of Aldermen last week, based on the report of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch on December 8, 2022.
KMOV
Hanukkah celebrations across St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Hanukkah celebrations are underway in St. Louis. There will be a giant menorah lighting on Monday at Kiener Plaza in downtown St. Louis. The celebration begins at 6 p.m. The lineup for the annual menorah car parade in Chesterfield starts at 6 p.m. Tuesday, with...
KMOV
Reside in St. Louis: Renovated church property
The NABISCO Mansion, which sits at 10 Westmoreland Place, was built in 1986 and is on the market for $2,150,000. It has 8 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms and 2 partial bathrooms. The listing is held by Samuel Hall and Jeffrey P. Warner with Dielmann Sotheby's International Realy. Build Day 1:...
proclaimerscv.com
$500 Monthly Paycheck Will Be Sent To American citizens.
$500 Monthly Paycheck Will Be Sent To American citizens. For the next 18 months approximately 440 families will receive a monthly paycheck amounting to $500 as early as October, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura announced. Qualifications. To be able to qualify for the monthly paycheck of $500, you need to be:
stlpublicradio.org
For 14 years, Kelvin Adams led St. Louis Public Schools. He’s retiring with mixed feelings
After leading St. Louis Public Schools for 14 years, Superintendent Kelvin Adams will retire at the end of December. Adams has led the district through major changes during that time. St. Louis Public Schools became fully accredited, returned to a locally elected school board and passed two major bond measures.
