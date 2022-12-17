ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield family gets surprise delivery of Christmas tree, gifts for kids

KGET
 5 days ago

Putting up the Christmas tree is a tradition for most families during the holiday season, but not everyone can afford a tree or presents for that matter.

That’s why Sun Power by Sun Solar and The Open Door Network have joined forces to bring the spirit of Christmas to the homes of several deserving families this year including the Miller family.

The Millers’ tree and some presents were delivered by Sun Power by Sun Solar and the Open Door Network helping the family celebrate Christmas this year.

“Almost brings me to tears honestly to tell you the truth,” William Triplett of The Open Door Network said. “To come in here and see a family who has been through so much and to get this piece, these presents, even though some people might not think it is a lot, to them this was the world.”

Now Miller’s three kids are eager to open their gifts on Christmas Day, but they wish it was today.

“Now that they can have everything, well mostly everything they wanted for Christmas, they are excited about it,” Mercedes Miller said. “They want to open gifts now but they have to wait.. very impatient.”

“Just seeing them happy and excited about receiving their gifts for Christmas, as long as they’re happy, I’m happy.”

KGET

KGET

