WIBC.com
Multiple Suspects Arrested for Lawrence County Thefts
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. — After an investigation lasting most of this year, state police say they have arrested multiple people for a string of thefts in Lawrence county. Indiana State Police say they’ve arrested seven people for burglaries around the city of Mitchell. Police were first called to...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report (12/21)
Michelle Charles, 34, of Lafayette, was arrested on counts of Possession of Marijuana, OVWI Controlled Substance, OVWI, and Driving while Suspended with a Prior. Bond was set at $2,000, and bond was posted.
104.1 WIKY
Assault Subject Escapes
Evansville police were called to the 600 block of Liberty Way where a victim told officers a nearby man had been banned from the property. The officer yelled several times for the suspect to stop but he didn’t. The officer got back into his cruiser and finally stopped the...
wbiw.com
Indiana State Police A.C.E.S. conclude investigation with several arrests
LAWRENCE CO. – A several-month-long investigation by the Indiana State Police Bloomington District A.C.E.S. (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section) has concluded with the arrest of numerous suspects. On April 7, 2022, Trooper Chance Humphrey was contacted by the owners of Lawrence County Farm Supply, who were reporting their business had...
Woman involved in deadly Evansville crash arrested months later
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Nearly six months after a deadly crash in Evansville, police suspect drugs and alcohol were involved. Shortly after midnight Monday morning, police took 19-year-old Jnysia E. Turner into custody. Police accuse her of nearly ten felony charges relating back to that fatal accident on July 10. Shortly after 5 o’clock that […]
wbiw.com
Police investigating a murder in the 500 block of Easy Street in Mitchell, suspect detained
MITCHELL – On Tuesday, at approximately 6:05 p.m. Lawrence County Central Dispatch received a request to conduct a welfare check in the 500 block of Easy Street in Mitchell. When deputies arrived, they found a male hastily attempting to exit the property in a silver Chevrolet pickup. Due to the nature of the call, deputies stopped the truck and encountered the male with a shotgun in the seat next to him.
WISH-TV
State police catch Evansville woman driving 121 mph on I-69
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — An Evansville woman was pulled over Wednesday morning after driving 121 mph in a 60 mph zone, according to Indiana State Police. Sgt. Todd Ringle, ISP public information officer, said the driver was cited for reckless driving in a Wednesday tweet. Just before 12:30 a.m.,...
wbiw.com
Unintentional shooting results in the death of a Springville man
GREENE CO. – A Springville man was killed Saturday in what police are saying was an “unintentional shooting”. The incident was reported at 1:30 p.m. According to Greene County Sheriff’s Department, a 16-year-old was unloading a semi-automatic weapon to clean it when it “unintentionally” discharged one round striking 21-year-old Bryar Laws.
WTHI
Terre Haute police officer cleared of wrongdoing after fatally shooting suspect
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute police officer has been cleared of all wrongdoing after fatally shooting a suspect earlier this month. On December 1, the Terre Haute Police Department responded to a stabbing call at 1644 First Avenue. Officer Adam Noel was one of the responding officers.
Evansville man sentenced to 2 years in federal prison for firearm charge
(WEHT) - An Evansville man was sentenced to two years in federal prison for illegally possessing a firearm.
wuzr.com
Washington Residents Arrested on Separate Charges
Washington Police arrested a Washington man early Tuesday morning for Battery. 28-year-old Marvin Rojas Y Rojas is being held without bond in the Daviess County Security Center. Washington Police arrested 28-year-old Shawna Campbell and 38 year-old Craig Larsen, both of Washington, for Dealing in Marijuana and Maintaining a Common Nuisance....
wrul.com
Heffington And Franks Arrested Following Traffic Stop In Carmi
An Enfield man is in being held in the White County Jail after a routine traffic stop revealed he w as wanted on four warrants. On Sunday, December 18th, Officers with the Carmi Police Department stopped a vehicle being driven by 28 year old Anna Franks of 9th Street in Carmi. Franks was arrested for Driving while License Suspended and cited for Operation of an Uninsured Motor Vehicle. The passenger, 32 year old Austin Heffington of Enfield was wanted on four felony warrants. Two in Gallatin one in Saline and one in White County. Heffington is also being charged with Possession of Cannabis in a Motor Vehicle by passenger. Bond for Franks was set at $350. She paid bond and was released. Bond for Heffington has been set at $8,495.
wevv.com
Evansville Police Looking for Hit-and-Run Suspect
The Evansville Police Department is asking the public to help identify a man believed to have been involved in a recent hit-and-run. EPD says the incident happened on December 10th, around 6:00 p.m. They believe the male suspect drove through the parking lot located at 1500 N. Boeke, ran into...
wbiw.com
Woman arrested after violating no trespass order
SPRINGVILLE – A Springville woman was arrested on criminal trespass charges Sunday when Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called to the 50 block of South Teddy Bird Lane after a request for a welfare check. When the deputy arrived they noticed the gate to the backyard was...
wbiw.com
Man is arrested for domestic violence in the presence of minors and more
BEDFORD – A West Baden man was arrested on a warrant after a domestic fight on November 29th. On that day Bedford Police officers responded to the 1000 block of 4th Street at 12:34 a.m. after a 911 call with no one on the line. The dispatcher reported they could hear a verbal argument in the background.
wbiw.com
Arrest made after argument turns physical
SPRINGVILLE – A Springville man was arrested Friday after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a home on Preston Lane after a report of a domestic battery. When deputies arrived they spoke to 44-year-old Corey Harper. He told police he had a “stressful day at work.” When...
WTHI
One dead after an accidental weapon discharge in Greene Co.
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Greene County man is dead after police say a teen accidentally fired a weapon, hitting the victim. It happened Saturday afternoon on Strausser Road in Greene County. According to the Greene County Sheriff's Office, a 16-year-old went to clean a handgun when it accidentally...
wbiw.com
A man wanted on a warrant was arrested after a deputy spots him as a passenger in a truck
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested early Saturday on meth charges after a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy spotted 21-year-old Sebastian Harp as a passenger in a truck and knew he was wanted on an outstanding warrant. While placing him in handcuffs, Harp admitted to having a...
wamwamfm.com
Jasper Police Department Explains Error in Martha Hale Fatality Case
The Jasper Police Department has issued a press release explaining the error in court documents against Martha Hale. The Jasper Police Department believes the charges were appropriate relating to the incident in which Ms. Hale was charged with OWI – Fatality, among other charges. According to the press release, the prosecutor’s office was not comfortable pursuing OWI-related charges due to the defenses available to the defendant in these types of cases. The release also shows JPD’s support of the prosecutor’s decision, saying that these types of cases are difficult to prove in court. The Jasper Police Department would like to remind the public that marijuana is still an illegal substance in Indiana. “Even though no charges for operating while intoxicated were filed in this incident, the Jasper Police Department is still going to enforce the laws of the state of Indiana to protect the citizens of the community.”
wbiw.com
Two arrested on drug charges after Mitchell Police officer spots stolen vehicle
MITCHELL – Two men were arrested Friday on drug charges after a Mitchell Police officer was notified of a stolen blue Ford Ranger spotted traveling south on State Road 37 from US 50 West. The vehicle had been stolen in Bedford. The officer parked off State Road 37 near...
