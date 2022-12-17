Carl Junction Gets Big Boost from Buerge as they Defeat Strafford

The Carl Junction Lady Bulldogs went on to defeat Strafford 69-55 to move to 9-1 on the season.

Destiny Buerge led the way with 33 points. Dezi Williams and Kylie Scott had nice contributions with 14 and 11 points.

The Lady Bulldogs are off for the break and will be back on January 2nd when they face McDonald County.

