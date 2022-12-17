ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I'm The Total Vibe
4d ago

It's incredible they can go and grab alligators but can't come to a home that's been broken into or return calls from a victim of an armed robbery & attempted carjacking!!😠

4
Derrick Curley
5d ago

That's not right y'all could have waited till after Christmas to evict somebody thanks Detroit!

