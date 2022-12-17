Read full article on original website
'She Took a Dump on America': Jason Whitlock on Low Brittney Griner Praise
Jason Whitlock blasted MSNBC opinion columnist Dave Zirin for an article he wrote recently calling out NBA fans for the lack of cheers that Brittney Griner received at a Utah Jazz home game this past week when an announcer asked fans in attendance to celebrate Griner’s return from Russia.
Celtics Rumors: Grant Williams’ Market Garnering ‘Strong Interest’
Grant Williams and the Boston Celtics were unable to agree on a contract extension before the start of the NBA season. As a result, it could lead to an offseason full of options for the 24-year-old forward. With Williams in the midst of just his fourth NBA campaign, taking a...
Celtics Shorthanded Vs. Pacers With Marcus Smart Ruled Out
BOSTON — The Boston Celtics are looking to get back on track Wednesday night after losing four out of their last five games, but they will have to do so shorthandedly. Just over an hour before tipping off against the Indiana Pacers, the Celtics announced Marcus Smart won’t play in the contest due to a non-COVID illness.
Joe Mazzulla Sees This Positive Overshadowed In Celtics’ Recent Rut
BOSTON — There aren’t too many good feelings surrounding the Celtics at the moment with Boston having lost four out of their last five games. But Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla didn’t have to search hard for a positive despite the recent rut his team is in.
Ja Morant Praises Celtics When Talking Grizzlies’ NBA Finals Path
Ja Morant made a bold statement when discussing his view on the Memphis Grizzlies and their path to reaching the NBA Finals. Without even considering the Western Conference competition, Morant made his stance loud and clear. He isn’t remotely worried about any fellow conference opponents. Instead, the All-Star point guard has his eye on the defending Eastern Conference champs.
Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed
Before she was ultimately released as part of a controversial prisoner swap, WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months in Russian captivity, during which she faced some absolutely brutal conditions at a high-security Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day with the conditions affecting Griner’s mental health began to decline as a Read more... The post Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Kevin Durant Claims Nets Are Disliked, Held To Different Standard
Kevin Durant feels as though the Brooklyn Nets have unfairly garnered negative media attention this season. The Nets have endured several setbacks just 32 games into their season. Whether it was Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons or Steve Nash, there was plenty of headline-worthy news coming from the Nets. Yet, that doesn’t sit right with Durant.
What Did Josh McDaniels Say To Mac Jones During On-Field Embrace?
Following an unspeakable loss to the Raiders on Sunday afternoon, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones received a message from Las Vegas head coach and former New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. McDaniels’ message wasn’t exactly clear, though he seemed to strike an optimistic tone when speaking with the second-year quarterback who...
Celtics’ Malcolm Brogdon Isn’t Focused On Winning This Award
First-year Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon isn’t too keen on the idea of personal accomplishments, rather doing his best to ensure team success. Before the season began, Brogdon was booked as a favorite to win NBA Sixth Man of the Year. Oddsmakers priced the veteran at +1200, the fourth-best odds among players listed in contention. Yet to Brogdon, none of that matters.
Celtics Guard Derrick White Not Stressing Recent Shooting Slump
The month of December has not been kind to Boston Celtics guard Derrick White. A key catalyst for the Celtics off the bench and in the starting unit during the first month and a half of the regular season, White has regressed since the calendar flipped as he is in the middle of a prolonged shooting slump.
Pacers’ Aaron Nesmith Looks Back Fondly On Time With Celtics
BOSTON — When the Indiana Pacers hit the floor at TD Garden on Wednesday night to take on the Boston Celtics, it will be Aaron Nesmith’s first time facing the team that drafted him. Nesmith struggled to carve out a consistent role over his two seasons with the...
How Celtics’ Sam Hauser Addressed Outside Shooting Cold Streak
The Boston Celtics have been far from their previous dominant selves in knocking down shots from the outside. And sharpshooter Sam Hauser, like the team, has also fallen into a bit of a slump recently. During their latest loss against the Orlando Magic on Sunday, Hauser was only able to...
How Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Explained End-Of-Game Reaction Vs. Pacers
BOSTON — Jayson Tatum didn’t stick around for any on-court festivities following an uninspiring, 117-112, loss for the Boston Celtics to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night at TD Garden. There was no dapping up or words of encouragement for Aaron Nesmith, who turned in a strong 15-point,...
Celtics Perfect Fit For Malcolm Brogdon According To Ex-Coach
Malcolm Brogdon’s arrival to Boston has remedied the Celtics’ biggest flaw from their NBA Finals run last season, and people outside the organization have taken notice. Boston was looking for a pretty specific player headed into this past offseason. In order to fix one of their biggest flaws, the Celtics needed to add a ballhandler off the bench who could provide consistent scoring and lead multiple units. In swinging a trade for Brogdon, they got that player.
Joe Mazzulla Reveals Message To Celtics After Ugly First Half Vs. Pacers
BOSTON — Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla didn’t give a spirited speech at halftime even though Boston was getting throttled by the Indiana Pacers to trail by 28 points at the break. Instead, Mazzulla asked his team a simple question. “Basically decide what team you want to...
Play ‘Predict The Game’ During Bruins-Jets To Win Signed Charlie McAvoy Jersey
The Boston Bruins and the Winnipeg Jets will face off for the first time this season Thursday. You can watch the game on NESN, and you also can play for the opportunity to win a signed Charlie Coyle jersey by playing NESN Games’ “Predict the Game” contest.
Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Interacts With Twitter User Over Travel Calls
Jaylen Brown didn’t shy away from responding to one Twitter user who shared several clips of his travel violations this season. Brown first spoke out against the calls after the Boston Celtics dropped a second straight loss against a lackluster Orlando Magic team Sunday. With Boston losers in three straight and Brown charged with five turnovers in their latest contest, he attempted to call out what he believes is a double standard.
Jim Montgomery Believes Cale Makar’s Decision Was ‘Remarkable’
Cale Makar might have regretted his decision, but others feel otherwise. The reigning Norris Trophy winner cost his team a power play Monday night when the honest human in him came out to inform the officials that he wasn’t tripped, but rather lost his balance on his own. This, of course, led to Makar admitting after the game that he felt bad for costing Colorado a shot at a chance to score with the Avalanche ranking top 10 in power play percentage.
Ex-Celtic Kemba Walker ‘Would Love’ Playing With Luka Doncic
Former Boston Celtics point guard Kemba Walker is thrilled at the thought of playing alongside Luka Doncic on the Dallas Mavericks. With the Mavericks off to a subpar start to their campaign, Walker noted one of the obvious perks of his arrival in Dallas — playing with an MVP-caliber superstar in Doncic. Yet, having only shared the floor with Doncic in two of his five career games with the Mavericks, Walker is still excited.
How ESPN Graded Red Sox’s Reported Justin Turner Deal
The Red Sox and Dodgers basically swapped designated hitters, with Justin Turner reportedly agreeing to a contract with Boston while J.D. Martinez reportedly landed a one-year deal with Los Angeles. Through that prism, the development could be viewed as a wash. But Turner nevertheless represents a decent short-term pickup for...
