What is Davis Mills' worst area as the Texans' starting QB?

By Mark Lane
 5 days ago
Davis Mills has been anything but great in 2022.

The former 2021 third-round pick has compiled a 78.2 passer rating and a 1-9-1 record as a starter. The Houston Texans have the worst record in the NFL at 1-11-1 and the irony is that Mills’ poor performance will help the club by ensuring they get the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, which they will then use to take his successor.

While Mills has had a lackluster season, there is one area where the Stanford product especially struggles.

According to Aaron Schatz of Football Outsiders, the one area where Mills has the most trouble is on third downs.

Mills has been horrible passing on third downs, when passing is most important (and most expected by the defense). This year, Mills has a minus-63.4% DVOA on third downs, the second lowest in the league for a quarterback with at least 20 third-down passes.

Mills’ production on third down is so terrible compared to last year’s, according to Pro Football Outsiders’ DVOA rankings.

There is only one other quarterback worse in the DVOA rankings than Mills, and that particular quarterback recently joined the Los Angeles Rams after starting the year with the Carolina Panthers.

Texans offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton praised Mills for his ability to get the ball out quicker in Week 14.

“We have to get the ball out on schedule,” said Hamilton. “Get the ball into the pass receivers, the backs, get the ball into their hands in the passing game immediately after they make their breaks and give them a chance to run after catch. Davis did a really good job of doing that this past Sunday.”

Mills went 16-of-21 for 175 yards and an interception. The Texans similarly were 7-15 on third downs and didn’t give up a single sack.

