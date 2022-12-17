ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millcreek Township, PA

5d ago

It was dark when she was going for the bas, maybe we shouldn’t have daylight saving time anymore and protect our children!

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Related
Centre Daily

Family dog returned to cabin without 19-year-old in PA. He’s found safe 2 days later

UPDATE: A 19-year-old who went missing in the Pennsylvania woods has been found safe, officials said. Luke Rissler left his parent’s cabin at Pine Grove Furnace State Park and was last seen heading toward a bathroom in the afternoon on Dec. 19. The family dog went with Rissler, but when it returned to the cabin without him, his parents reported him missing, news outlets reported.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wesb.com

Mt. Jewett Teen Accused of Criminal Mischief

A Mt. Jewett teenager is facing charges in a case of criminal mischief. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, a 19-year-old drove his ATV in the parking lot of the MJ2KB Trails in Hamlin Township, causing damage to the area. The teenager’s name is being withheld pending charges being filed....
MOUNT JEWETT, PA
WTAJ

Bellwood man charged with killing cat for ‘making noises’

Editors Note: It was previously reported Christopher Zacker lives in Tyrone but has since been updated to correctly note he is from Bellwood. BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bellwood man was charged with felony animal cruelty after he was accused of killing a cat in Antis Township. State police were sent to a home […]
BELLWOOD, PA
erienewsnow.com

Vehicle Restrictions Placed On I-90 In WNY

FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) — A tandem and empty truck-trailer ban takes effect Friday on Interstate-90 in Western New York. The New York State Thruway issued the restriction due to forecasted high winds in our region. Taking effect at 6 a.m. Friday, the ban impacts vehicles on I-90...
BUFFALO, NY
Idaho State Journal

Man dies after head-on collision near Idaho-Utah border

A 38-year-old man has died after a head-on collision with a semi-truck on Tuesday morning near the Idaho-Utah border. According to a news release from the Utah Department of Public Safety, the accident occurred on State Route 30 around 1 a.m. A 38-year-old driver of a 2015 Chevy pickup truck was headed westbound on S.R. 30, near the Beaver Dam area in northern Utah’s Box Elder County, when he crossed the centerline into oncoming traffic. The Chevy collided with a 2020 Kenworth semi-truck pulling a single trailer, the release states. The driver of the Chevy was killed instantly; the 24-year-old driver of the semi was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation, the release states.
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT
erienewsnow.com

Police Look to Identify Suspect in Thefts from Millcreek Mall

Police are asking for the public's help to identify the suspect in several thefts at the Millcreek Mall. The incidents happened Nov. 30 and Dec. 1. Police did not disclose the names of the stores involved. The value of the items stolen is approximately $1,200, according to police. The suspect...
ERIE, PA
Tribune-Review

Injuries reported in Route 819 car crash

At least one person was injured in a car crash Friday evening on Route 819. The crash happened just after 7 p.m. in East Huntingdon in the area of the Route 119 exit ramp, according to a Westmoreland County dispatcher. State police out of Uniontown are handling the incident, the...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Boston

Police use drone to find two-year-old in the woods after stabbing

FREETOWN -- Police in Freetown used a thermal camera drone to find a two-year-old who went missing after their mother was arrested for a stabbing. Angel-Leah Duarte, 25, was arrested Friday night after allegedly stabbing a 61-year-old in the face. Police said they were called to the scene around 8:20 p.m. when the victim showed up at a neighbor's house. When officers arrived, Duarte took her child and ran away. After a brief search, Duarte was found and arrested but the toddler was still missing. The child was found in the woods by a drone with a thermal camera just before 11 p.m., police said. Along with the drone, a K9, and search and rescue teams from the Southeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council were involved in the search. Neighbors were notified with a reverse 911 call.Duarte was taken to the hospital and then booked at the Freetown police station. She was charged with attempted murder and assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon.  Her bail was set at $50,000. She is expected to be arraigned at the Fall River Justice Center on Monday. The victim's condition and identity are unknown at this time. 
FREETOWN, MA

