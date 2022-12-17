Read full article on original website
It was dark when she was going for the bas, maybe we shouldn’t have daylight saving time anymore and protect our children!
Centre Daily
Family dog returned to cabin without 19-year-old in PA. He’s found safe 2 days later
UPDATE: A 19-year-old who went missing in the Pennsylvania woods has been found safe, officials said. Luke Rissler left his parent’s cabin at Pine Grove Furnace State Park and was last seen heading toward a bathroom in the afternoon on Dec. 19. The family dog went with Rissler, but when it returned to the cabin without him, his parents reported him missing, news outlets reported.
wesb.com
Mt. Jewett Teen Accused of Criminal Mischief
A Mt. Jewett teenager is facing charges in a case of criminal mischief. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, a 19-year-old drove his ATV in the parking lot of the MJ2KB Trails in Hamlin Township, causing damage to the area. The teenager’s name is being withheld pending charges being filed....
Bellwood man charged with killing cat for ‘making noises’
Editors Note: It was previously reported Christopher Zacker lives in Tyrone but has since been updated to correctly note he is from Bellwood. BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bellwood man was charged with felony animal cruelty after he was accused of killing a cat in Antis Township. State police were sent to a home […]
erienewsnow.com
Vehicle Restrictions Placed On I-90 In WNY
FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) — A tandem and empty truck-trailer ban takes effect Friday on Interstate-90 in Western New York. The New York State Thruway issued the restriction due to forecasted high winds in our region. Taking effect at 6 a.m. Friday, the ban impacts vehicles on I-90...
erienewsnow.com
Hotel Shift Manager Accused of Taking Woman's French Bulldog in Summit Township
A hotel shift manager faces charges after she was accused of taking a woman's French bulldog and lying about it, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened at the Days Inn on Schultz Rd. in Summit Township Nov. 7 after troopers were called to investigate a property dispute. The victim...
Man dies after head-on collision near Idaho-Utah border
A 38-year-old man has died after a head-on collision with a semi-truck on Tuesday morning near the Idaho-Utah border. According to a news release from the Utah Department of Public Safety, the accident occurred on State Route 30 around 1 a.m. A 38-year-old driver of a 2015 Chevy pickup truck was headed westbound on S.R. 30, near the Beaver Dam area in northern Utah’s Box Elder County, when he crossed the centerline into oncoming traffic. The Chevy collided with a 2020 Kenworth semi-truck pulling a single trailer, the release states. The driver of the Chevy was killed instantly; the 24-year-old driver of the semi was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation, the release states.
1 Dead After SUV Crashes Into Amish Buggy In Ohio
Another person was also injured in the accident.
erienewsnow.com
Police Look to Identify Suspect in Thefts from Millcreek Mall
Police are asking for the public's help to identify the suspect in several thefts at the Millcreek Mall. The incidents happened Nov. 30 and Dec. 1. Police did not disclose the names of the stores involved. The value of the items stolen is approximately $1,200, according to police. The suspect...
erienewsnow.com
Millcreek Police Investigate Use of Stolen Credit Cards at Walmart
Millcreek Police are investigating the fraudulent use of stolen credit cards at Walmart. It reportedly happened Dec. 12. The male suspect was captured on video surveillance stealing a wallet and then using the stolen credit cards to make purchases, according to police. Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked...
Natrona County Coroner Investigating Casper Mountain Death as Possible Suicide
Earlier today, it was announced that 43-year-old Lowell 'Leroy' Campbell was the individual who drove his vehicle through the metal barrier at Lookout Point on Casper Mountain. Now, Natrona County Coroner James Whipps has offered more details as to the events surrounding the man's death. "I am investigating it as...
Pa. high school students must meet new requirements to receive their diploma
Students will not only have to meet their school’s graduation requirements but they’ll also have to pass the state Keystone Exams in biology, algebra and literature, or complete an “alternative pathway.”
Injuries reported in Route 819 car crash
At least one person was injured in a car crash Friday evening on Route 819. The crash happened just after 7 p.m. in East Huntingdon in the area of the Route 119 exit ramp, according to a Westmoreland County dispatcher. State police out of Uniontown are handling the incident, the...
erienewsnow.com
Pennsylvania's New High School Graduation Requirements to Effect Class of 2023
Pennsylvania students will have to complete new graduation requirements in order to receive their high school diploma. Act 158 was signed into law by Governor Tom Wolf in 2018, but was delayed due to the pandemic. Act 158 provides alternatives to Pennsylvania's statewide requirement of passing three end of course...
Police use drone to find two-year-old in the woods after stabbing
FREETOWN -- Police in Freetown used a thermal camera drone to find a two-year-old who went missing after their mother was arrested for a stabbing. Angel-Leah Duarte, 25, was arrested Friday night after allegedly stabbing a 61-year-old in the face. Police said they were called to the scene around 8:20 p.m. when the victim showed up at a neighbor's house. When officers arrived, Duarte took her child and ran away. After a brief search, Duarte was found and arrested but the toddler was still missing. The child was found in the woods by a drone with a thermal camera just before 11 p.m., police said. Along with the drone, a K9, and search and rescue teams from the Southeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council were involved in the search. Neighbors were notified with a reverse 911 call.Duarte was taken to the hospital and then booked at the Freetown police station. She was charged with attempted murder and assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon. Her bail was set at $50,000. She is expected to be arraigned at the Fall River Justice Center on Monday. The victim's condition and identity are unknown at this time.
erienewsnow.com
Pennsylvania Game Commission Reminds Hunters that Final Deer Season Kicks Off After Christmas
While 2022 may be winding down, Pennsylvania's hunting license year has just begun, and there's plenty of action to experience in the coming weeks. The final deer season of 2022-23 kicks off December 26th, alongside many small game and furbearer seasons. Three separate deer seasons will kick off after Christmas....
Pennsylvania ex-attorney general acquitted in drunken driving case
PENNSYLVANIA — Pennsylvania’s former top law enforcement officer, who once served jail time for leaking secret investigative files and lying about it, has been acquitted of drunken driving. A Lackawanna County judge on Monday acquitted former Attorney General Kathleen Kane of drunken driving and careless driving after a...
Head-on crash leaves Vermonter in serious condition
A Belmont, Vermont woman is in serious condition after a two-car crash on Belmont Road in Mount Holly, according to the Vermont State Police.
Hunting Authorities Charge Wyoming Politician with Reckless Endangerment
A Wyoming state representative candidate has been charged with misdemeanor reckless endangerment related to a morning elk hunt. On Nov. 30, the Park County Sheriff’s Office charged two-time state representative candidate Nina Webber with misdemeanor reckless endangerment after she shot in the direction of a home, according to the Powell Tribune.
Two big PA lottery winners over the weekend locally
The Pennsylvania Lottery says a Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket sold on Friday matched all five balls drawn, 13-20-28-30-40 to win $2 million.
This Infamous Diner in Pennsylvania is Known for a Single Menu Item
Neon signage, cake display boxes, and always open late—you can't discuss American dining history without mentioning the diner. Although PA didn't invent the diner, it certainly popularized it. With hundreds scattered across the state, Pennsylvania contains some of the country's best and most legendary diners that the country has to offer.
