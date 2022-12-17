Read full article on original website
WJHG-TV
Experience a winter of fun at the Village of Baytowne Wharf
MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This winter season, the Village of Baytowne Wharf, is hosting several events that’s fun for the whole family. Ice skating is happening now until Feb. 5 and is open Christmas day. “We keep it open through the first week of February,” Kensley Brooks, Events...
WJHG-TV
Recovery continues for the Shuman family; new beginnings
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An empty lot and charred screen enclosure are all that remain where the home of Laurie and Paul Shuman once stood. “Hard, it’s hard,” Laurie said. The massive wildfire in March 2022 destroyed almost everything they owned. “We walked out with just the...
WJHG-TV
Adopt a pet just in time for Christmas
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Chocolate truffles and puppy snuggles?. This two-year-old pup named Truffles may look like the Grinch’s dog, Max, but she is all about the holiday cheer. Evelyn Temple with Bay County Animal Services explained that Truffles would thrive in any type of home. She is...
WJHG-TV
Panama City sporting goods store brings smiles to young faces
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Christmas is coming early for some kids in Bay County. “I’m happy that I got new shoes,” one Boys & Girls Clubs of Bay County member, said. Academy Sports + Outdoors partnered up with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bay County Wednesday...
WJHG-TV
Protecting Plant from Freezing Temperatures
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - There will be freezing temperatures this weekend so if you have a green thumb, there are some things to keep in mind. Experts say most plants in your landscape should be able to tolerate the temperatures, which could dip into the twenties. However, if you have sub-tropical, tropical and house plants make sure to take extra measures to protect them.
WJHG-TV
Wednesday Evening Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a chilly and cloudy night tonight in NWFL with lows in the 40s inland to near 50 at the coast. On Thursday we will see some spotty showers with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Rain chances will be 40% Thursday. In the wake of the front that brings those showers we will see temps fall into the 30s Friday. Winds will be N/NW at 20 mph. Lows Saturday morning will be in the upper teens inland with low 20s at the coast. The feels like temps will be near the single digits inland and in the teens at the coast. Highs Saturday will be mired in the 30s. Lows Christmas morning will be in the teens/20s. Highs will reach the low 40s on Christmas Day. Expect warmer weather as we head into next week.
WJHG-TV
Help keep your elderly neighbors warm this winter
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As temperatures begin to dip, it’s a good time to check on some of your elderly friends and family members. Bay County Council On Aging continues to lend a helping hand in the community, ensuring local senior citizens beat the cold this holiday season.
WJHG-TV
Snowbirds are flocking to PCB
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Just as things start slowing down in Panama City Beach, snowbirds come flocking in for the winter. “We’re seeing people, they are starting to show up,” Mugsy Parens, President of the Panama City Beach Senior Center, said. “They’re coming even earlier than what I expected.”
WJHG-TV
Local groups giving out winter clothes to those in need
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Center of Hope in Panama City is helping those in need stay warm by giving them winter clothing. “We have had coats come in and as soon as they come in they go right out the door,” said Jane Dye. Jane Dye who...
WJHG-TV
Time Travel Tuesday with Bill Hudson
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Discovering forgotten history can be a lot like finding treasure. This week Local Historian Bill Hudson brought back a piece of treasure from 1959. The clip featuring the very first Gulf Coast State College yearbook shows off many locals still heavily involved in the community...
WJHG-TV
Fire officials give tips on preventing house fires
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Arctic air will leave many looking for ways to stay warm during the holiday weekend. In an effort to stay warm many people may sometimes put themselves at risk by using ovens as a source of heat. According to The American Red Cross, the...
WJHG-TV
Giving back this Christmas season
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The First Annual Greyslak Cookie Swap benefiting the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center is tomorrow at 5 p.m. Hayley Greyslak is teaming up with her mom, Janice Brooks, and sister, Abby Brooks, to host this give back event. Visitors are asked to bring...
WJHG-TV
Monday Evening Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a cool and cloudy night tonight in NWFL. Lows will fall into the 40s area wide. Rain chances will increase tonight into Tuesday. Rain chances will be 60% tonight and 90% Tuesday. Rainfall totals will be 1/2-1″. On Tuesday it will be cloudy and wet with highs in the mid-50s (inland) to near 60 (coast). A strong cold front will bring some of the coldest air in years to NWFL starting Friday and lasting through the weekend. This weekend expect lows in the 20s with highs in the 30s/40s.
WJHG-TV
Discussing holiday photos on Monday’s Coffee Chat
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Monday morning’s Coffee Chat, the NewsChannel 7 Today team discussed the difficulties holiday family photos can bring, especially those tricky Santa pictures. Determined to get the perfect photo over the years, Jessica and Sam shared a few stories depicting the chaos that...
WJHG-TV
Light showers expected today
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!. It’s an active morning on satellite and radar with cloudy skies and passing showers. Most of the early batch of rain will have moved out by sunrise. However, another batch sits back to the west for the afternoon and evening commute. While we’ll catch a break in the rain through much of the morning and midday, you’ll still want the umbrella or rain jacket for the afternoon and evening.
WJHG-TV
This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - McKinlee Williams is a sophomore at Arnold High School Panama City Beach. She says the staff at Arnold make it easy to come to school. “Arnold is really, it just feels like a home kind of environment,” Williams said. “And I feel like all of the faculty and everyone here really supports me. I feel so at home whenever I’m here.”
WJHG-TV
Fountain to get new multi-use center and fire station
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Fountain community will receive a new multi-use center in the next couple of years. County commissioners approved a $9,181,311 HUD grant to build a center in the area. It will serve as a shelter for when a natural disaster strikes. However, it will also...
WJHG-TV
Panama City temple holds Hanukkah celebration
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Sunday at sunset marked the first night of Hanukkah this year. Temple B’nai Israel on Frankford Avenue in Panama City kicked off the eight-day holiday with a celebration. “Well, we’re going to enjoy some singing, some dancing, and some lovely music,” Daniel Sternlicht, the...
WJHG-TV
Community responds to shelter’s call to action
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Walton County Animal Shelter told NewsChannel 7 about its need for support, and the community quickly sprang into action. “It’s been a Christmas blessing,” Patricia Weingartner, Walton County Animal Shelter manager, said. “Walton County and everyone in it has come through. They have sent us a lot of donations, we’ve gotten a lot of towels, we’ve gotten a lot of toys, we’ve gotten a lot of treats... and it’s just been amazing.”
WJHG-TV
St. Joe Company purchases 3 major properties
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The St. Joe company announced it purchased three properties in Bay and Walton Counties, according to a news release from the company. St. Joe closed on the sale of The Pearl Hotel in Rosemary Beach. It’s a 55-room hotel in the 30A corridor. The company now owns three hotels on 30A with two additional hotels under construction, set to open up in 2023.
