PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a chilly and cloudy night tonight in NWFL with lows in the 40s inland to near 50 at the coast. On Thursday we will see some spotty showers with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Rain chances will be 40% Thursday. In the wake of the front that brings those showers we will see temps fall into the 30s Friday. Winds will be N/NW at 20 mph. Lows Saturday morning will be in the upper teens inland with low 20s at the coast. The feels like temps will be near the single digits inland and in the teens at the coast. Highs Saturday will be mired in the 30s. Lows Christmas morning will be in the teens/20s. Highs will reach the low 40s on Christmas Day. Expect warmer weather as we head into next week.

PANAMA CITY, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO