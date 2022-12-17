Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WEAU-TV 13
Northern Wisconsin State Fair announces 2023 main stage lineup
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Northern Wisconsin State Fair announced its 2023 main stage lineup Wednesday. The event, which runs July 12-16 in Chippewa Falls, will be celebrating its 125th year in 2023. Headliners on the main stage include Hairball on July 12, Justin Moore on July 13, Nelly...
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire hospitals announce list of most popular baby names in 2022
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire hospitals are announcing the list of the most popular baby names for 2022. At Mayo Clinic Health System, the top choices for girls’ names were Amelia and Emma, while Oliver was the most-popular selection for boys’ names. Other top girls’ names included Quinn, Madelyn, Hazel, Willow, Nora, Natalie and Olivia, while other top options for boys’ names included Maverick, Lincoln, Theodore and Noah.
WEAU-TV 13
Two Eau Claire men arrested at Lake Hallie hotel
VILLAGE OF LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two Eau Claire men are arrested in Lake Hallie and could face multiple drug-related charges. According to information from the Lake Hallie Police Department, officers responded to a hotel on 30th Avenue around 2:15 p.m. on Monday, December 19 for a welfare check.
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa Figure Skating Club to host annual exhibition show on January 1st, 2023
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Figure Skating Club will be skating for a good cause at its annual exhibition show on January 1st, 2023. The event is free to attend but donations are being accepted. All donations will go toward the Chippewa Falls Police Department K-9 program. The...
WEAU-TV 13
1 person dead after single-vehicle rollover crash on I-94 near Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate-94 in Eau Claire County Wednesday. According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, on Dec. 21, 2022, at about 5:10 p.m. the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash with ejection on I-94 near mile marker 66 westbound in Eau Claire County, near Eau Claire. When Troopers arrived, they found a civilian first responder had stopped and was performing life-saving measures on the ejected driver. That person also informed Troopers a child in a car seat was still in the vehicle.
WEAU-TV 13
Altoona homicide suspects plead not guilty
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people charged with homicide after an Altoona man was found dead in April plead not guilty. Dec. 20, 2022 court documents show 46-year-old Brandon Gaston of Rockford, Ill. enters not guilty pleas. Dec. 20, 2022 court documents also show 55-year-old Tracey Clark of Altoona enters not guilty pleas.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire group providing shelter for unhoused community members to get out of the cold
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -With the cold temperatures continuing and blizzard-like conditions on the way, a place to get out of the elements is especially crucial. One group is working to make sure unhoused community members have a safe space all winter long. With the winter season in full swing,...
WEAU-TV 13
Prescott woman killed in Pierce County crash Tuesday
TOWN OF OAK GROVE (Pierce County), Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday evening in Pierce County. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said 73-year-old Lynda Hudak of Prescott was killed when she was struck by a vehicle on Highway 35 near 1240th Street in the Town of Oak Grove southeast of Prescott.
WEAU-TV 13
Last week’s storm impacting some winter activities at area parks
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -With snow on the ground, many people are getting outside to enjoy their favorite winter hobbies. While it’s making some of those activities possible, last week’s snow is also creating some problems. To create an outdoor rink ready for ice skating, it takes time....
WEAU-TV 13
Green Waste Facility opens for storm cleanup, annual Merry Mulch
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Green Waste Facility is set to open Monday. According to a media release from the City of Eau Claire, in effort to help accommodate storm cleanup, the Green Waste Facility on Jeffers Road is scheduled to open beginning Monday, Dec. 19, 2022 and is scheduled to remain open through Jan. 31, 2023 for the annual Merry Mulch tree recycling program. The site is scheduled to be open during daylight hours, at no cost.
WEAU-TV 13
Ladysmith couple creates Christmas village in their yard
LADYSMITH, Wis. (WEAU) - One Ladysmith couple created a Christmas village in their yard. Alan and Brittany Christianson created the Christianson Christmas Village back in 2020. The village is located at 400 East 6th Street South in Ladysmith. The couple has grown their display every year. The walkthrough village has lights, wood cutouts and more.
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa Falls Police Department looking to fill 2 Patrol Officer positions
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls Police Department is now hiring. With one officer approaching retirement and the passing of the city referendum in Nov., the Police Department is looking to fill two Patrol Officer positions. The application period opened last Thursday and will remain open until mid-Jan. The hiring process will consist of numerous interviews, a background check, and a physical if candidates didn’t complete one during their time at the academy.
WEAU-TV 13
Burning for Bartlett Crossing causes concerns
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Bartlett Crossing is a new multi-family and twin-home lot being built on Bartlett Avenue near the Altoona Elementary School. To build the new housing developments, the construction companies are burning hundreds of trees through a permit with the Altoona Fire Department. This burning is happening hundreds...
WEAU-TV 13
Referendum questions on spring ballot for Village of Lake Hallie voters
VILLAGE OF LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Voters in the Village of Lake Hallie will be asked to consider approving two referendum questions next year. Monday night, the Lake Hallie Village Board approved putting both referendums on the April 2023 ballot to ask voters to exceed the state tax levy.
WEAU-TV 13
Fall Creek woman charged with stealing thousands of dollars from employer
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Fall Creek woman is accused of stealing thousands of dollars of cash from her employer. 60-year-old Jeanie Frederiksen was charged with theft in a business setting Tuesday in Eau Claire County Circuit Court. According to documents filed with the charges, the owner of The...
WEAU-TV 13
Altoona High School students get a taste of Japan
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Students at Altoona High School got a taste of international cuisine Tuesday. The “Tasting Japan” Tour made a stop in Altoona Tuesday, and gave students the opportunity to learn about the country’s different foods. “Tasting Japan” is a class hosted by a second-generation Japanese chef who is professionally trained as a sushi chef.
WEAU-TV 13
No one hurt in Eau Claire duplex fire Friday night
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one was hurt in a structure fire in Eau Claire late Friday night. The Eau Claire Fire Department said they were called to a fire at a duplex on the 1000 block of Zephyr Hill Avenue at 10:13 p.m. Friday. According to a release,...
WEAU-TV 13
VFW celebrates 3rd birthday of USSF
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tuesday marks the third year of service for the newest Branch of the U.S. Military, and VFW’s in the area are recognizing the men and women who defend the domain of space. Established on Dec. 20, 2019, the United States Space Force turns 3...
WEAU-TV 13
WINTER STORM WARNING: Travel not recommended through tomorrow and Friday, with a wide range of impacts possible
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Another winter storm that presents itself in two phases. The first phase will focus primarily on snowfall, with snow showers moving in as early as the late morning for some of our northwestern counties, before becoming a bit more widespread and spreading to our southeastern counties by the afternoon. Snow showers will be heavy at times, of course creating the possibility for slick roads as well as visibility issues. These snow showers will continue through the evening and into the overnight before tapering off and leading to scattered snow showers by tomorrow morning. With the bitter cold temperatures, this will be a light and fluffy snow, which will play a big factor in phase two of this storm system. Accumulations will likely be higher to the northwest, being that they will see the snow showers for a longer duration. While the southern parts of the viewing area are currently showing 3-6″ possible, be sure to note that locally higher accumulations are possible. While these pose their own sort of impacts, accumulations will not necessarily pose the largest impact of this storm system.
WEAU-TV 13
Being safe while using a generator
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As the winter storm approaches, it’s important to be prepared for potential power outages. The Electrical Safety Foundation International says if you have a generator in your home there are precautions you need to take for using them safely. Make sure all generators are...
Comments / 0