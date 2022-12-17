HIGHLIGHTS: Permian defeats Midland Christian for second time
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Permian Panthers knocked off the Midland Christian Mustangs 61-43.
The Panthers are 2-0 against the Mustangs after defeating Midland Christian in their first matchup of the season on November 21st 54-32.
