HIGHLIGHTS: Permian defeats Midland Christian for second time

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Permian Panthers knocked off the Midland Christian Mustangs 61-43.

The Panthers are 2-0 against the Mustangs after defeating Midland Christian in their first matchup of the season on November 21st 54-32.

