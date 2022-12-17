Read full article on original website
Longhorns, Ponies & Horned Frogs, Oh My! South Oak Cliff celebrates early signing day
For Joseph Thomas, national early signing day was more exciting than “going to Disney World.”. Thomas is a security guard at South Oak Cliff high school, and his son, Jayvon Thomas, was one of nine football players who participated in Wednesday’s ceremony where players announced where they will be playing college ball and signed their scholarship offers.
The eagles are among the best things in Texas, according to ‘Texas Monthly’
The bald eagles who made White Rock Lake their home are a couple of the best things in Texas this year. That’s according to Texas Monthly, which recently published a list of the best things in our state. Here’s what the publication had to say about the eagles, nicknamed...
Expected freezing temperatures postpone South Oak Cliff victory parade
High school football fans will have to wait until the new year to celebrate the Golden Bears. South Oak Cliff high school made history last Friday, becoming the first DISD school to clinch back-to-back state titles. A celebratory parade for the players had been planned for Friday, but expected icy...
The most stylish ‘people’ of East Dallas
Style: It’s a term that conjures images of elegance, put-togetherness, recognizable identity, perhaps personal preference. Celebrities often say they’re “styled by” an individual. Homes and other buildings exhibit architectural styles. Regardless of its context, style is something that’s talked about. It’s described, categorized, labeled and copied....
A Flag Pole Hill Park construction update
Renovations on the beloved Flag Pole Hill Park began earlier this year and continued into the summer. But then there was a pause. Neighbors have been curious about the progress of the construction on the park and trail. Now, we have an update. In an email, Mehul Pithadia, the city’s...
Velvet Taco on N. Henderson Avenue to close
The original Velvet Taco, located on Henderson Avenue near Central Expressway, is closing, The Dallas Morning News reports. It has been serving creative tacos throughout the day and during late night since 2011. Jan. 2, 2023, will be the last day for the Henderson location. A new Velvet Taco is...
Aaron Dean gets 11+ years for killing Atatiana Jefferson
Jurors sentenced Aaron Dean to almost 12 years in prison for killing Lake Highlands High School graduate Atatiana Jefferson. The former Fort Worth police officer was convicted of manslaughter Thursday, and the same jury pronounced his punishment today. Seven men and five women deliberated for about 13 hours over two...
Florida-based hospitality group to open Pan-Asian restaurant in Deep Ellum
Groot Hospitality, a Florida-based group, plans to open a Pan-Asian restaurant in Deep Ellum in 2023, D Magazine reports. The restaurant, Komodo, will be located at The Epic, a mixed-use development on Pacific Avenue. The property is home to dining establishments such as Harper’s, in addition to residences and office spaces. Soon, La Neta Cocina y Lounge will open there.
Glencoe Park church to be replaced by single-family homes
The last service for Mockingbird Community Church wasn’t just the last for that congregation. It was the last for the sanctuary at the corner of Ellsworth and McMillan that has housed many congregations over the past 75 years. On Dec. 14, the Dallas City Council unanimously approved a rezone...
Luxury apartments converted to affordable housing in Preston Hollow
A luxury apartment complex on Coit Road is officially turning into an affordable housing complex now that the City of Dallas has acquired it. Madera Residential closed the sale of The Briscoe Apartments, located at 12639 Coit Road near LBJ Freeway and North Central Expressway, on Dec. 1. An affiliate of the Dallas Housing Finance Corp. bought the 322 unit complex, according to Dallas Morning News.
Four upcoming events at Tiferet Israel
Tiferet Israel Congregation, a modern Orthodox synagogue on Hillcrest Road, is chalk full of events for the holiday season. The synagogue is celebrating Hanukkah on December 21 at 5:30 p.m. with a dinner, candle lighting and special presentation by Tiferet Israel’s Pitzel Puppet Players. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children and $30 for families.
Medical office, liquor store open at Mockingbird Station
A membership-based primary care provider and a liquor store have opened at Mockingbird Station. One Medical offers same and next-day in-office visits along with virtual health care available at any time. It also can handle full lab services, physical and mental health check-ins, COVID-19 care, chronic illness management, annual wellness visits and pediatric services.
