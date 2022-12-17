Read full article on original website
Massage therapist in Scottsdale agrees to surrender license after allegations of inappropriate touchingEdy ZooScottsdale, AZ
A Group In Scottsdale Will Make the Largest Private Rainwater Harvesting Site in the U.S. in its New Luxury CondosMark HakeScottsdale, AZ
The Kindness of Strangers: Viral TikTok Video Helps Raise Over $110,000 For 82-Year-Old Walmart GreeterJoel EisenbergApache Junction, AZ
New Fast-Casual Mediterranean Restaurant OpenGreyson FGilbert, AZ
Local Town Named Best Pet-Friendly City in the CountryGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
AZFamily
Surprise Squad pays for gas to save people money for Christmas gifts at a Phoenix Fry's Fuel Center
Carina and Adriana are raising money for Ukrainian refugees--more than $8,000 so far!. Ms. Michaela Puffer at Midtown Primary School in central Phoenix is the latest Silver Apple Award winner. Surprise Squad recipient marks milestone after being declared cancer free. Updated: Dec. 20, 2022 at 9:39 AM MST. |. Brayden,...
azbigmedia.com
Northmarq sells Mesa build-to-rent community for $53 million
Northmarq’s Phoenix Investment Sales team of Trevor Koskovich, Jesse Hudson, Ryan Boyle and Logan Baca brokered the $53 million (±$368,055/per unit) sale of the 144-unit Build-to-Rent Community located at 250 North Ellsworth Road in Mesa, Arizona. Northmarq represented the seller, Taylor Morrison from Scottsdale, Arizona. The buyer was Ellsworth Housing Partners, LLC from San Diego and intends to brand the community as The Logan at Ellsworth.
AZFamily
Going away for the holidays? Some Valley police departments will keep an eye on your home
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Traveling over the holiday season? Some police departments across the Valley offer programs to watch your home. In Scottsdale, officers will do patrols around your property if you let them know ahead of time, giving you peace of mind while you’re out of town. “This allows the beat officers to kind of patrol the area to see what’s kind of out of the ordinary,” Sgt. Kevin Quon said.
AZFamily
Glendale family warns other vacationers not to take their guns to Mexico
Dozens of family and friends came out to honor Army veteran David Navidad-Parra, who was reportedly killed while trying to sell his father-in-law's car. The cancellations come as a large portion of the U.S. braces for severe winter weather, bringing high winds, snow, and ice. Two dead in reported murder-suicide...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Mesa considers hotel purchase to help homeless
Mesa City Council staff has given its blessing on a proposal to purchase the 70-room Grand Hotel at 6733 E. Main Street near Power Road to house the city’s Off the Streets homeless intervention program. It was the second presentation by staff this year on a prospective hotel purchase:...
AZFamily
Bartender caught sneezing, wiping nose, then not washing hands at a Tempe restaurant
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
fox10phoenix.com
3D-printed homes now on sale in Arizona; builders say it's affordable and sustainable
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. - The housing market has been a tricky one to navigate lately in Arizona, but a new kind of home is coming to Casa Grande that the builders say is affordable, as well as sustainable. "It's a mix between concrete, foam insulation and steel," said Genji Nakata...
AZFamily
True Crime Arizona Podcast: The Unsolved Holiday Homicides
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- In December 2010, 27-year-old roommates and friends Nicole Glass and Melissa Mason were found strangled to death in their Phoenix home near 42nd St and Thomas Road. Shortly after, family and authorities discovered Melissa was newly pregnant at the time. The crime scene provided little-to-no answers as to who did this or how it happened, but technology may change that today. Twelve years later, these unsolved double murders have police increasing reward money for any answers that can lead to an arrest.
AZFamily
Phoenix father killed while seeing Christmas lights with family
Salvation Army volunteers are busy bagging up thousands of toys for Christmas, but more donations are still needed. Under state law, brain cancer is presumed to be occupational cancer for firefighters, but officials confirm Mark Fowl's claim has not been covered yet. App helps Arizona workers find side gigs during...
Latest City of Phoenix bulk trash pickup dates for the end of 2022, 2023
As the City of Phoenix continues to deal with staffing issues and a backlog of late bulk trash pickups, the city has released the latest schedule for service.
Philanthropist spends $20,000 to clear Christmas wish lists of families in need
Twenty families were let loose inside a Tempe Target Tuesday, provided a heartfelt holiday shopping spree by local philanthropist Michael Pollack.
fox10phoenix.com
Million-dollar Mega Millions ticket sold at north Phoenix Fry's Food Store
PHOENIX - Someone who recently bought a Mega Millions ticket from a grocery store in north Phoenix is now a millionaire!. A ticket worth $1 million from the Dec. 20 drawing was sold at a Fry's Food Store, located on the corner of 43rd Avenue and Cactus Road. The winning...
10 Phoenix Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Phoenix, Az. - Over the last several years, Phoenix has become one of the most popular cities that continues to attract new residents. Many people are moving to the Phoenix area because of its strong economy and job market.
AZFamily
Glendale father back home after being jailed in Mexico for traveling with a gun
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Glendale family is celebrating this holiday season. Their loved one is finally home after spending months behind bars in Mexico. Ira Beavers was jailed for having a gun in his car. Having a gun or even one round of ammunition could get you...
AZFamily
Glendale to reverse firefighter’s brain cancer claim decision after AZ Family report
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — One day after Arizona’s Family reported the city of Glendale denied firefighter Mark Fowl’s brain cancer claim, officials confirmed on Wednesday the city will approve the claim no matter what. His family will receive line-of-duty death benefits as they should by state law.
In One Arizona County, Child Protective Services Will Eventually Investigate Two-Thirds of Black Children
In Maricopa County, Arizona, 63 percent of black children are investigated by the Arizona Department of Child Safety (DCS) by the time they turn 18, according to a joint report published this month by ProPublica and NBC News. For white children, the number is only 33 percent. One black mother...
AZFamily
Two dead in reported murder-suicide at Phoenix gas station
Dozens of family and friends came out to honor Army veteran David Navidad-Parra, who was reportedly killed while trying to sell his father-in-law's car. The cancellations come as a large portion of the U.S. braces for severe winter weather, bringing high winds, snow, and ice. Trial begins for Kari Lake's...
Popular Local Mexican Restaurant Opens New Location
A local Mexican chain has opened a new location.Photo byTai's CapturesonUnsplash. While metro Phoenix might be the land of the taco, some Mexican restaurants have managed to stave off extreme competition and remain on the food scene for decades. For a restaurant to last this long, let alone in one of the most competitive ethnic food groups, it’s saying something. It demonstrates a strong connection with locals while ensuring guests receive quality food at an affordable price. One local Mexican restaurant has proven itself time and time again. And now, the popular local chain is opening its sixth location in the Valley.
AZFamily
Jaime’s Local Love: The Merchantile of Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Merchantile is a small business of small businesses! You can shop from TONS of local creators, artists, designers, vintage curators and more!. The shop gained Valley love with its first location in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale by giving hundreds of small business owners space and a voice to share their work with the community. This location also introduced many local makers to the tourist community — giving them a wider audience and sending visitors home with things that boast Arizona and are Arizona made.
Two new hotels planned for fast-growing West Valley cities
Two new hotels are being planned by Aberdeen, South Dakota-based Performance Capital Partners LLC for growing cities on the west side of the Phoenix metro.
