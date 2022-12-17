ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apache Junction, AZ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
azbigmedia.com

Northmarq sells Mesa build-to-rent community for $53 million

Northmarq’s Phoenix Investment Sales team of Trevor Koskovich, Jesse Hudson, Ryan Boyle and Logan Baca brokered the $53 million (±$368,055/per unit) sale of the 144-unit Build-to-Rent Community located at 250 North Ellsworth Road in Mesa, Arizona. Northmarq represented the seller, Taylor Morrison from Scottsdale, Arizona. The buyer was Ellsworth Housing Partners, LLC from San Diego and intends to brand the community as The Logan at Ellsworth.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Going away for the holidays? Some Valley police departments will keep an eye on your home

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Traveling over the holiday season? Some police departments across the Valley offer programs to watch your home. In Scottsdale, officers will do patrols around your property if you let them know ahead of time, giving you peace of mind while you’re out of town. “This allows the beat officers to kind of patrol the area to see what’s kind of out of the ordinary,” Sgt. Kevin Quon said.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Glendale family warns other vacationers not to take their guns to Mexico

Dozens of family and friends came out to honor Army veteran David Navidad-Parra, who was reportedly killed while trying to sell his father-in-law's car. The cancellations come as a large portion of the U.S. braces for severe winter weather, bringing high winds, snow, and ice. Two dead in reported murder-suicide...
GLENDALE, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Mesa considers hotel purchase to help homeless

Mesa City Council staff has given its blessing on a proposal to purchase the 70-room Grand Hotel at 6733 E. Main Street near Power Road to house the city’s Off the Streets homeless intervention program. It was the second presentation by staff this year on a prospective hotel purchase:...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Bartender caught sneezing, wiping nose, then not washing hands at a Tempe restaurant

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

True Crime Arizona Podcast: The Unsolved Holiday Homicides

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- In December 2010, 27-year-old roommates and friends Nicole Glass and Melissa Mason were found strangled to death in their Phoenix home near 42nd St and Thomas Road. Shortly after, family and authorities discovered Melissa was newly pregnant at the time. The crime scene provided little-to-no answers as to who did this or how it happened, but technology may change that today. Twelve years later, these unsolved double murders have police increasing reward money for any answers that can lead to an arrest.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix father killed while seeing Christmas lights with family

Salvation Army volunteers are busy bagging up thousands of toys for Christmas, but more donations are still needed. Under state law, brain cancer is presumed to be occupational cancer for firefighters, but officials confirm Mark Fowl's claim has not been covered yet. App helps Arizona workers find side gigs during...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Two dead in reported murder-suicide at Phoenix gas station

Dozens of family and friends came out to honor Army veteran David Navidad-Parra, who was reportedly killed while trying to sell his father-in-law's car. The cancellations come as a large portion of the U.S. braces for severe winter weather, bringing high winds, snow, and ice. Trial begins for Kari Lake's...
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Popular Local Mexican Restaurant Opens New Location

A local Mexican chain has opened a new location.Photo byTai's CapturesonUnsplash. While metro Phoenix might be the land of the taco, some Mexican restaurants have managed to stave off extreme competition and remain on the food scene for decades. For a restaurant to last this long, let alone in one of the most competitive ethnic food groups, it’s saying something. It demonstrates a strong connection with locals while ensuring guests receive quality food at an affordable price. One local Mexican restaurant has proven itself time and time again. And now, the popular local chain is opening its sixth location in the Valley.
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Jaime’s Local Love: The Merchantile of Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Merchantile is a small business of small businesses! You can shop from TONS of local creators, artists, designers, vintage curators and more!. The shop gained Valley love with its first location in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale by giving hundreds of small business owners space and a voice to share their work with the community. This location also introduced many local makers to the tourist community — giving them a wider audience and sending visitors home with things that boast Arizona and are Arizona made.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy