kpic
Oregon veteran home loan maximum increases by $79K in 2023
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Veterans' Affairs (ODVA) announced Wednesday that the maximum loan limit for the Oregon Veteran Home Loan will be increased starting January 1, 2023. The maximum loan amount will increase by $79,000 to a maximum of $726,200. The maximum loan limit was $647,200...
kpic
Oregon House Republicans release statement criticizing ban on gas-powered vehicles
PORTLAND, Ore. — On Tuesday the Oregon House Republicans released a statement following the approval of a rule to ban the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035. The ban will not affect cars already on the road or the purchase of used gas-powered cars, but car dealers will have to start by selling a certain percentage of new zero-emission vehicles at increasing annual increments until 100 percent of new sales are zero-emission vehicles.
kpic
OHA director calls for expanding bed capacity at state hospital
Oregon needs more mental health resources, and some elected officials are weighing in on how best to address the shortage. Our news partners at Willamette Week recently reported that Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler suggested lowering the bar for involuntary commitment to the state hospital as a way to get repeat criminal offenders off the streets.
kpic
Top fisherman catches 7000 fish, wins $70K in conservation reward program
PORTLAND, Ore. — A pikeminnow angler participating in the Northern Pikeminnow Sport Reward Program won almost $70,000 as part of a conservation project. Northern pikeminnow are significant predators of Oregon's native fish, consuming millions of young salmon and steelhead every year and threatening the population. Nearly 1,200 people registered...
kpic
POLICE: Oregon State Police traffic stop leads to discovery of suspected cocaine
A traffic stop Monday lead Oregon State Police to discover six bundles of suspected cocaine. Oregon State Police says that on December 19, around 1:13 p.m., and OSP trooper stopped a passenger car for following to close on Interstate 5 northbound near milepost 219. Officials say that during the stop...
kpic
Owner of Oregon Coast camel ride business accused of recording people in bathroom
TILLAMOOK, Ore. — The owner of a company that offers camel rides on the Oregon coast is accused of hiding surveillance cameras in his bathroom and secretly recording people, the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office said. John David Bonander, 48, of Pacific City, was arrested ot two counts of...
kpic
Oregon State University receives $1.7 million federal grant for cybersecurity scholarships
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced Monday that Oregon State University (OSU) is receiving $1,727,359 from the National Science Foundation (NSF)’s CyberCorps Scholarship for Service (SFS). The grant is an attempt to train highly qualified cybersecurity professionals to serve in federal, state, local,...
kpic
'Team Long Road' finishes cross-country walk
NEWPORT, Ore. — A group of US Marine Corps veterans just finished a walk across the entire country. We first told you about "Team Long Road" last week. They got to Newport on Saturday after starting their walk in Boston during the summer. It's part of a campaign to...
kpic
Highway 20 turns deadly over the weekend, officials investigating two fatal wrecks
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people were killed over the weekend on Highway 20 in Benton County, officials say. On Saturday, December 17, at approximately 4:30 p.m., a Ford Explorer was traveling westbound near Granger Avenue and crossed the center line into eastbound traffic. The Ford crashed head-on with a semi-truck carrying US Postal Mail. A Toyota Highlander was behind the Ford Explorer and was hit by the semi-truck after the initial collision.
kpic
Snow, freezing rain expected in Portland metro area on busiest holiday travel day
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — On Tuesday, freezing temperatures, high wind, and icy conditions led to a number of severe crashes and road closures in the Portland metro area. As winter weather arrives Thursday and Friday bringing the possibility of snow and freezing rain, the Oregon Department of Transportation has one message. Plan ahead.
kpic
Not quite Rudolph: 3-legged buck 'decked' with Christmas lights, rescued
DALLAS, Ore. (KATU) — No one's written a jaunty holiday tune about this one yet!. On Monday the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife rescued a three-legged deer who had gotten tangled up in Christmas lights. The deer, nicknamed Tripod by Dallas residents, can be seen with green strands...
