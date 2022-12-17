ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BoxingNews24.com

Errol Spence won’t fight 44-year-old Manny Pacquiao

By Brian Webber: Errol Spence Jr says he won’t fight 44-year-old Manny Pacquiao because he feels it could hurt his career if he faces the legend. On why Spence doesn’t wish to face Pacquiao (62-8-2, 39 KOs). He points out that Larry Holmes defeated Muhammad Ali at the end of his career, and some boxing fans don’t give him “respect” because of that.
BoxingNews24.com

Sebastian Fundora open to Errol Spence fight at 154

By Huck Allen: Sebastian ‘The Towering Inferno’ Fundora says he’s willing to face Errol Spence Jr at 154 whenever he chooses to move up in weight. Interim WBC junior middleweight champion Fundora (20-0-1, 13 KOs) is waiting potentially for an eventual world title shot against undisputed 154-lb champion Jermell Charlo.
BoxingNews24.com

Gervonta Davis tells Ryan Garcia: “Stop juicing!”

By Jake Tiernan: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis & Ryan Garcia went at it tonight on social media following Tank’s earlier comments ripping apart the popular Golden Boy fighter, saying he suspected that he’s been “juicing” because of how big he’s gotten. (Photo credit: Jose...
BoxingNews24.com

Will Canelo Alvarez duck Dmitry Bivol rematch in 2023?

By Sean Jones: Canelo Alvarez’s continued avoidance of the rematch with Dmitry Bivol since being whipped by him last May has some people believing that the Mexican star will continue swerving his conqueror in 2023. Canelo will likely fight John Ryder next May in another tune-up-level fight in the UK.
BoxingNews24.com

Shakur Stevenson being positioned to take over 135-lb division after Haney moves up

By Jim Calfa: Bob Arum says he’s putting Shakur Stevenson in a position to capture a belt after undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney moves up to 140 in 2023 following his title defense against Vasyl Lomachenko. Boxing fans would like to see Stevenson matched against Haney before he moves...
BoxingNews24.com

David Morrell says Plant vs. Plant = “50-50”, wants winner

By Adam Baskin: David Morrell says he views the Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant vs. David Benavidez match as a “50-50” affair, with both guys possessing the speed & power to win. Morrell (8-0, 7 KOs) holds the WBA ‘regular’ super middleweight title, and he wants to face...
BoxingNews24.com

Zurdo Ramirez “froze” against Dmitry Bivol says Oscar De La Hoya

By Sean Jones: Oscar De La Hoya is still trying to make sense of what happened to his fighter Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez in his lopsided 12 round unanimous decision loss to WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol on November 5th. Oscar is saying that Ramirez “froze” in his...
BoxingNews24.com

Demetrius Andrade only wants Jermall Charlo

By Craig Daly: Demetrius Andrade is sending a message to Jermall Charlo that he only wants him next after he takes care of his stay-busy fight against Demond Nicholson on January 7th at the Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C. Andrade (31-0, 19 KOs) is hoping that Charlo will want...
BoxingNews24.com

Referee Steve Smoger passes away at 72

By Brian Webber: Well-known American referee Steve Smoger has passed away today at 72. Smoger had reportedly been ill for some time before passing away. There’s no reported cause of death. Having worked over 200 fights during his career, Smoger’s last fight that he officiated was four years ago...
BoxingNews24.com

Teofimo Lopez next in line for Regis Prograis, Jose Ramirez turns down fight

By Craig Daly: Teofimo Lopez is next in line for WBC light welterweight champion Regis ‘Rougarou’ Prograis after #1 mandatory contender Jose Ramirez turned down his mandated title shot due to him not being happy with the 65-35 purse split in favor of the champ. Teofimo (18-1, 13...
BoxingNews24.com

Regis Prograis says Ryan Garcia would be “cakewalk” for him

By Brian Webber: Regis Prograis says Ryan Garcia would be an easy fight for him that he wouldn’t even need to train for him to win because he views him as a “pretty boy” that doesn’t have that “dog” in him to fight a hard fight in which he would need to go through a lot to try to win.
BoxingNews24.com

Adrien Broner: “I’m one of the greats of all times”

By Allan Fox: Adrien ‘The Problem’ Broner says he’s one of the sport’s greats of all time” for the accomplishments he’s made during his fourteen-year professional career. The 33-year Broner (34-4-1, 24 KOs) believes he’ll be in the history books “forever” for having captured...
BoxingNews24.com

Daniel Dubois will need 6 months to recover from torn ACL says Barry McGuigan

By Charles Brun: WBA regular heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois will need six months out of the ring to recover from a torn ACL he suffered against unheralded fighter Kevin Lerena says Barry McGuigan. According to McGuigan, Dubois is ready for “the top guys” in the division after his performance against...

