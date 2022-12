It wasn’t an entire postal annex that needed to be built. Yet the attention Tad Boyle was generating nationally nevertheless required some internal adjustments. This wasn’t a decade ago, when Boyle was on the heels of a Pac-12 Conference tournament championship and, still early in his tenure at the University of Colorado, was considered a hot up-and-coming coaching prospect that Buffaloes fans feared might get lured away by a more renowned basketball program.

BOULDER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO