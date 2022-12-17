Read full article on original website
Click10.com
Detectives seeking aggravated battery suspect in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDRDALE, Fla. – Police warned the public on Wednesday that detectives have been searching for an aggravated battery suspect since last month in Fort Lauderdale. According to Fort Lauderdale police, the incident occurred on Nov.27. approximately around 1:30 a.m. near the 100 block of Southwest 2nd Avenue. Officers...
Click10.com
Thieves prop ladder up to balcony in middle of day, break into condo
HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – Two men in a pickup truck were able to tailgate another car to gain entrance into a gated community in Hallandale Beach. They park the truck, prop up the ladder and climb up to a third-floor balcony taking time on the locked door. Although there were people around, the thieves could have been mistaken for maintenance workers just doing repairs. Maor Mo, who lives in the apartment says: “They managed to yank it at enough times to get it to open but it took a lot of effort. I know they were tired and pissed off at the end of this whole thing,” he says.
Click10.com
Suspect pulled from Pembroke Pines pond died, had lengthy criminal past, police say
HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – A man who jumped into a pond in Pembroke Pines to escape police on Tuesday has died, police say he had a lengthy criminal past. Pembroke Pines police officers said a pursuit came to an end as they pulled a suspect from a pond on Tuesday afternoon north of Pines Boulevard.
Click10.com
Investigators seek suspect in Coconut Grove mail carrier robbery
MIAMI – Federal investigators are looking for a man suspected of robbing a mail carrier in Miami’s Coconut Grove neighborhood last week. Officials with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service released surveillance photos and a forensic sketch of the suspect Monday, who they say robbed the letter carrier in the area of Oak Avenue and Margaret Street while brandishing a weapon Wednesday.
Click10.com
Detectives investigate how baby was injured at Walmart parking lot in Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A four-month-old baby was hospitalized on Monday after suffering an injury that detectives are investigating in Miami-Dade County. Police officers found the baby injured in the parking lot of the Walmart Supercenter, at 3200 NW 79 St., in the Gladeview neighborhood. Police officers detained a...
Click10.com
BSO IDs suspect arrested in Cooper City coffee shop shooting
COOPER CITY, Fla. – Broward County deputies identified a 38-year-old man they arrested after accusing him of shooting a woman during an attempted robbery at a Cooper City coffee shop Sunday. Officials with the Broward Sheriff’s Office said Monday that deputies took Jason J. Butler, of Miami Gardens, into...
Click10.com
14 left homeless after Lauderhill duplex catches fire
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Several people were forced out of their homes Tuesday morning after a duplex caught fire in Lauderhill. Lauderhill Fire Rescue responded to the fire near the 5400 block of Northwest 17th street. Neighbors told Local 10 News’ Ian Margol that the fire happened around 10 a.m....
Click10.com
Hollywood shooting kills man, police say
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Police are investigating after a shooting left one man dead in Hollywood on Monday morning. According to Hollywood Police Spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi, officers responded around 11:10 a.m. to a shooting in front of a convenience store located at 2402 Sheridan St. Bettineschi said the initial...
Click10.com
Police officers lock down 2 schools in Davie in search of fugitive
DAVIE, Fla. – Police officers temporarily placed two schools on lockdown while searching for a fugitive on Monday afternoon in Davie. Police officers responded to Fox Trail Elementary School, at 1250 S. Nob Hill Rd., and Indian Ridge Middle School, at 1355 S Nob Hill Rd., during the search, according to the Davie Police Department.
Click10.com
Miami police arrest suspect in murder of homeless man
MIAMI – Miami police arrested a man previously identified as a person of interest in the fatal shooting of a homeless man in the city’s Allapattah neighborhood in October, officials said Monday. Police took Dervens Chery, 20, of North Miami, into custody on a second-degree murder charge Saturday.
Click10.com
Officials: ‘Exceptionally intense’ fire breaks out at Lauderdale Lakes furniture store
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Firefighters battled a blaze at a commercial building near State Road 7 in Lauderdale Lakes Monday morning. Sky 10 flew over the building, located at 3849 NW 19th St., at around 10 a.m., where smoke could be seen coming from the roof. After arriving at...
Click10.com
Man killed, suspect arrested in Hialeah stabbing
HIALEAH, Fla. – One man is in custody after a verbal argument escalated into a deadly stabbing in Hialeah early Tuesday morning, according to police. Sgt. Jose Torres, a Hialeah Police Department spokesperson, said officers were called to the 2400 block of West Sixth Court in the city’s Seminola neighborhood and arrived to find a man suffering a stab wound.
Click10.com
Northwest Miami-Dade man accused of breaking into ex’s house, stabbing her
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police arrested a northwest Miami-Dade man after accusing him of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s house, stabbing her and dragging her out by her hair early Sunday morning. Leyshon Moralez, 20, now faces attempted murder, aggravated assault, burglary and kidnapping charges. The location of the...
Click10.com
Broward Sheriff’s deputy arrested, facing felony charge
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A deputy with the Broward Sheriff’s Office has been arrested. Authorities said 39-year-old Ashley Richardson was taken into custody on a warrant out of Palm Beach. Richardson is facing a charge of domestic battery and a felony charge of making a threat to kill.
Click10.com
Mother asking for help to find kids at Miami airport injures airline employee, police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman who was involved in a violent outburst caught on camera at Miami International Airport, faced a bond court judge on Wednesday. Camila McMillie was at an American Airlines counter after missing her connecting flight to New York City on Tuesday when she said her two children had vanished at Miami International Airport, according to police.
Click10.com
Broward gang member ‘Solja’ gets life in prison for home invasion murders, prosecutors say
MIAMI – A Broward gang member will spend the rest of his life in prison after being sentenced in federal court this week for a series of home invasion murders in 2015. Twenty-eight-year-old Derrick Slade, known by the street names of “D” and “Solja,” was sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years on 10 federal charges.
Click10.com
Man rescues burn victim during explosive fire damaging boats in Broward
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A fire injured a man and damaged several boats on Sunday at the Hollywood Marina in Broward County. There was a hero. Patrick Werner, a retired law enforcement officer, said he was on a boat nearby when he heard explosions that he described as “pops, crackles, booms” and saw the tall flames.
Click10.com
Hollywood residents report videos show ‘Peeping Tom’ stalks them regularly
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Chasity Quick said she was horrified when she saw the surveillance videos showing a man standing by her window to peek inside her home in Hollywood. Quick said her mother has to wake up early to get ready for work. She noticed him in one of the videos and when she watched the archived footage it shocked her.
Click10.com
1 injured during Florida City shooting
MIAMI – One person was injured during a shooting on Monday in Florida City. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel responded to a home near the intersection of Northwest Sixth Avenue and Seventh Street, near Loren Roberts Park. The wounded adult was hospitalized, according to Fire Rescue personnel. Detectives were asking...
Click10.com
Crews working to repair water main break in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Public works crews were on scene in Hollywood after a Telecom contractor accidently hit one of the city’s new water pipes on Tuesday morning. Local 10 News spotted water gushing from a broken pipe, flooding the neighborhood on the intersection of 20th avenue and Washington Street.
