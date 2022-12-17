ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homestead, FL

Click10.com

Detectives seeking aggravated battery suspect in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDRDALE, Fla. – Police warned the public on Wednesday that detectives have been searching for an aggravated battery suspect since last month in Fort Lauderdale. According to Fort Lauderdale police, the incident occurred on Nov.27. approximately around 1:30 a.m. near the 100 block of Southwest 2nd Avenue. Officers...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Thieves prop ladder up to balcony in middle of day, break into condo

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – Two men in a pickup truck were able to tailgate another car to gain entrance into a gated community in Hallandale Beach. They park the truck, prop up the ladder and climb up to a third-floor balcony taking time on the locked door. Although there were people around, the thieves could have been mistaken for maintenance workers just doing repairs. Maor Mo, who lives in the apartment says: “They managed to yank it at enough times to get it to open but it took a lot of effort. I know they were tired and pissed off at the end of this whole thing,” he says.
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Investigators seek suspect in Coconut Grove mail carrier robbery

MIAMI – Federal investigators are looking for a man suspected of robbing a mail carrier in Miami’s Coconut Grove neighborhood last week. Officials with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service released surveillance photos and a forensic sketch of the suspect Monday, who they say robbed the letter carrier in the area of Oak Avenue and Margaret Street while brandishing a weapon Wednesday.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

BSO IDs suspect arrested in Cooper City coffee shop shooting

COOPER CITY, Fla. – Broward County deputies identified a 38-year-old man they arrested after accusing him of shooting a woman during an attempted robbery at a Cooper City coffee shop Sunday. Officials with the Broward Sheriff’s Office said Monday that deputies took Jason J. Butler, of Miami Gardens, into...
COOPER CITY, FL
Click10.com

14 left homeless after Lauderhill duplex catches fire

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Several people were forced out of their homes Tuesday morning after a duplex caught fire in Lauderhill. Lauderhill Fire Rescue responded to the fire near the 5400 block of Northwest 17th street. Neighbors told Local 10 News’ Ian Margol that the fire happened around 10 a.m....
LAUDERHILL, FL
Click10.com

Hollywood shooting kills man, police say

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Police are investigating after a shooting left one man dead in Hollywood on Monday morning. According to Hollywood Police Spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi, officers responded around 11:10 a.m. to a shooting in front of a convenience store located at 2402 Sheridan St. Bettineschi said the initial...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Click10.com

Police officers lock down 2 schools in Davie in search of fugitive

DAVIE, Fla. – Police officers temporarily placed two schools on lockdown while searching for a fugitive on Monday afternoon in Davie. Police officers responded to Fox Trail Elementary School, at 1250 S. Nob Hill Rd., and Indian Ridge Middle School, at 1355 S Nob Hill Rd., during the search, according to the Davie Police Department.
DAVIE, FL
Click10.com

Miami police arrest suspect in murder of homeless man

MIAMI – Miami police arrested a man previously identified as a person of interest in the fatal shooting of a homeless man in the city’s Allapattah neighborhood in October, officials said Monday. Police took Dervens Chery, 20, of North Miami, into custody on a second-degree murder charge Saturday.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Man killed, suspect arrested in Hialeah stabbing

HIALEAH, Fla. – One man is in custody after a verbal argument escalated into a deadly stabbing in Hialeah early Tuesday morning, according to police. Sgt. Jose Torres, a Hialeah Police Department spokesperson, said officers were called to the 2400 block of West Sixth Court in the city’s Seminola neighborhood and arrived to find a man suffering a stab wound.
HIALEAH, FL
Click10.com

Northwest Miami-Dade man accused of breaking into ex’s house, stabbing her

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police arrested a northwest Miami-Dade man after accusing him of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s house, stabbing her and dragging her out by her hair early Sunday morning. Leyshon Moralez, 20, now faces attempted murder, aggravated assault, burglary and kidnapping charges. The location of the...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Broward Sheriff’s deputy arrested, facing felony charge

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A deputy with the Broward Sheriff’s Office has been arrested. Authorities said 39-year-old Ashley Richardson was taken into custody on a warrant out of Palm Beach. Richardson is facing a charge of domestic battery and a felony charge of making a threat to kill.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Mother asking for help to find kids at Miami airport injures airline employee, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman who was involved in a violent outburst caught on camera at Miami International Airport, faced a bond court judge on Wednesday. Camila McMillie was at an American Airlines counter after missing her connecting flight to New York City on Tuesday when she said her two children had vanished at Miami International Airport, according to police.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Man rescues burn victim during explosive fire damaging boats in Broward

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A fire injured a man and damaged several boats on Sunday at the Hollywood Marina in Broward County. There was a hero. Patrick Werner, a retired law enforcement officer, said he was on a boat nearby when he heard explosions that he described as “pops, crackles, booms” and saw the tall flames.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Hollywood residents report videos show ‘Peeping Tom’ stalks them regularly

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Chasity Quick said she was horrified when she saw the surveillance videos showing a man standing by her window to peek inside her home in Hollywood. Quick said her mother has to wake up early to get ready for work. She noticed him in one of the videos and when she watched the archived footage it shocked her.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Click10.com

1 injured during Florida City shooting

MIAMI – One person was injured during a shooting on Monday in Florida City. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel responded to a home near the intersection of Northwest Sixth Avenue and Seventh Street, near Loren Roberts Park. The wounded adult was hospitalized, according to Fire Rescue personnel. Detectives were asking...
FLORIDA CITY, FL
Click10.com

Crews working to repair water main break in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Public works crews were on scene in Hollywood after a Telecom contractor accidently hit one of the city’s new water pipes on Tuesday morning. Local 10 News spotted water gushing from a broken pipe, flooding the neighborhood on the intersection of 20th avenue and Washington Street.
HOLLYWOOD, FL

