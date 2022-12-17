Read full article on original website
ksl.com
The transfer portal is changing BYU's recruiting efforts, but it won't overhaul them
PROVO — Before he began his now-annual early signing period briefing with the local media, BYU coach Kalani Sitake made sure to lay down a few caveats. Most importantly was this: Today is not the end of BYU's roster additions for the 2023 season and beyond — far from it. Between the traditional signing period in February and the constant churning of the NCAA transfer portal that is changing how the sport works nationally, it's just the beginning.
ksl.com
No. 20 TCU pulls away in Holiday Classic to beat Utah 75-71
SALT LAKE CITY — No. 20 TCU had an answer for everything Utah could do. A 15-foot jumper was countered by a transition layup on the other end. A corner 3-pointer drained by Gabe Madsen was countered by a quick 4-0 run by TCU. Utah couldn't do much better than a tie ball game for much of the second half after it trailed by 6 at the halftime break.
ksl.com
Patrick Kinahan: Conference membership eliminates excuses for BYU
PROVO — Much to the delight of all associated with BYU football, the era of independence has mercifully and finally ended. From this point forward, after the Cougars beat favored Southern Methodist in the New Mexico Bowl, it's all about the Big 12. As thrilling as the game was, ending with BYU stopping SMU's potential go-ahead 2-point conversion in the waning seconds, winning a pre-Christmas game in Albuquerque won't rank among the program's greatest accomplishments.
ksl.com
Cougars roll to 4th-straight with win over D-I newcomer Lindenwood
PROVO — What a difference a week can make. Just 10 days ago, BYU was coming off a lackluster 75-60 loss to crosstown rival Utah Valley, a two-game losing skid, and facing the possibility of more after going to Las Vegas to face then-No. 21 Creighton. Since then, the...
ksl.com
Woodbury's season high leads Utah Valley to 6th-straight win, upset at Oregon
OREM — The Wolverines' men's basketball team is streaking into the holiday break. Trey Woodbury poured in a season-high 24 points to go along with nine rebounds and six assists as Utah Valley emerged from Matthew Knight Arena with a 77-72 upset win over Oregon for the Wolverines' sixth consecutive win on Tuesday night in Eugene, Oregon.
ksl.com
Climate projections: What's in store for Utah this winter?
SALT LAKE CITY — Wednesday marks the official start of winter, though it certainly has already felt like winter the past few weeks in Utah. Salt Lake City, to give a valley example, has collected nearly 21 inches of snow this December — 8.7 inches above normal for the whole month. As for the mountains, Utah's statewide snowpack remains at 131% of normal for this point in the snow collection season — and there's more snow on the way in northern Utah this week.
ksl.com
Former college football player accused of raping, attempting to kill Utah woman
EPHRAIM, Sanpete County — An Orem man was charged Monday with sexually assaulting and attempting to kill his girlfriend a few years ago while attending Snow College. Peni Latuselu, 23, is charged in 6th District Court with attempted murder and two counts of rape, first-degree felonies; kidnapping, a second-degree felony; two counts of aggravated assault resulting in serious injury and unlawful use of a financial card, third-degree felonies.
ksl.com
After cousin's death, Utah's lieutenant governor says state must take action on domestic violence
SANDY — Cemetery visits conjure up grief and frustration for the Mayne family. "It's nice to visit here, but it kind of feels bad to go home, like we're leaving her here," said Amos Mayne. The family struggles to understand how their daughter and sister died from domestic violence,...
ksl.com
Why a Utah woman has to pay the price of gift card fraud committed hundreds of miles away
CEDAR HILLS — Some people buy gift cards because they believe it is safer than giving cash, but a Cedar Hills woman says she will never buy a gift card again after a crook made off with hundreds of dollars she thought were secure. Last Christmas, Jana Gunderson bought...
ksl.com
5 unsheltered people died on Salt Lake streets during cold snap
SALT LAKE CITY — Five unsheltered people have died on Salt Lake City's streets over the past couple of days amid freezing temperatures, state and city officials confirmed Tuesday. The incidents prompted an emergency declaration from Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall to increase additional capacity at area homeless...
ksl.com
4 house fires cause extensive damage in 3 Utah counties
PROVO — Firefighters in three Utah counties responded to four separate house fires Monday night through Tuesday morning. One fire in Weber County on Tuesday morning caused an estimated $2 million in damage to a home, which will likely be a total loss. No major injuries were reported in...
ksl.com
Silicon Slopes job fair offers lifeline to laid off tech workers
LEHI — A hastily organized tech industry job fair brought hope to hundreds of out-of-work people in Utah's tech industry. The event was put together and held at the headquarters of the Silicon Slopes organization in Lehi. "Just a bunch of employees and a bunch of people looking for...
ksl.com
Sandy Mexican restaurant House of Corn considering closing its doors
SANDY — House of Corn Mexican Cuisine in Sandy is considering shutting its doors after months of struggling in a low-traffic location. "For me, it's really painful to make that decision," owner and chef Armando Guerrero said. "I made the decision of making a restaurant to share what we do in Mexico, to share the real Mexican food. It's something that I enjoy doing, but if it's not making money and people don't like it, well, we might have to go."
ksl.com
Logan kidnapping suspect arrested in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — A man wanted in connection to an October kidnapping in Logan was arrested in Salt Lake City on Tuesday. Police said they found the man after responding to a call about a possible restraining order violation at an apartment complex near 400 West and 200 North. Although officers found there was no valid restraining order in place, police said Tony Bokomba had a warrant out for his arrest in connection to a kidnapping earlier this year.
ksl.com
Utahn allegedly involved in $2M in construction equipment thefts arrested, yet again
SANDY — A man who has been convicted multiple times for stealing large pieces of equipment from construction sites across Utah — mainly skid-steer front loaders — and selling them at well-below market value is now facing new charges accusing him of returning to his old ways after being placed on probation.
ksl.com
Have You Seen This? Walking right into a raccoon ambush
THE NEIGHBORHOOD — Years ago, I lived in a home in Orem that was surrounded by orchards. The place served as an oasis for all the wildlife displaced by housing developments in the area, so it wasn't unusual to see foxes, pheasants, deer and other animals hanging out among the apple trees.
ksl.com
South Salt Lake officers involved in fatal shooting cleared by civilian board
SOUTH SALT LAKE — Two South Salt Lake police officers who exchanged shots with an armed man, resulting in the gunman's death, have been cleared by the South Salt Lake Civilian Review Board. On Sept. 26, about 11:45 p.m., two South Salt Lake police officers responded to a report...
ksl.com
Two 14-year-olds made threats that prompted charter school to close, police say
KEARNS — The Entheos Academy announced Monday afternoon that classes will resume Tuesday, but that one campus will hold a remote learning day. The announcement comes after both of the charter school's campuses received threatening messages against students on Sunday, prompting school administrators to cancel classes Monday at both its Kearns and Magna campuses. Police believe two 14-year-olds are responsible for posting the messages on social media. But while officers have talked to one teen, the other remained missing as of Monday afternoon.
ksl.com
Charges filed against man arrested after Salt Lake neighborhood shooting
SALT LAKE CITY — A man who forced residents of a Salt Lake neighborhood to seek shelter in their homes after allegedly firing multiple rounds and then entered an elderly woman's home to try and hide from police, is now facing numerous charges. Angel Tinajero, 22, was charged Wednesday...
ksl.com
Man arrested after firing shots, hiding in elderly woman's home, Salt Lake police say
SALT LAKE CITY — Police found a man who had been hiding in a home near Rose Park Elementary hours after a shooting on Sunday afternoon. Police say the man fired numerous shots in a residential neighborhood and entered the home of an elderly woman without permission while trying to avoid arrest.
