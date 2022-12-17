ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Jets’ Laken Tomlinson ‘thankful’ for time with Lions ahead of showdown

By Ryan Dunleavy
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VA79L_0jliQe8900

Before he was a highly-paid fixture on the Jets offensive line, before he was a Pro Bowler for the 49ers, Laken Tomlinson was a benched former first-round draft pick for the Lions.

“I’m thankful they drafted me where they did, and I learned a lot about the league and how to handle my business in Detroit,” Tomlinson said leading up to Sunday’s Jets-Lions matchup at MetLife Stadium . “I met a lot of great people.”

Tomlinson signed a three-year, $40 million free-agent contract with the Jets in March, after turning around his career over five seasons with the 49ers. He spent two seasons with the Lions — starting 24 of 32 games — and went from first-round selection in 2015 to traded away for a fifth-rounder in 2017 after a general manager change.

“Everything happens for a reason,” Tomlinson said. “I was blessed that someone wanted to trade for me, and I was fortunate enough to be paired up with [Kyle] Shanahan and his coaching staff. A lot of those same guys are here now with the Jets. I felt like that was something I needed in my career. When you create a good working environment for the players, you get that much more out of players. That’s the first thing I felt when I got there.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19wurZ_0jliQe8900
Laken Tomlinson is in his first Jets season.
Bill Kostroun/New York Post
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FGCRN_0jliQe8900
Laken Tomlinson started his career with the Lions.
Getty Images

In his first year with the Jets, Tomlinson has missed just two of a possible 866 offensive snaps at left guard as the left tackle, right tackle and right guard positions have been in flux.

“Everything is still in front of us, through all the ups and downs we’ve had this season, all injuries and stuff,” Tomlinson said. “This December ball, I’m excited for what this group can do. We know what’s at stake, and we know that we can be the reason why we win.”

The Lions have undergone so much change in five years that little besides the uniform will look familiar to Tomlinson.

“I took advantage of the situation that happened to me and made the most of it,” Tomlinson said. “Some people might look at it as a negative, but for me it was a positive. San Francisco believed in me, I felt wanted when they brought me in, and you can play for a long time in this league if you have great confidence.”

DT Quinnen Williams (calf) didn’t practice for the third straight day but the Jets are holding out hope for his availability by listing him as questionable.

“He’s still going to be 50/50,” head coach Robert Saleh said, “but D-linemen don’t need to practice to be able to be ready for game day.”

WR Corey Davis (concussion), CB Brandin Echols (strained quad) and QB Mike White (ribs) are out.

The Lions will be without OG Kayode Awosika and LB Derrick Barnes. DL Michael Brockers is doubtful, and DE Aidan Hutchinson, FB Jason Cabinda, C Frank Ragnow and CB Mike Hughes are questionable. The rookie Hutchinson’s availability could be a big swing one way or the other.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care

In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
DENVER, CO
New York Post

Video emerges of fan being thrown down stadium stairs in wild Packers-Bears fight

Tempers were high when the Packers visited the rival Bears on Dec. 4 — but it had nothing to do with the players on the field. A scuffle in the stands at Soldier Field saw one fan get thrown down the stairs in a recently surfaced video. The fan, dressed in a Green Bay sweatshirt and Bears scarf, tussled with another fan dressed in a blue sweatshirt and a Bears hat. The latter put the former in a headlock and violently threw him down the concrete stadium steps, where he also encountered the metal railing. What caused the confrontation is not known, but it ended with the man who tumbled down the stairs racing back up to finish the exchange. Whether there were any injuries sustained or charges pressed is also unknown. The Packers prevailed in the game, beating Chicago, 28-19, for the franchise’s 787th win — surpassing the Bears for the NFL’s all-time win mark.
GREEN BAY, WI
New York Post

Jets’ matchup with Jaguars comes with playoff pressure

Well, you can’t say this terrain is unfamiliar to the Jets. Way back when, when the air was thick and warm and the days were long, back in the peak of summer, this was a team burdened by few expectations. They’d won six games the past two years. What was a reasonable goal back in August, five wins? Six? “We know y’all don’t believe we can be good,” linebacker C.J. Mosley had said in the days leading up to the season opener against the Ravens. “We know what people are saying on the outside.” He was right, you bet he was. This...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
New York Post

Commanders player breaks down after first Pro Bowl selection in emotional video

Washington Commanders safety Jeremy Reaves was speechless when he found out he’d represent the team at the NFL Pro Bowl. The NFL announced their pro bowl selections Wednesday night, as the league’s top players were voted by fans, players and coaches. Reaves, who went undrafted in 2018, was one of four Commanders players to earn a spot in the annual game, which will take place in February at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. In an emotional clip, head coach Ron Rivera surprised wide receiver Terry McLaurin, defensive lineman Jonathan Allen, and punter Tress Way before calling Reaves into the locker room. “Listen, congratulations, You’re the Pro...
WASHINGTON, DC
New York Post

Ex-NFL running back Ronnie Hillman dead at 31 after cancer battle

Super Bowl-winning running back Ronnie Hillman died on Wednesday following a battle with liver cancer, his family announced. He was 31 years old. “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr, ” Hillman’s family posted on Instagram. “Ronnie quietly and peacefully transitioned  today in the company of his family and close friends.” Hillman entered hospice care earlier this week after he was diagnosed with renal medullary carcinoma, a “rare but highly aggressive neoplasm form of cancer that primarily affects young African Americans with sickle cell trait,” according to TMZ. Hillman graduated from San Diego State before he...
DENVER, CO
New York Post

Jared Goff talks Lions playoff hopes with Jalen Rose

Hear me out this week Jets fans, you’ll want to hear what Jared Goff has to say. The Detroit Lions quarterback and my good friend opened up on “Renaissance Man” about one of the most major career changes he’s gone through — being traded from the Los Angeles Rams to play in Motown. It was right before his former team won Super Bowl LVI last season. “I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t hard,” Goff told me. “But, you know, you find out who you are and you find out who your character is and what you’re truly made of and...
DETROIT, MI
New York Post

Giants’ Saquon Barkley and Dexter Lawrence named to the Pro Bowl

The Giants would not be on the precipice of qualifying for the playoffs if not for running back Saquon Barkley and defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence. So, it is fitting that those two young players on Wednesday were named to the Pro Bowl. Barkley was chosen as a starter and Lawrence as a reserve. The Giants did not have any players chosen for the Pro Bowl last season. This is Barkley’s second Pro Bowl selection — he made it as a rookie in 2018. This is the first Pro Bowl for Lawrence. Barkley, 25, is fourth in the NFL in rushing with 1,170 yards...
WASHINGTON, CA
New York Post

Jets need win over rising Jaguars to keep playoff hopes alive

The Jets don’t have to wait until January for a playoff game. Thursday night’s game against the Jaguars essentially is one. Lose this game and the Jets’ playoff hopes will be on life support. The Jets have lost three games in a row and are in ninth place in the AFC at 7-7, with the top seven teams making the playoffs. “For us, we’ve just got to go out there and take care of this Thursday,” linebacker C.J. Mosley said. “It’s easy to look ahead and look at what other teams lost and get all caught up in that moment, but it won’t...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
New York Post

Big problem looms for Giants in Vikings offense, stud receiver

There is a presentation to the team every week and even though Justin Jefferson really needs no introduction to anyone remotely familiar with young NFL stardom, the man who gets paid to run the Giants’ defense put in perspective the next challenge for his unit.  “I told the defense, I said, ‘He’s one of the top two receivers in this league and he’s not number two,’ ” Martindale said on Wednesday.  If Jefferson is in the top two and he’s not number two, that means he is … at the top. The best.  “He’s had a phenomenal year, their whole offense has,” Martindale...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
New York Post

Video of ex-NFLer Damon Arnette’s arrest emerges: ‘You’re a f–king idiot’

Former Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette was given a verbal whooping by the police officer who pulled him over during his arrest in July for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license. In police bodycam footage on the night of the arrest, one cop can be heard telling Arnette, who was 25 at the time: “We gave you a f–king break! You knew your f–king license was suspended.” “I got practice in the morning, “Arnette responded, to which the officer retorted, “It doesn’t matter bro, you’re going to jail, bro. We can’t keep giving you...
NEVADA STATE
New York Post

Mayor Adams, Giants RB Saquon Barkley hand out Christmas gifts to NYC kids

Mayor Eric Adams gave kids a “Giant” Christmas surprise Wednesday when he handed out gifts at a Manhattan community center with NFL running back Saquon Barkley. The mayor and the pro bowl Giants player passed out Polar Express trains, Nerf guns, Barbie dolls and other toys to about 40 families that live in a nearby Lower East Side homeless shelter. On top of the gifts Barkley passed out, he also came with a special message for the kids facing tough times. “My message to them is you can do whatever you want,” Barkley told The Post. “I truly believe in that,...
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
122K+
Followers
69K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy