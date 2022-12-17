Read full article on original website
De La Hoya respects Gervonta Davis for taking Hector Garcia fight for tune-up for Ryan
By Dan Ambrose: Oscar De La Hoya respects Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis for choosing to fight Hector Luis Garcia as his tune-up opponent on January 7th to get him ready for his mega-bout against Golden Boy Promotions/DAZN/Instagram star Ryan Garcia on April 15th. Oscar had very little praise for...
Tank Davis worried Ryan Garcia might be scared away if he’s too impressive in January 7th fight
By Dan Ambrose: WBA ‘regular’ lightweight champion Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis says he’s concerned about Ryan Garcia being scared away if he looks too good in defeating his January 7th opponent Hector Luis Garcia on Showtime PPV at the Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C. (Photo...
Gervonta Davis thinks Ryan Garcia is “juicing” for why no tune-up
By Dan Ambrose: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis says he believes the reason Ryan Garcia changed his mind about taking a tune-up fight in January is that he may be “juicing” with PEDS and didn’t want to get caught. When asked why he suspects that the normally...
Ryan Garcia wants Tank Davis to knock Hector “out cold” on Jan.7th
By Sam Volz: Ryan Garcia says he’ll be rooting for Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis to knock out Hector Luis Garcia on January 7th because he feels it’ll make their still-unsigned April 15th fight bigger for the fans. If Ryan had done his part by taking a quality...
Adrien Broner: “I’m one of the greats of all times”
By Allan Fox: Adrien ‘The Problem’ Broner says he’s one of the sport’s greats of all time” for the accomplishments he’s made during his fourteen-year professional career. The 33-year Broner (34-4-1, 24 KOs) believes he’ll be in the history books “forever” for having captured...
Errol Spence won’t fight 44-year-old Manny Pacquiao
By Brian Webber: Errol Spence Jr says he won’t fight 44-year-old Manny Pacquiao because he feels it could hurt his career if he faces the legend. On why Spence doesn’t wish to face Pacquiao (62-8-2, 39 KOs). He points out that Larry Holmes defeated Muhammad Ali at the end of his career, and some boxing fans don’t give him “respect” because of that.
Rolly Romero says Tank Davis in tough with Hector Garcia, sparred him recently
By Adam Baskin: Rolando ‘Rolly” Romero says Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis is in for a tough time in his fight next month on January 7th against unbeaten Hector Luis Garcia on Showtime PPV at the Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C. Rolly says he used Hector Garcia...
Dmitry Bivol unconcerned about Canelo rematch in 2023
By Sean Jones: Dmitry Bivol is seemingly indifferent about whether a rematch between him and Canelo Alvarez takes place in 2023. The undefeated WBA light heavyweight champion Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) says he wants to fight for belts, and he doesn’t want to “depend” on Canelo’s decision on whether he’ll fight him again or not.
Teofimo Lopez’s dad sends message to Prograis: “We want him in April”
By Jim Calfa: An angry Teofimo Lopez Sr sent a message to WBC light welterweight champion Regis Prograis on Wednesday that his son, Teo, will “beat the s**t out of him” in April. Teofimo Sr was surprised to hear Prograis (28-1, 24 KOs) fail to mention his son’s...
David Morrell says Plant vs. Plant = “50-50”, wants winner
By Adam Baskin: David Morrell says he views the Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant vs. David Benavidez match as a “50-50” affair, with both guys possessing the speed & power to win. Morrell (8-0, 7 KOs) holds the WBA ‘regular’ super middleweight title, and he wants to face...
Terence Crawford to Errol Spence: “I’m ready when you want to spin the block”
By Chris William: Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford sent a message to Errol Spence Jr on Tuesday on social media, letting the unified welterweight champion know he’s ready to restart negotiations. Some could interpret this as a signal that Crawford realizes he was wrong in walking away from the...
Naoya Inoue made WBO ‘Super Champion’ at 118, can become Stephen Fulton’s mandatory at 122
By Huck Allen: Undisputed bantamweight champion Naoya ‘Monster’ Inoue has been made the WBO ‘Super Champion’ at 118, meaning that he can become the mandatory for WBC/WBO 122-lb champion Stephen Fulton’s WBO strap if he petitions the sanctioning body. Inoue wants to become the undisputed...
Joseph Parker and Richard Riakporhe added to Eubank – Smith undercard
Richard Riakporhe will officially launch his quest for a world title shot in 2023 when he battles former two-time WBO cruiserweight champion Krzysztof Głowacki on the Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith undercard at the AO Arena in Manchester on Saturday, 21 January. The undefeated Londoner (15-0, 11 KOs)...
Zurdo Ramirez “froze” against Dmitry Bivol says Oscar De La Hoya
By Sean Jones: Oscar De La Hoya is still trying to make sense of what happened to his fighter Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez in his lopsided 12 round unanimous decision loss to WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol on November 5th. Oscar is saying that Ramirez “froze” in his...
Jermall Charlo making comeback in 2023
By Allan Fox: Jermall Charlo will return to the sport in 2023 after nearly two solid years out of action. The WBC middleweight champion Charlo (32-0, 22 KOs) isn’t naming an opponent. Still, he’s aiming high, having already called out Dmitry Bivol and the winner of the Caleb Plant...
Teofimo Lopez next in line for Regis Prograis, Jose Ramirez turns down fight
By Craig Daly: Teofimo Lopez is next in line for WBC light welterweight champion Regis ‘Rougarou’ Prograis after #1 mandatory contender Jose Ramirez turned down his mandated title shot due to him not being happy with the 65-35 purse split in favor of the champ. Teofimo (18-1, 13...
Demetrius Andrade only wants Jermall Charlo
By Craig Daly: Demetrius Andrade is sending a message to Jermall Charlo that he only wants him next after he takes care of his stay-busy fight against Demond Nicholson on January 7th at the Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C. Andrade (31-0, 19 KOs) is hoping that Charlo will want...
Regis Prograis says Ryan Garcia would be “cakewalk” for him
By Brian Webber: Regis Prograis says Ryan Garcia would be an easy fight for him that he wouldn’t even need to train for him to win because he views him as a “pretty boy” that doesn’t have that “dog” in him to fight a hard fight in which he would need to go through a lot to try to win.
Shakur Stevenson being positioned to take over 135-lb division after Haney moves up
By Jim Calfa: Bob Arum says he’s putting Shakur Stevenson in a position to capture a belt after undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney moves up to 140 in 2023 following his title defense against Vasyl Lomachenko. Boxing fans would like to see Stevenson matched against Haney before he moves...
Emanuel Navarrete vs. Liam Wilson & Jose Pedraza vs. Arnold Barboza Jr on Feb.3rd in Glendale, Arizona
By Huck Allen: Emanuel Navarrete will be facing replacement opponent Liam Wilson in a scheduled 12 round main event for the vacant WBO super featherweight title, while former two-division world champion Jose Pedraza fights Arnold Barboza Jr. in a 10 round chief support bout on February 3rd at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The event will begin at 10:00 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+.
