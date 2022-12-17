Miami East holds off Troy Christian for 1st place in TRC
TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – It was a back-and-forth battle for control of first place in the Three Rivers Conference on Friday night, but Miami East pulled away to notch a 50-45 victory over Troy Christian to stay unbeaten in the league at 4-0.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
