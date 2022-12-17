ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Pizza in Monroe County PA

Nestled in the heart of the Pocono Mountains, Monroe County is widely recognized as a place for vacationing and romantic weekend getaways. Don't forget the Pizza. From NY-Style of Pizza that tastes like it's from New York Pizza at Brothers Pizzeria to giant 18 Inch Pies at Biggie's Pizza, We have you covered at these staff picks of The Best Pizza Shops and Restaurants in Monroe County, PA.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Ted Rivers

3 Great Pizza Places In Allentown

Allentown is a great place to get a delicious pizza. Whether it's classic Italian flavors you're after or something out of the ordinary, there's no shortage of options in town. To help you navigate the local pizza scene, here are three Allentown spots that you must try:
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Stretch of Route 22 eastbound reopens after 6-vehicle crash

S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A stretch of Route 22 eastbound in Lehigh County has reopened after a six-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened around 6 p.m. in South Whitehall Township, between the Quakertown and Cedar Crest Boulevard exits. Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Nathan Branosky said there were multiple...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
nj1015.com

Top 4 places in NJ to get gravel for your project

This article rocks, for sure. If you are in need of gravel for a construction project or your next landscaping creation, you gotta have the stones for the job. I know that it's winter and you will likely not be looking until the spring, but given the prices of everything, better to start getting quotes and orders in now.
TRENTON, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Newspaper’s revamped business section is a skeleton of previous one | Letter

As a long time subscriber to The Express-Times, I am extremely miffed by your elimination of the former business section with the adoption of the new one. The previous section, which ran for many years until recently, was extremely informative and well-researched. It included local and national stocks, market trends, commodity prices, etc. The new business section is a skeleton of the previous one in terms of information. Yes, it has some articles, but is no comparison to the breath and depth of the former one. I’m finding that as the price of the paper rises, the quality and quantity of the paper declines.
EASTON, PA
Daily Voice

Mega Millions Winner Sold At Teaneck 7-Eleven

A $10,000 Mega Millions winner was sold at a Bergen County 7-Eleven store. The ticket from the Friday, Dec. 16 drawing was purchased at the Cedar Lane store in Teaneck. The winning numbers for the Friday, Dec. 16, drawing were: 08, 35, 40, 53 and 56. The Gold Mega Ball was 11, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.
TEANECK, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
80K+
Followers
30K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy