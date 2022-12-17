Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From AllentownTed RiversAllentown, PA
Explore the Abandoned Honeymoon Resort Hiding in Pennsylvania's Pocono MountainsTravel MavenTannersville, PA
3 Great Pizza Places In AllentownTed RiversAllentown, PA
Noelle, a Christmas Show for Grownups Opens Tonight at the Ice House in BethlehemDenise SheltonBethlehem, PA
Local DAR chapter hosts Wreaths Across America event in EastonLauren JessopEaston, PA
Long layoff is no problem for Easton wrestling in win over Emmaus
With its match against Parkland postponed due to weather last week, the Easton wrestling team had to spend 11 days waiting to compete in what should be the heart of the dual meet season. The Rovers didn’t show any signs of rust Wednesday night, winning 11 of 13 bouts to...
Ward’s big finish propels Bangor wrestlers past Wilson
When it was determined Bangor’s Colonial League East Division wrestling match at Wilson would start at 172 pounds, Slaters coach Richie Smith acted like he had hit the lottery. “When I knew we were starting at 172, I told Kody (Ward) there wasn’t anyone I would want out there...
Phillipsburg’s big tribute to Tom Fisher fits the man perfectly
To generations of local fans, athletes and observers, Tom Fisher stood for Phillipsburg. Whether as boys basketball coach or athletic director, Fisher ruled over Stateliners sports – quite literally, in many cases, due to his height – in a way few coaches or administrators ever will.
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Pizza in Monroe County PA
Nestled in the heart of the Pocono Mountains, Monroe County is widely recognized as a place for vacationing and romantic weekend getaways. Don't forget the Pizza. From NY-Style of Pizza that tastes like it's from New York Pizza at Brothers Pizzeria to giant 18 Inch Pies at Biggie's Pizza, We have you covered at these staff picks of The Best Pizza Shops and Restaurants in Monroe County, PA.
3 Great Pizza Places In Allentown
Allentown is a great place to get a delicious pizza. Whether it's classic Italian flavors you're after or something out of the ordinary, there's no shortage of options in town. To help you navigate the local pizza scene, here are three Allentown spots that you must try:
An interesting piece of history about Nazareth’s first cemetery | Letter
Congratulations on the fine piece “Stronger than Steel” in The Express-Times last month. I found it very informative and interesting. One item that really caught my attention was a piece in the section about every Lehigh Valley town. That piece included a mention of Homer’s Cemetery in East Allen Township dating back to 1745.
WFMZ-TV Online
Stretch of Route 22 eastbound reopens after 6-vehicle crash
S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A stretch of Route 22 eastbound in Lehigh County has reopened after a six-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened around 6 p.m. in South Whitehall Township, between the Quakertown and Cedar Crest Boulevard exits. Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Nathan Branosky said there were multiple...
This Bucks County Wawa Location Just Sold a Winning Lottery Ticket Worth $50K
A lucky Bucks County resident just received an early Christmas gift after purchasing a winning lottery ticket from a local Wawa location. Mac Bullock wrote about the winner for the Daily Voice. A lucky Bucks County lottery player, who bought their ticket at the Wawa at 3328 Bristol Road in...
Hellertown library will split with Lower Saucon at the start of the year (again)
The Hellertown Area Library’s agreement with Lower Saucon Township will end as of Jan. 1. Library Board President Ken Solt sent a letter Tuesday saying a funding dispute will end the partnership. “This was a decision made with great difficulty, but for the financial stability of the library now...
Route 22 Overnight Lane Closures, Hillside, Union County and Newark, Essex County
Road closures on Rt 22 continue for a paving and resurfacing project.Photo byMorristown Minute. Route 22 will see nightly lane closures this week, and going forward, for guide rail work in Hillside, Union County and Newark, Essex County. The work is part of an ongoing resurfacing project nearing completion.
Lehigh Valley weather: Winter weather advisory before flooding rain. Crushing cold is later concern
UPDATE: A winter weather advisory is in place until 1 p.m. Thursday for the Lehigh Valley for snow mixed with freezing rain and sleet before transitioning into a heavy rain storm, the National Weather Service reports. Up to an inch of snow and a couple of hundreds of an inch...
Lehigh Valley weather: Flood watch issued due to possible ‘excessive rainfall’
Ahead of a powerful storm system forecast to the hit the Lehigh Valley and surrounding region, the National Weather Service on Wednesday afternoon issued a flood watch for eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey. “Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations,”...
nj1015.com
Top 4 places in NJ to get gravel for your project
This article rocks, for sure. If you are in need of gravel for a construction project or your next landscaping creation, you gotta have the stones for the job. I know that it's winter and you will likely not be looking until the spring, but given the prices of everything, better to start getting quotes and orders in now.
Newspaper’s revamped business section is a skeleton of previous one | Letter
As a long time subscriber to The Express-Times, I am extremely miffed by your elimination of the former business section with the adoption of the new one. The previous section, which ran for many years until recently, was extremely informative and well-researched. It included local and national stocks, market trends, commodity prices, etc. The new business section is a skeleton of the previous one in terms of information. Yes, it has some articles, but is no comparison to the breath and depth of the former one. I’m finding that as the price of the paper rises, the quality and quantity of the paper declines.
N.J. school district reinstates mask mandate as COVID-19 cases rise
One of New Jersey’s largest public school districts is requiring masks starting Wednesday due to rising COVID-19 cases. Passaic Public Schools has 17 schools, including Passaic High School, and enrolls approximately 14,000 students. The city of Passaic is located around 15 miles northwest of New York City. Superintendent Sandra...
'A Kind Woman': Beloved Member Of Tight-Knit West Milford Community Killed In Weekend Crash
Members of a private lakeside community in West Milford are mourning the sudden loss of a beloved homeowner who was killed in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend.Cindi Romano, 65, was behind the wheel of her Jeep Wrangler when it struck a mailbox and then a utility pole on Otter Hole Road betwe…
Landmark Phillipsburg hot dog stand closed as owner recovers from surgery
Jimmy’s Doggie Stand, the Phillipsburg hot dog shop with the iconic blue sign at the entrance of the free bridge, will be closed until the end of January, the owners announced via Facebook. Co-owner Nick Malatos underwent surgery last week and will take the next month and a half...
Mega Millions Winner Sold At Teaneck 7-Eleven
A $10,000 Mega Millions winner was sold at a Bergen County 7-Eleven store. The ticket from the Friday, Dec. 16 drawing was purchased at the Cedar Lane store in Teaneck. The winning numbers for the Friday, Dec. 16, drawing were: 08, 35, 40, 53 and 56. The Gold Mega Ball was 11, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.
NJ Elementary Teacher Arrested After 2.5 Years Of Giving Boy Vodka, THC Drops: Prosecutor
A Central Jersey elementary school teacher is facing charges for spending two and a half years supplying a now 13-year-old boy with THC and vodka, authorities announced Wednesday. Jennifer Debiec, a Bordentown resident and fifth-grade teacher at Mercerville Elementary School in Hamilton, was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree child...
Winter solstice 2022: How short is the shortest day of the year? Sunrise and sunset times for the first day of winter in the Lehigh Valley.
As the 2022 winter solstice arrives, nights in the Lehigh Valley — and the rest of the northern hemisphere — are as long as they’re going to get. The solstice on Wednesday marks the first day of winter, and the sun will be up for just a little longer than a standard workday.
