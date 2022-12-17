As a long time subscriber to The Express-Times, I am extremely miffed by your elimination of the former business section with the adoption of the new one. The previous section, which ran for many years until recently, was extremely informative and well-researched. It included local and national stocks, market trends, commodity prices, etc. The new business section is a skeleton of the previous one in terms of information. Yes, it has some articles, but is no comparison to the breath and depth of the former one. I’m finding that as the price of the paper rises, the quality and quantity of the paper declines.

EASTON, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO