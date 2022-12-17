ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

live5news.com

Inmates step in to help corrections officer being assaulted

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Two inmates helped a South Carolina corrections officer who was being assaulted Monday night, the state’s department of corrections said. South Carolina Department of Corrections officials said the officer was punched in the face, pushed down a flight of stairs and stomped on the head during the assault at Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville.
BISHOPVILLE, SC
wach.com

SC corrections officer hospitalized after being assaulted by inmate

LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A South Carolina Department of Corrections officer is in the hospital after being assaulted by an inmate, officials reported Tuesday. According to the Department of Corrections twitter, an officer was assaulted by an inmate in a Lee Correctional Institute housing unit Monday night. The...
WSAV-TV

$9M in cocaine found after man out on bond for murder was speeding on I-95 in SC, deputies say

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Police seized $9 million in cocaine after a man out on bond for murder was pulled over for speeding on I-95 in South Carolina. Sheldon Junior Alexander, 34, of Los Angeles, was arrested Monday and charged with trafficking in cocaine, unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a firearm by an illegal alien, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WCNC

Disgraced former SC attorney Alex Murdaugh won't face death penalty in trial for death of wife, son

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Disgraced former South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh will not face the death penalty in his upcoming trial on charges that he killed his wife and son. “After carefully reviewing this case and all the surrounding facts, we have decided to seek life without parole for Alex Murdaugh," Attorney General Alan Wilson said in a statement released on Tuesday. "Because this is a pending case, we cannot comment further.”
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Trafficking fentanyl could become a crime in SC in 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. — State lawmakers are filing bills to increase penalties for trafficking and selling fentanyl, which is responsible for hundreds of deaths in South Carolina. According to DHEC, fentanyl-related deaths in the state doubled between 2019 and 2020, going from 537 to 1,100. Rep. Dough Gilliam has prefiled...
COLUMBIA, SC
WBTW News13

How long will $1 million last in South Carolina?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — We all have heard the saying “a dollar doesn’t go as far as it used to” and on the heels of skyrocketing inflation, some may feel that is especially true now more than ever. But, exactly how far does a dollar — or rather a million of them — go in […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
coladaily.com

Local trash, recycling and office schedules for the holidays

The holiday season is just around the corner, and here is a list of state, county, and city offices that will be closed or operating on a modified schedule. All South Carolina State Buildings and Offices will be closed Dec. 23 through 27 in observance of the Christmas holiday. They will also be closed Jan. 2 for New Year’s.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

One dead in Two Notch Road shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A shooting on Two Notch Road between Forest Acres and Dentsville has left one person dead, the Richland County Sheriff's Department confirmed on Saturday. Authorities said the shooting happened in the 5000 block of Two Notch Road around 3:45 a.m. That's roughly the time when deputies were called to the area in reference to the shooting and found the victim.
DENTSVILLE, SC

