cn2.com
S.C. Rep. Warns Parents About “Sextortion” Crimes Targeting Children
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Newly elected South Carolina House Representative for District 48, Brandon Guffey is already at work in Columbia. He recently filed a bill, that if passed would make sexual extortion a crime in the state, punishable up to the max South Carolina allows, which is 30 years.
live5news.com
Inmates step in to help corrections officer being assaulted
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Two inmates helped a South Carolina corrections officer who was being assaulted Monday night, the state’s department of corrections said. South Carolina Department of Corrections officials said the officer was punched in the face, pushed down a flight of stairs and stomped on the head during the assault at Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville.
WJBF.com
More than 100 reported sextortion victims in Georgia, according to Atlanta FBI
GEORGIA (WJBF) – According to the Atlanta Federal Bureau of Investigation, the number of reported sextortion victims is up to 114 in Georgia in 2022. According to authorities, law enforcement has received over 7,000 reports related to the online financial sextortion of minors over the past year. Law enforcement...
wach.com
SC corrections officer hospitalized after being assaulted by inmate
LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A South Carolina Department of Corrections officer is in the hospital after being assaulted by an inmate, officials reported Tuesday. According to the Department of Corrections twitter, an officer was assaulted by an inmate in a Lee Correctional Institute housing unit Monday night. The...
WSAV-TV
$9M in cocaine found after man out on bond for murder was speeding on I-95 in SC, deputies say
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Police seized $9 million in cocaine after a man out on bond for murder was pulled over for speeding on I-95 in South Carolina. Sheldon Junior Alexander, 34, of Los Angeles, was arrested Monday and charged with trafficking in cocaine, unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a firearm by an illegal alien, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.
live5news.com
Director of the Department of Disabilities and Special Needs resigns after 14 months
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After only 14 months on the job, State Director Dr. Michelle Fry is calling it quits with the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs (DDSN). Fry, an attorney and civil rights advocate according to her biography on SCDDSN’s website, wrote to staff on Tuesday...
Hearing aids could soon be covered by insurance in South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Sen. Greg Hembree (R-District 28) has proposed a bill that would require insurance companies in South Carolina to cover hearing aids. The proposed bill would also include replacements for hearing aids every three years. “Hearing aids, which you know are very common, and lots of people like me and others […]
SC probation & parole agency welcomes new electronic detection K-9
Officials with the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services said they have a new tool to stop child predators.
WCNC
Disgraced former SC attorney Alex Murdaugh won't face death penalty in trial for death of wife, son
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Disgraced former South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh will not face the death penalty in his upcoming trial on charges that he killed his wife and son. “After carefully reviewing this case and all the surrounding facts, we have decided to seek life without parole for Alex Murdaugh," Attorney General Alan Wilson said in a statement released on Tuesday. "Because this is a pending case, we cannot comment further.”
Trafficking fentanyl could become a crime in SC in 2023
COLUMBIA, S.C. — State lawmakers are filing bills to increase penalties for trafficking and selling fentanyl, which is responsible for hundreds of deaths in South Carolina. According to DHEC, fentanyl-related deaths in the state doubled between 2019 and 2020, going from 537 to 1,100. Rep. Dough Gilliam has prefiled...
live5news.com
State senator blames early resignation of Department of Disabilities and Special Needs director on problematic commission
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - If it weren’t for the seven-person commission that helps to run the Department of Disabilities and Special Needs, the department would still have a director, one state senator says. Dr. Michelle Fry resigned from her position after only 14 months on Tuesday. Fry announced her...
New process allows SC United Methodist churches to separate based on LGBTQ policies
South Carolina Conference leaders are calling the Local Church Discernment Process a "faithful step forward."
WJCL
Missing in South Carolina: Police searching for 16-year-old girl who vanished
CONWAY, S.C. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in South Carolina are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage girl. Ma’rionna Calvin, 16, was last seen leaving her home in Conway on Saturday, December 17. Ma’rionna is described as 5 feet 7 inches and 180...
Top SC prosecutor's daughter arrested on South Congaree shooting charge
SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. — A South Carolina woman arrested on attempted murder charges is the daughter of a top local prosecutor. The Post and Courier of Charleston reports Lela Sampson and Jakqui Stewart, both 18, are charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a dwelling, criminal conspiracy, and six counts of first-degree assault and battery.
How long will $1 million last in South Carolina?
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — We all have heard the saying “a dollar doesn’t go as far as it used to” and on the heels of skyrocketing inflation, some may feel that is especially true now more than ever. But, exactly how far does a dollar — or rather a million of them — go in […]
South Carolina could get up to $242 million from opioid settlements, AG Wilson says
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Local governments across South Carolina could receive as much as $242 million from legal settlements aimed at resolving claims over the U.S. opioid crisis, according to the state attorney general’s office. Teva, Allergan, CVS and Walgreens have agreed to pay out more than $17.3 billion nationally over the next 15 years, […]
coladaily.com
Local trash, recycling and office schedules for the holidays
The holiday season is just around the corner, and here is a list of state, county, and city offices that will be closed or operating on a modified schedule. All South Carolina State Buildings and Offices will be closed Dec. 23 through 27 in observance of the Christmas holiday. They will also be closed Jan. 2 for New Year’s.
One dead in Two Notch Road shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A shooting on Two Notch Road between Forest Acres and Dentsville has left one person dead, the Richland County Sheriff's Department confirmed on Saturday. Authorities said the shooting happened in the 5000 block of Two Notch Road around 3:45 a.m. That's roughly the time when deputies were called to the area in reference to the shooting and found the victim.
3 wanted after $7,800 worth of glasses stolen in South Carolina
Three people are wanted after $7,800 worth of glasses were stolen Sunday from an Upstate business.
columbiabusinessreport.com
How this school is changing the face of agriculture in South Carolina
Cattle farming is in 17-year-old J.C. Chandler’s blood. He grew up on his family’s farm near Belton in South Carolina’s Upstate and has raised and shown beef cattle for many years, so many that he jokingly calls them “some of his best friends.”. Ask the high...
