Coffee County, AL

wdhn.com

Angel Tree Toy Giveaway serves nearly 125 children

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Close to 125 children up to the age of 12 were given their Christmas gifts this year in a special way. The Ordinary People Society (T.O.P.S.) held its annual Little Angel Tree Toy Giveaway. Parents from around the community bring their kid’s Christmas lists to...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Local Salvation Army campaign ending the year strong

WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)—The Salvation Armies Red Kettle Campaign in Henry, Geneva, and Houston Counties is ending its year on a high note. As of Friday night, the local Salvation Army Red Kette Campaign has reached just over $91,000 of its $120,000 goal. The Salvation Army expects to end the...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Enterprise’s Christmas in the Woodlands is in its 30th year

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—For the last 30 years, Christmas in the Woodlands in Enterprise is where. thousands of families have enjoyed the “lights of the season”. At the time, elementary school principal Milton Trawick and his family wanted to. celebrate the holiday in lights. Christmas in the Woodlands...
ENTERPRISE, AL
wdhn.com

Will sub-freezing temperatures hurt last-minute Christmas sales?

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—DID TODAY’S FREEZING WEATHER, TAKE A BITE OUT OF “LAST MINUTE” CHRISTMAS SHOPPING? FOR DOWNTOWN ENTERPRISE STORE OWNERS, THEY TELL WDHN NEWS THAT. CHRISTMAS WEATHER HAS FINALLY ARRIVED BEFORE THE “BIG HOLIDAY”. IN FACT, SEVERAL TELL US THE “DROP IN MERCURY” HAS ACTUALLY MOTIVATED...
ENTERPRISE, AL
wdhn.com

Local power outages during the extreme morning cold

WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)— With the coldest weather in recent memory moving through the Wiregrass area, some residents are having issues with their power. Dothan Utilities is reporting only two outages in the city. Alabama Power is reporting three outages in the Enterprise area with 116 customers affected, and two...
wtvy.com

Weather-related power outages affecting Wiregrass customers

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - As a major batch of cold air and wind arrives into the Wiregrass region, we are getting some scattered reports of power outages across the viewing area. As of now, Dothan Utilities is only reporting 2 verified outages near the intersection of South Range Street and Oglethorpe Street. For an active look at the Dothan Utilities outage map, click here.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Missing person alert canceled for elderly Coffee Co. man

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)– The missing person alert has been canceled for a 72-year-old man who was missing since November 29. The alert for Michael Otecia Matthews was canceled between midnight and 1:00 a.m. Friday Morning. No other information has been released at this time. The Alabama Law Enforcement...
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

$42.8M in funding secured for projects in Alabama’s 7th district

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, AL-07, announced $42,820,760 has been allotted for 15 community projects in the state’s 7th congressional district. The funds were secured as a part of the final fiscal year 2023 omnibus government funding package. The package, which passed by a vote of 225 to 201, addresses “some of the most pressing needs” in Alabama’s 7th district, Sewell’s office said. Having previously passed the Senate, it now heads to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Missing man found safe in Coffee County

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office says a missing man has been found safe. Authorities say Michael Otecia Matthews, 72, was found safe at the hospital. No other information about this case has been released. Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local...
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Paranormal investigation team films in Enterprise

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - If you’ve been in or around the Enterprise area, you know of the Rawls Hotel and Restaurant. The grand building is a staple of the City of Progress and is steeped in history. It’s the rich historical aspect of the Rawls, and Enterprise as a...
ENTERPRISE, AL
wdhn.com

Very cold Christmas weekend ahead

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Today will be mainly sunny and much colder than days past with highs only making up it to the freezing mark at best. It will also be windy, with sustained wind speeds in the 15 to 20 mph range and gusts up to 40 mph possible. With this in mind, it’ll feel colder than it actually will be with wind chills in the 20s, so make sure to bundle up if you have plans to go out and about!
DOTHAN, AL
WSFA

Troopers identify pedestrian struck, killed on Highway 231 last week

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Florida man. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the incident happened on Dec. 14th around 4:45 p.m. The man, identified as Dacota J. Hall, 25, of Yulee, Fla. Hall, was fatally injured when he was struck by a 2008 Ford Taurus. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
YULEE, FL
oppnewsonline.com

OPD investigates another death

Thursday afternoon, the Opp Police Department was dispatched to a resident ont he 600 Block of West Covington Avenue to an unresponsive female. Upon arrival, officers found 62 year old Kimberly Renee Cowen, of Opp, deceased in a bedroom of the residence. A death Investigation was initiated and a search warrant was executed.
OPP, AL
wdhn.com

Industrial accident kills one in Troy

Troy, Ala (WDHN)—An industrial accident at Rex Lumber has claimed the life of a Troy man, according to Troy Police. On Wednesday, December 21 the Troy Police Department responded to an industrial accident at Rex Lumber on County Road 7714. According to the TPD, when officers arrived on the...
TROY, AL

