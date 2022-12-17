Read full article on original website
Related
wdhn.com
Angel Tree Toy Giveaway serves nearly 125 children
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Close to 125 children up to the age of 12 were given their Christmas gifts this year in a special way. The Ordinary People Society (T.O.P.S.) held its annual Little Angel Tree Toy Giveaway. Parents from around the community bring their kid’s Christmas lists to...
wdhn.com
Local Salvation Army campaign ending the year strong
WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)—The Salvation Armies Red Kettle Campaign in Henry, Geneva, and Houston Counties is ending its year on a high note. As of Friday night, the local Salvation Army Red Kette Campaign has reached just over $91,000 of its $120,000 goal. The Salvation Army expects to end the...
wdhn.com
Enterprise’s Christmas in the Woodlands is in its 30th year
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—For the last 30 years, Christmas in the Woodlands in Enterprise is where. thousands of families have enjoyed the “lights of the season”. At the time, elementary school principal Milton Trawick and his family wanted to. celebrate the holiday in lights. Christmas in the Woodlands...
wdhn.com
Will sub-freezing temperatures hurt last-minute Christmas sales?
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—DID TODAY’S FREEZING WEATHER, TAKE A BITE OUT OF “LAST MINUTE” CHRISTMAS SHOPPING? FOR DOWNTOWN ENTERPRISE STORE OWNERS, THEY TELL WDHN NEWS THAT. CHRISTMAS WEATHER HAS FINALLY ARRIVED BEFORE THE “BIG HOLIDAY”. IN FACT, SEVERAL TELL US THE “DROP IN MERCURY” HAS ACTUALLY MOTIVATED...
wdhn.com
Local power outages during the extreme morning cold
WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)— With the coldest weather in recent memory moving through the Wiregrass area, some residents are having issues with their power. Dothan Utilities is reporting only two outages in the city. Alabama Power is reporting three outages in the Enterprise area with 116 customers affected, and two...
wtvy.com
Weather-related power outages affecting Wiregrass customers
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - As a major batch of cold air and wind arrives into the Wiregrass region, we are getting some scattered reports of power outages across the viewing area. As of now, Dothan Utilities is only reporting 2 verified outages near the intersection of South Range Street and Oglethorpe Street. For an active look at the Dothan Utilities outage map, click here.
wdhn.com
Missing person alert canceled for elderly Coffee Co. man
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)– The missing person alert has been canceled for a 72-year-old man who was missing since November 29. The alert for Michael Otecia Matthews was canceled between midnight and 1:00 a.m. Friday Morning. No other information has been released at this time. The Alabama Law Enforcement...
wdhn.com
Crews rush to a fire in Geneva Co. that started in the kitchen
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Multiple crews rushed to the scene of a house fire near Slocomb. The fire happened on the 4100 block of County Road 91 which is just southwest of Slocomb. Officials say heavy smoke was showing from the home and units had to cut a...
wdhn.com
Afternoon fire displaces one Dothan homeowner; no injuries reported
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — An afternoon fire has displaced one Dothan homeowner. The call came down to the Dothan Fire Department as smoke was visible from the front and the back of the house on the 200 block of Kornegay Street in Dothan. When crews arrived, they found fire...
WSFA
$42.8M in funding secured for projects in Alabama’s 7th district
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, AL-07, announced $42,820,760 has been allotted for 15 community projects in the state’s 7th congressional district. The funds were secured as a part of the final fiscal year 2023 omnibus government funding package. The package, which passed by a vote of 225 to 201, addresses “some of the most pressing needs” in Alabama’s 7th district, Sewell’s office said. Having previously passed the Senate, it now heads to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law.
WSFA
Missing man found safe in Coffee County
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office says a missing man has been found safe. Authorities say Michael Otecia Matthews, 72, was found safe at the hospital. No other information about this case has been released. Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local...
wtvy.com
Paranormal investigation team films in Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - If you’ve been in or around the Enterprise area, you know of the Rawls Hotel and Restaurant. The grand building is a staple of the City of Progress and is steeped in history. It’s the rich historical aspect of the Rawls, and Enterprise as a...
wdhn.com
Very cold Christmas weekend ahead
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Today will be mainly sunny and much colder than days past with highs only making up it to the freezing mark at best. It will also be windy, with sustained wind speeds in the 15 to 20 mph range and gusts up to 40 mph possible. With this in mind, it’ll feel colder than it actually will be with wind chills in the 20s, so make sure to bundle up if you have plans to go out and about!
WSFA
Troopers identify pedestrian struck, killed on Highway 231 last week
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Florida man. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the incident happened on Dec. 14th around 4:45 p.m. The man, identified as Dacota J. Hall, 25, of Yulee, Fla. Hall, was fatally injured when he was struck by a 2008 Ford Taurus. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
oppnewsonline.com
OPD investigates another death
Thursday afternoon, the Opp Police Department was dispatched to a resident ont he 600 Block of West Covington Avenue to an unresponsive female. Upon arrival, officers found 62 year old Kimberly Renee Cowen, of Opp, deceased in a bedroom of the residence. A death Investigation was initiated and a search warrant was executed.
wdhn.com
Industrial accident kills one in Troy
Troy, Ala (WDHN)—An industrial accident at Rex Lumber has claimed the life of a Troy man, according to Troy Police. On Wednesday, December 21 the Troy Police Department responded to an industrial accident at Rex Lumber on County Road 7714. According to the TPD, when officers arrived on the...
Comments / 0