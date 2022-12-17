Read full article on original website
Business Owner In Harvest, Alabama Arrested and Indicted For Smuggling Parts To IranApril KillianHarvest, AL
Huntsville Residents: Huntsville Utilities has Notified Residents that 'Brush Control Work to Begin Soon' by ChemProZack LoveHuntsville, AL
HATCH Nonprofit in Huntsville Provides a Paid Culinary Training Program to Young Adults Between 18-24 Years OldZack LoveHuntsville, AL
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
A Huntsville Doctor with a History of Not Paying Payroll 'Failed to Pay One Employee for 150 Hours of Work'Zack LoveHuntsville, AL
4-Star Florence Native signs with Alabama
Alabama does it once again, signing 4-star defensive back Jahlil Hurley as they continue to build a signing class for the ages. Hurley committed to Alabama in February and was the first Tide commit in the 2023 cycle. Hurley joins 5-star Caleb Downs and 4-star Tony Mitchell as the three...
rocketcitynow.com
UNA gets 1st win over SEC, 66-65 at Ole Miss
OXFORD, Miss — Daniel Ortiz scored 22 points with a career-high six 3-pointers, Jacari Lane added a career-high 19 points and North Alabama beat Ole Miss 66-65 on Tuesday for the program's first victory over an SEC opponent. The North Alabama program entered with an 0-19 record against SEC...
rocketcitynow.com
Tina McKenzie is the Valley's Top Teacher
MADISON COUNTY, ALABAMA, Ala. — The love for one teacher at Endeavor Elementary School runs deep. In fact, the person that nominated her said verbatim she has a heart of gold!. Meet this week's Valley's Top Teacher, Tina Mckenzie!. She’s a fifth-grade teacher and has plenty of experience under...
More warming centers opening in North Alabama
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — With sub-freezing weather expected across North Alabama, warming centers are opening for those who need a place to get out of the cold. With temperatures expected to drop significantly late this week, the City of Huntsville is supporting local partners in opening warming centers for the community.
Downtown Huntsville restaurant to close: ‘A little place with a lot of soul’
None of them had prior experience running a restaurant. Cooking for loved ones was how their family showed affection, and they wanted to share that feeling with others. So, seven years ago, South Korea natives Yeon Arnold, her brother Youngsoon Oh and Youngsoon’s wife Heesook Oh opened Big Oh’s, a restaurant serving Korean fusion cuisine. The place was named after Youngsoon, who’d learned chef skills back home.
North Alabama man killed in crash involving 3 motorcycles
A crash involving three motorcycles on Alabama 207 claimed the life of a Rogersville man, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Body found in 2020 is missing Alabama woman, sheriff says
The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said the body of a woman found in July 2020 has been identified. The body, found in Flint Creek in Morgan County on July 31, 2020, is that of Wanda Ashford Floyd, Sheriff Max Sanders said in a statement. According to authorities, Floyd has...
wbrc.com
Tragic romance between Alabama inmate and prison guard chronicled in new movie
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The relationship and ensuing manhunt of a convicted murderer and a corrections officer in Alabama became national news in April 2022 and now it is already a movie. The streaming service, Tubi, debuted ‘Prisoner of Love’ on December 14, which chronicles how the relationship between Casey...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Alabama
Widely known as the Heart of Dixie, Alabama is one of the states that makes up the American South. Located between Georgia in the east and Mississippi in the west, Alabama also borders the Gulf of Mexico in the south. Huntsville, Mobile, and Birmingham are some of the state’s largest and most important cities. Interspersed among the urban areas are thousands of miles of waterways and wetlands. The southern half of the state is chock full of American alligators, as well as snakes, turtles, and other water-loving creatures. While not generally known for its cold temperatures, there is one city that takes the title of coldest place in Alabama.
A 99-year-old Alabama country club is closing: ‘A shame for the city’
The 99-year-old Decatur Country Club will come to an end after members voted Wednesday night at an emergency meeting to close it. Luke Howell, Decatur Country Club board chairman, said the last day of operation will be Dec. 31. The final dinner service will be Dec. 23, he said. “It...
WAFF
Police, HEMSI on the scene of a reported shooting
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - According to Don Webster with HEMSI, officers and paramedics are on the scene of a reported shooting. The reported shooting call came in at 8:08 p.m. and is located at 3834 Melody Road NE. According to Webster, a male victim of the shooting was transported to...
Obituary: Justin Wayne Hayes
Funeral Service for Justin Wayne Hayes, age 77, of Cullman, will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home with Rev. Eric Martin officiating, interment in Union Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30-11 a.m. prior to the service. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Hayes passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at his residence. He was born Feb. 1, 1945, in Cullman, Alabama to Bud and Ethel Hayes. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Cecil Hayes and G. W. Hayes; and sister, Elorna Dale. Survivors include his daughter, Teresa Cook; grandchildren, Nikki (Phillip) Johnson, Teshia (Dakota) Sellers, Destiny Cook, and Tommy Cook; great-grandchildren, Pyper, Wyatt, Rylee, Ryder, Olympia, and Ava; sister, Frances Dale; brother, Raymond Hayes; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Obituary: Chad Steven Bennett
Memorial Service for Chad Steven Bennett, age 50, of Cullman, will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. prior to the service. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Bennett passed away on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at Huntsville Hospital. He was born May 4, 1972, to Jerry Wayne Storey and Sue Hyatt. He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Wayne Storey. Survivors include his mother, Sue (Danny) Hyatt; sons, Logan (Abby) Yancy and Tucker Yancy; sisters, Amy (Franklin) Drinkard and Sherry Woodard; brother, Scotty (Hannah) Bennett; wife, Teresa Burns Bennett; nephew, Cody (Shea) Rowell; niece, Rebecca Holcombe; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, family, and friends
wtvy.com
How to avoid burst pipes ahead of freezing temperatures
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many people across north Alabama are preparing for bone-chilling temperatures. Freezing temperatures are expected to roll across the Tennessee Valley on Friday and it could cause major problems for homeowners. Low temperatures can cause a home’s pipes to freeze and then burst. It could cause go...
WAFF
Rental assistance program coming to Huntsville, applications open week of December 19
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Starting the week of Dec. 19, residents of Huntsville will be able to apply for rental and utility assistance through Huntsville Housing Helps, a program run by the Catholic Center of Concern (CCC). This program will be replacing Huntsville’s Emergency Rental Assistance program that began in...
WAAY-TV
Arrest made in October shooting in Providence
Huntsville Police have made an arrest after an October shooting in Huntsville's Village of Providence. Dennis Wayne Burdine, 24, of Huntsville was arrested Monday on one count of first-degree aggravated assault involving a non-family member. Police said Burdine shot someone in the early morning hours of Oct. 23 in the...
WAAY-TV
1 injured in Huntsville shooting Tuesday night
One person has been injured in a shooting Tuesday night in Huntsville. Huntsville Police are investigating the incident, which happened about 8 p.m. in the 3800 block of Melody Drive. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
Marshall County Law Enforcement Agencies join forces with 95 children for ‘Shop with a Cop’
A heavy police presence was seen at the Guntersville Walmart Saturday, but don't be alarmed. The cops weren't there to take down any bad guys, they were there to take kids in need Christmas shopping.
WAAY-TV
Attempted break-in at Madison County Jail stopped by staff, Huntsville Police
Two North Alabama men are facing multiple charges after investigators say they tried to break into the Madison County Jail. "If this is the kind of activity you want to play around with, we've got a bed for you, too," Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner said. Turner has a zero-tolerance...
radio7media.com
Stolen Vehicle Recoved in Florence
OFFICERS WITH THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT RESPONDED TO THE WAL-MART ON HOUGH ROAD ON FRIDAY AT APPROXIMATELY 12:30 PM TO A REPORT OF A STOLEN VEHICLE. OFFICERS WERE ABLE TO IDENTIFY ONE OF THE OFFENDERS AS AUSTIN BEVIS, 23, OF KILLEN AND DUE TO PREVIOUS KNOWLEDGE OF THE OFFENDER, WERE ABLE TO LOCATE THE VEHICLE ON SOUTH KIRKMAN STREET IN FLORENCE. DETECTIVES RESPONDED AND BEVIS WAS LOCATED ALONG WITH MICAELA DUNCAN, 24, OF KILLEN. BOTH WERE ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH THEFT OF PROPERTY 1ST DEGREE AND ARE BEING HELD ON A $30,000 BOND EACH AT THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DETENTION CENTER.
