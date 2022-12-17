ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Valley City, UT

KSLTV

Police incident, blocked roads in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY — A heavy police presence blocked roads at 4242 West 4100 South in West Valley City Wednesday evening. 4100 South is closed currently. The incident involved West Valley Police and the U.S. Marshals, though information on what occurred has not been released to the public. This...
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
KSLTV

Kaysville firefighter out $19,000 after he was sold stolen piece of equipment

LAYTON, Utah — A Kaysville firefighter is down $19,000 after he was sold a stolen skid steer and returned it to its owner. Kacey Adams lives in Layton, Utah, working for the Kaysville Fire Department. He does construction work as a side job to bring in more income to help support his family and has been searching for a skid steer for some time.
KAYSVILLE, UT
KSLTV

Five railroad cars derail in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah — Several train cars derailed in a Union Pacific rail yard in Ogden Tuesday morning. The five cars popped off the tracks as the train pulled into the yard at approximately 11:30 a.m. It happened under the bridge where 20th and 21st meet in Ogden between Wall...
OGDEN, UT
ksl.com

Logan kidnapping suspect arrested in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A man wanted in connection to an October kidnapping in Logan was arrested in Salt Lake City on Tuesday. Police said they found the man after responding to a call about a possible restraining order violation at an apartment complex near 400 West and 200 North. Although officers found there was no valid restraining order in place, police said Tony Bokomba had a warrant out for his arrest in connection to a kidnapping earlier this year.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Sevier County Sheriff reports missing woman may be in Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE CITY — The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office has reported a missing person, who may be in Salt Lake County. Kennedie Mykell Neathery is 26 years old and has been missing since the evening of December 20. Sheriff Nathan J. Curtis reports that Neathery’s mother believes her daughter is having a “mental health episode, is very manic.”
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Salt Lake man charged with shooting on freeway, injuring woman

SANDY — A Salt Lake man accused on multiple occasions of shooting his gun out of the window of his car as he drove on the freeway, resulting in one woman being injured, now faces criminal charges. Hunter Bott, 21, was charged Monday in 3rd District Court with discharge...
SANDY, UT
KSLTV

Elderly man dies after collapsing on Deer Valley ski run

PARK CITY, Utah — A 75-year-old man has died after collapsing at Deer Valley Resort Tuesday morning. According to the resort, ski patrol was called out to the Homeward Bound ski run at approximately 10:45 a.m., where they administered aid to the skier. He was then put in an ambulance.
PARK CITY, UT
KSLTV

4,000 customers without power in Utah County

SALT LAKE CITY — Rocky Mountain Power said it is working to restore electricity to 4,080 customers in Utah County. The power company said the outage affects Orem, American Fork, Vineyard, and Lindon. A tweet said the company expects to get service up and running by 9:30 p.m. It’s...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

