Police incident, blocked roads in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY — A heavy police presence blocked roads at 4242 West 4100 South in West Valley City Wednesday evening. 4100 South is closed currently. The incident involved West Valley Police and the U.S. Marshals, though information on what occurred has not been released to the public. This...
Cement truck driver arrested for fatal crash involving sheriff's deputy
LEHI — A cement truck driver who police believe intentionally ran two red lights and then crashed into another vehicle, killing a Salt Lake County Sheriff's deputy on his way to work, has been arrested. Jonas Hyrum Faamausili, 26, of West Jordan, was booked into the Utah County Jail...
Officer-involved shooting leaves one dead in West Valley City
Officers were serving a warrant that ended with fatally shooting an individual Wednesday evening in West Valley City.
Wrong-way driver causes multi-vehicle crash in Salt Lake City
A wrong-way driver who ran a red light and refused to stop for police was injured after causing a multi-vehicle crash in downtown Salt Lake City on Monday.
Kaysville firefighter out $19,000 after he was sold stolen piece of equipment
LAYTON, Utah — A Kaysville firefighter is down $19,000 after he was sold a stolen skid steer and returned it to its owner. Kacey Adams lives in Layton, Utah, working for the Kaysville Fire Department. He does construction work as a side job to bring in more income to help support his family and has been searching for a skid steer for some time.
Utah drivers are killing pedestrians, bicyclists in record numbers
As of Monday, Utah motorists had hit and killed 15 bicyclists and 52 pedestrians this year, according to the state Department of Public Safety.
Crews respond to vehicle, house fires in Weber County
Firefighters from Weber Fire District have responded to two separate fires within the county so far on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
Five railroad cars derail in Ogden
OGDEN, Utah — Several train cars derailed in a Union Pacific rail yard in Ogden Tuesday morning. The five cars popped off the tracks as the train pulled into the yard at approximately 11:30 a.m. It happened under the bridge where 20th and 21st meet in Ogden between Wall...
Logan kidnapping suspect arrested in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — A man wanted in connection to an October kidnapping in Logan was arrested in Salt Lake City on Tuesday. Police said they found the man after responding to a call about a possible restraining order violation at an apartment complex near 400 West and 200 North. Although officers found there was no valid restraining order in place, police said Tony Bokomba had a warrant out for his arrest in connection to a kidnapping earlier this year.
Charges filed against man arrested after Salt Lake neighborhood shooting
SALT LAKE CITY — A man who forced residents of a Salt Lake neighborhood to seek shelter in their homes after allegedly firing multiple rounds and then entered an elderly woman's home to try and hide from police, is now facing numerous charges. Angel Tinajero, 22, was charged Wednesday...
Sevier County Sheriff reports missing woman may be in Salt Lake County
SALT LAKE CITY — The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office has reported a missing person, who may be in Salt Lake County. Kennedie Mykell Neathery is 26 years old and has been missing since the evening of December 20. Sheriff Nathan J. Curtis reports that Neathery’s mother believes her daughter is having a “mental health episode, is very manic.”
Officers under investigation, but Salt Lake City can’t get its story straight
Two officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department are facing an internal affairs investigation after they declined first aid to a stabbing victim.
Estimated $2 million or more in fire damage to cabin in Nordic Valley
NORDIC VALLEY, Utah (KUTV) — Officials said a cabin is a total loss after a fire in Weber County. They estimated $2 million in damages from the fire, which remains under investigation. The Weber Fire District, Ogden City Fire, and South Ogden City Fire Departments were dispatched to the...
Salt Lake man charged with shooting on freeway, injuring woman
SANDY — A Salt Lake man accused on multiple occasions of shooting his gun out of the window of his car as he drove on the freeway, resulting in one woman being injured, now faces criminal charges. Hunter Bott, 21, was charged Monday in 3rd District Court with discharge...
Single mother loses home, family dog in fire as investigators work to determine cause
HOLLADAY, Utah — Rikki Curtis is hugging her 12-year-old son a little tighter after losing their home and family dog in an overnight house fire Saturday. The two were not home at the time but learned of the fire after multiple missed calls. “I just knew something was wrong...
Multiple rounds fired as suspect runs, hides in elderly woman’s home near Rose Park
Salt Lake City Police have released new details, as well as the identity of the suspect, in an aggravated assault investigation that caused road closures and an extensive search in the Rose Park area Sunday.
One lane open on northbound I-15 near Willard following four-vehicle crash
BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — A crash on northbound I-15 at mile point 358 near Willard, Utah has left one lane open. According to Utah Highway Patrol, a four-vehicle crash is responsible for the lane closures. The Utah Department of Transportations says a stalled vehicle may have led to the crash.
Elderly man dies after collapsing on Deer Valley ski run
PARK CITY, Utah — A 75-year-old man has died after collapsing at Deer Valley Resort Tuesday morning. According to the resort, ski patrol was called out to the Homeward Bound ski run at approximately 10:45 a.m., where they administered aid to the skier. He was then put in an ambulance.
4,000 customers without power in Utah County
SALT LAKE CITY — Rocky Mountain Power said it is working to restore electricity to 4,080 customers in Utah County. The power company said the outage affects Orem, American Fork, Vineyard, and Lindon. A tweet said the company expects to get service up and running by 9:30 p.m. It’s...
SLC Police give new info on search that shut down neighborhood Sunday
Police are investigating after they say a man opened fire in a Rose Park neighborhood of Salt Lake City, then held an elderly woman against her will for several hours.
