Man found shot to death in University City area, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says it has started a homicide investigation after a man was found dead in the northeast part of the city Wednesday. CMPD said officers were called to a reported assault with a deadly weapon just before 11 a.m. When they arrived, police...
WBTV
One person dead after southeast Charlotte shooting
Watch a preview of our new special and stream all six parts. Mother of missing Cornelius girl believed husband ‘put her family in danger,’ court documents say. Madalina was reported missing on Dec. 15, despite not having been seen for three weeks beforehand. CMPD officer dies after medical...
Charlotte’s oldest restaurant going strong, tests market
As Green's Lunch nears its 100-year-anniversary, the owners are testing the waters for a sale. The property is valued at $3 million.
businesstodaync.com
bartaco location at Birkdale Village revealed
Dec. 21. By TL Bernthal. The bartaco that’s coming to Birkdale Village will go into a prime space created from Nina Boutique’s and Corkscrew Wine Shoppe and Bar’s spaces, according to NAP. Both Nina’s and Corkscrew lost their leases. Nina’s Boutique is expected to move into Antiquity...
Proposal for landfill has northwest Charlotte community concerned
CHARLOTTE — Neighbors in northwest Charlotte are concerned about a proposal to build a landfill near their homes. They turned out Monday night to hear the proposal, ask questions and speak against it in a public forum held at a library. The landfill could be built off Kelly Road,...
SBI completes investigation of James "Smuggie" Mitchell's business claims
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An investigation into whether a Charlotte City Councilmember's business ventures violate North Carolina laws has been completed by a state agency. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) told WCNC Charlotte on Wednesday that the agency's investigation on James "Smuggie" Mitchell was complete. The details...
WBTV
Water sprinkler ices over portion of Jake Alexander Blvd. in Salisbury
WBTV has reached out to the CMPD and Medic for more information on the crash. It happened at about 10:30 p.m. right in front of the WBTV station at West Morehead Street and Julian Price Place. Part of Brookshire Blvd. in northwest Charlotte temporarily closed for road work. Updated: Dec....
Fallen CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin honored with memorial procession one year after her death
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department honored the life and service of Officer Mia Goodwin on Thursday morning with a memorial procession along Interstate 85 and W.T. Harris Boulevard, one year after her passing. Officer Goodwin tragically died in the line of duty near I-85 and W.T. Harris...
Charlotte man, 20, charged in Lincoln County car break-ins
DENVER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 20-year-old Charlotte man is facing charges in a series of break-ins in Lincoln County, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Deputies began investigating multiple car break-ins back in July. Items including guns, electronics, and credit cards were reported stolen. The stolen credit cards were used and traced […]
Efforts underway to bring back trolley service back in Belmont
BELMONT, N.C. — There is an effort afoot in the city of Belmont to take transportation back to a time when trolleys rolled down the tracks, but with a modern twist. A century ago, trolleys carried passengers into downtown Belmont, and with a little luck that history could come alive again.
CMPD animal shelter at critical capacity, pauses owner surrenders of dogs
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Animal Care & Control division of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said it has halted owner surrenders of dogs, as of Tuesday, Dec. 20. The shelter reports critical levels of kennel capacity, with 282 dogs in the system. Of those dogs, 208 are housed on-site in...
WCNC
Jumpman Invitational brings big business to Charlotte
The first ever Jumpman Invitational is in Charlotte. Organizers hope to jumpstart more opportunities with this inaugural event.
WBTV
North Carolina's disappearing movie theaters
Parents asking for help after suitcase with son’s ashes were stolen at Charlotte-Douglas Airport. A heartbreaking plea Monday night from two parents who say their son’s ashes were stolen Saturday from baggage claim. Updated: 5 hours ago. WBTV learned investigators asked the National Center for Missing and Exploited...
WCNC
How rare is a white Christmas in Charlotte? Weather IQ
It seems like every year people are hopeful for a white Christmas. But even with really cold temperatures, what are the chances of a white Christmas in Charlotte?
WBTV
Bench in downtown Salisbury dedicated in honor and memory of street artist Joseph Heilig
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A bench on the sidewalk in downtown Salisbury took on special significance today. The City unveiled a plaque permanently naming the spot as “Joe’s Bench,” in honor of a well-known street artist who used the bench as a studio, and to hold court with anyone who passed by.
WBTV
Preparing your home ahead of Friday’s deep freeze
The shelter has been putting out desperate calls for adopters and fosters as kennels have continued to fill up more and more over the last year. Portrait of missing, murdered Rowan Co. girl presented to child abuse prevention agency. Updated: 7 hours ago. A special portrait of missing and murdered...
qcnews.com
‘A heavy heart’: 21-year veteran Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer dies, Chief says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A longtime officer with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has died, Chief Johnny Jennings announced Wednesday. CMPD said Officer Dean Lauber had been with the department since 2001. “It’s with a heavy heart that I share the passing of CMPD Officer Dean Lauber,” the...
Search for missing girl expands to Lake Cornelius
CORNELIUS, N.C. — The search for missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari expanded to an area that includes Lake Cornelius Monday, officials confirmed. The girl was last seen at home on Nov. 23 but was not reported missing until Dec. 15. "As part of the normal investigative process, we are expanding...
Charlotte native opens new beauty shop
CHARLOTTE — There is a new woman-owned small business in north Charlotte. Jordan Strode held a ribbon-cutting and soft grand opening on Saturday for her new business: J’s Eyelashes and Body Sculpting. Strode is a Queen City native and played basketball at Hickory Ridge High School. Strode said...
NCHP finds abducted Rock Hill girl, second child missing since May 2022, safe in Orange County
The incident happened on I-85, north of the Hillsborough Weigh Station in Orange County, at the 165-mile marker.
