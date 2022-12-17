ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WCNC

Man found shot to death in University City area, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says it has started a homicide investigation after a man was found dead in the northeast part of the city Wednesday. CMPD said officers were called to a reported assault with a deadly weapon just before 11 a.m. When they arrived, police...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

One person dead after southeast Charlotte shooting

Watch a preview of our new special and stream all six parts. Mother of missing Cornelius girl believed husband ‘put her family in danger,’ court documents say. Madalina was reported missing on Dec. 15, despite not having been seen for three weeks beforehand. CMPD officer dies after medical...
CHARLOTTE, NC
businesstodaync.com

bartaco location at Birkdale Village revealed

Dec. 21. By TL Bernthal. The bartaco that’s coming to Birkdale Village will go into a prime space created from Nina Boutique’s and Corkscrew Wine Shoppe and Bar’s spaces, according to NAP. Both Nina’s and Corkscrew lost their leases. Nina’s Boutique is expected to move into Antiquity...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WCNC

SBI completes investigation of James "Smuggie" Mitchell's business claims

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An investigation into whether a Charlotte City Councilmember's business ventures violate North Carolina laws has been completed by a state agency. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) told WCNC Charlotte on Wednesday that the agency's investigation on James "Smuggie" Mitchell was complete. The details...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Charlotte man, 20, charged in Lincoln County car break-ins

DENVER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 20-year-old Charlotte man is facing charges in a series of break-ins in Lincoln County, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Deputies began investigating multiple car break-ins back in July. Items including guns, electronics, and credit cards were reported stolen. The stolen credit cards were used and traced […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Efforts underway to bring back trolley service back in Belmont

BELMONT, N.C. — There is an effort afoot in the city of Belmont to take transportation back to a time when trolleys rolled down the tracks, but with a modern twist. A century ago, trolleys carried passengers into downtown Belmont, and with a little luck that history could come alive again.
BELMONT, NC
WBTV

North Carolina's disappearing movie theaters

Parents asking for help after suitcase with son’s ashes were stolen at Charlotte-Douglas Airport. A heartbreaking plea Monday night from two parents who say their son’s ashes were stolen Saturday from baggage claim. Updated: 5 hours ago. WBTV learned investigators asked the National Center for Missing and Exploited...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Preparing your home ahead of Friday’s deep freeze

The shelter has been putting out desperate calls for adopters and fosters as kennels have continued to fill up more and more over the last year. Portrait of missing, murdered Rowan Co. girl presented to child abuse prevention agency. Updated: 7 hours ago. A special portrait of missing and murdered...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Search for missing girl expands to Lake Cornelius

CORNELIUS, N.C. — The search for missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari expanded to an area that includes Lake Cornelius Monday, officials confirmed. The girl was last seen at home on Nov. 23 but was not reported missing until Dec. 15. "As part of the normal investigative process, we are expanding...
CORNELIUS, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte native opens new beauty shop

CHARLOTTE — There is a new woman-owned small business in north Charlotte. Jordan Strode held a ribbon-cutting and soft grand opening on Saturday for her new business: J’s Eyelashes and Body Sculpting. Strode is a Queen City native and played basketball at Hickory Ridge High School. Strode said...
CHARLOTTE, NC

