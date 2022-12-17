Town of Shelby pays tribute to a beloved firefighter

TOWN OF SHELBY, Wis. (WKBT) – The Shelby Fire Department is paying tribute to fellow firefighter Captain Jerry Roesler, who passed away on Dec. 12.

Roesler was a 56-year veteran of the department and a beloved member of the Holy Cross Diocesan Center.

Past and present firefighters gathered to remember and celebrate his life.

According to the fire chief, this means going back to work and honoring Roesler’s dedication to the job.

“We’re going to go on calls,” said Fire Chief Tony Holinka. “If we get paged out, we’re going to show up. We are going to be there on every single call. That’s what Jerry would have wanted. If we’re in the middle of his ceremony and the pager goes off, we’re going to go on calls.”

According to his coworkers, Roesler’s motto was “Compassion is always in style”.

