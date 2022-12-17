Boys basketball: Laz Rodriguez scores 1,000th point in South River's opening night win

SOUTH RIVER — Laz Rodriguez scored his 1,000th point Friday evening, but by the time he did South River’s vociferous student section was almost celebrated out.

The Rams enjoyed a 22-point advantage at the time of Rodriguez’s milestone midway through the fourth quarter en route to a 72-50 dismantling of Metuchen.

South River broke the game wide open by beginning the second half with 11 unanswered points, extending a nine-point halftime advantage to 43-23. Metuchen never recovered.

“It thought that we were a little overly aggressive, we weren’t playing pressure defense without fouling in the first half,” South River coach Brandon Walsh surmised. “We wanted to make sure we got clear rotations when they advanced the ball over halfcourt. Early on we had two, three guys on the ball at times. I think once we got settled into the game we had a few runouts and that got us going.”

Jeremy Grospe paced the Rams with 18 points, sinking five of 10 3-pointers, while Rodriguez added 15, a couple on big-to-big, high-low looks from fellow forward Roman Santos.

“It’s a tribute to all of the hard work I’ve put in,” Rodriguez said. “It’s a team award, too. It’s an award to my teammates being unselfish and us just playing our game.”

The Bulldogs used an early 10-0 run to forge a 10-3 cushion as South River failed to make a field goal over the first five minutes. But the Rams did get in the bonus early, scoring 10 of their 16 first-quarter points from the foul line. Grospe delivered the other six points with a pair of treys, one of which put the hosts ahead to stay at 13-12.

Santos and Isaac Linares each contributed four points in the second quarter, as South River outscored Metuchen, 16-9, to take a 32-23 lead at the break.

“We were slow coming out in the first half, I think it was all of the jitters,” Rodriguez said about the frenzied, opening-night atmosphere. “In the second half we got our heads up and just kept going, pushing it forward.”

Much of Metuchen’s woes were self-inflicted, as the Bulldogs missed eight of their 11 free throw tries in the first half, then committed seven turnovers in the decisive third period.

Ben Santus topped Metuchen with 12 points while Marcus Malamug added 10.

“I’m really happy for Laz,” Walsh added. “He’s a terrific kid and this is a testimony to all of the hard work he put in, thousands of hours in this gym, thousands of hours with his teammates. We’re glad that that milestone has been accomplished. Now, for our team, we’re looking to getting better tomorrow.”

Leaders: Points: (M) Santus 12; (SR) J. Grospe 18. Rebounds: (M) Cohn, Santus 5; (SR) Santos 6. Assists: (M) Kuhne 4; (SR) A. Grospe 6.