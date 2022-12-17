ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaukauna, WI

Here are Friday's high school sports results for the Appleton area

By USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
The Post-Crescent
The Post-Crescent
 5 days ago

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Kaukauna 70, Hortonville 59

KAUKAUNA - Alexa Kinas scored 15 of her team-leading 21 points in the first half when the Ghosts (8-0) built a nine-point lead in their win over the Polar Bears.

Alana Zernicke added 15 points and Taryn Christopher had 13 for Kaukauna.

Rainey Welson scored 19 points to lead Hortonville (8-1 overall). Trinity Mocadlo and Kallie Peppler added 16 and 12 points, respectively, for Hortonville.

Hortonville  27  32  -  59

Kaukauna  36  34  -  70

Hortonville: Welson 19, Werner 7, Stuewer 2, Mocadlo 16, Peppler 12, Lillie 3. 3-pt: Welson 3, Werner, Mocadlo 4, Lillie. FT: 6-14. Fouls: 10.

Kaukauna: Christopher 13, Kinas 21, Baumgart 6, Robinson 9, Ebben 6, Zernicke 15. 3-pt: Kinas, Robinson, Ebben 2, Zernicke 3. FT: 5-7. Fouls: 13.

Appleton East 64, Fond du Lac 63

APPLETON - The Patriots went the length of the court in the final 3.1 seconds as Lindsey Gerard took a long pass from Lilly Meulemans, drove to the basket and scored as the horn sounded to give the Patriots the victory.

Torie Neubauer led the Patriots with a game-high 24 points, while Gerard added 17 and Sammi Beyer 14.

Fond du Lac, which made 11 3-pointers, was led by Sophia Langille with 20 points. Amaria Kejo added 13 points while Brooklyn Wood had 11 points. Langille also had 11 rebounds while Brooke Butler and Kejo added nine and eight rebounds, respectively.

Fond du Lac  24  39  -  63

Appleton East  32  32  -  64

Fond du Lac: Langille 20, Treptow 2, Wood 11, Zimmerman 6, Zangl 7, Butler 4, Kejo 13. 3-pt: Langille 4, Wood 3, Zimmerman 2, Zangl, Butler. FT: 6-11. Fouls: 14.

Appleton East: Wreath 5, Beyer 14, Neubauer 24, Gerard 17, Jazdzewski 4. 3-pt: Beyer, Neubauer 2, Gerard 3. FT: 8-14. Fouls: 15.

Freedom 62, Little Chute 16

FREEDOM - The Irish limited the Mustangs to two points in the first half en route to the win.

Rylie Murphy led Freedom with 17 points. Sadie Jarmolowicz and Breana Dickrell added 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Addison Daelke scored six points for Little Chute.

Little Chute  2  14  -  16

Freedom  28  34  -  62

Little Chute: Birling 4, Jansen 2, Daelke 6, Schultz 4. 3-pt: Birling, Daelke. FT: 4-12. Fouls: 11.

Freedom: Jarmolowicz 11, Martzahl 8, Bork 1, R. Murphy 17, Dickrell 10, Verhasselt 1, Lillge 2, C. Murphy 6, Cropsey 6. 3-pt: R. Murphy, Jarmolowicz, Dickrell 2, C. Murphy 2. FT: 8-17. Fouls: 11.

Seymour 61, Green Bay East 38

GREEN BAY - Salem Boyd scored 16 points and Corinne Setliff added 12 as the Thunder knocked off the Red Devils in Bay Conference play.

Jamaya Mariner led East with 22 points, while Hailie Gonion added 11.

Seymour: Rutter 4, K. VanDeHei 2, Boyd 16, Setliff 12, Krause 4, Miller 6, Hill 7, A. VanDeHei 4, Danforth 6.

Green Bay East: Gaytan 1, Mariner 22, Gonion 11, Hohn 4.

St. Mary Catholic 60, Manitowoc Lutheran 37

MANITOWOC - Chloe Vogel scored 17 points and Emily Vogel added 15 as the Zephyrs built a big lead early en route to the Big East Conference win.

Sienna Anderson added 10 points for SMC.

The Zephyrs jumped out to a 30-16 halftime advantage and kept building their lead from there.

Marissa Mehlhorn paced a balanced Lancers attack with 10 points.

St. Mary Catholic  30  30  -  60

Manitowoc Lutheran  16  21  -  37

St. Mary Catholic: C. Vogel 17, E. Vogel 15, Ripley 9, Norville 3, N. Anderson 3, S. Anderson 10, Nackers 3. 3-pt: C. Vogel, Ripley, Norville, S. Anderson 2. FT: 11-16. Fouls: 15.

Manitowoc Lutheran: Krause 4, Marissa Mehlhorn 10, Luebke 4, Mallory Mehlhorn 3, DeWane 2, L. Mehlhorn 3, Korte 8, Ermis 3. 3-pt: Mallory Mehlhorn, L. Mehlhorn. FT: 7-11. Fouls: 13.

Brillion 61, Valders 42

BRILLION - Alaina Schwahn scored 18 points as three Lions reached double figures in the big win over the Vikings.

Also leading the Brillion offense were Megan Schuman with 13 points and Maya Emmer with 10.

Kaitlyn Fischer led Valders with 13 points, while Claire Zipperer added 12.

Valders  18  24  -  42

Brillion  31  30  -  61

Valders: Tuschel 3, Wagner 2, Hochkammer 4, Fischer 13, Neuenfeldt 8, Zipperer 12. 3-pt: Fischer 2. FT: 12-23. Fouls: 15.

Brillion: Emmer 10, Schuman 13, Dietrich 4, Schwahn 18, Schuh 3, Williams 5, Brooks 2, Hale 6. 3-pt: Emmer 2, Schwahn 5, Schuh, Hale 2. FT: 15-18. Fouls: 20.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Hortonville 83, Kaukauna 68

HORTONVILLE - The Polar Bears had five players score at least five points in the first half when they took a 12-point lead over the Ghosts en route to the win.

Riley Mueller led Hortonville with 19 points. August Maurer was next with 16. Camden Kuhnke, Jack Coenen and Zack Day added 13, 12 and 11 points, respectively, for Hortonville.

Kaukauna was led by Brandon Mudler, who scored 16 points. Keegan Van Kauwenberg added 15 points while Jon O’Neill and Carson Awe had 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Kaukauna  23  45  -  68

Hortonville  35  48  -  83

Kaukauna: Mudler 16, Jensen 4, Awe 11, Deprez 2, O’Neill 12, Van Kauwenberg 15, Van Dinter 8. 3-pt: Awe 3, Van Kauwenberg 3. FT: 6-9. Fouls: 20.

Hortonville: Mueller 19, Coenen 12, Sommer 6, Maurer 16, Day 11, Joling 6, Kuhnke 13. 3-pt: Mueller 3, Coenen 2, Sommer, Maurer, Day, Kuhnke 3. FT: 18-22. Fouls: 11.

Xavier 65, West De Pere 49

DE PERE - The Hawks stayed perfect on the year with the Bay Conference win.

Tyler Brightman helped power the Hawks with 20 points, while Hayden Quimby added 12.

West De Pere was led in scoring by Ethan Heck with 11 points and Easton Deschane with 10.

Xavier jumped out to a six-point halftime advantage and pulled away in the second half.

Xavier  30  35  -  65

West De Pere  24  25  -  49

Xavier: Pfefferle 7, Quimby 12, Hehli 9, Krull 6, Twombly 9, Brightman 20, Hietpas 2. 3-pt: Quimby 4, Hehli 3, Brightman. FT: 13-18. Fouls: 18.

West De Pere: Jindra 1, Heim 3, Walder 7, Heck 11, Kirk 2, E. Deschane 10, Nordgaard 2, Baumgart 13. 3-pt: Heim, Heck 3, Baumgart 2. FT: 9-17. Fouls: 16.

Wrightstown 77, Fox Valley Lutheran 71

WRIGHTSTOWN - In a closely contested game throughout, Wrightstown made enough free throws at the end to overcome a two-point halftime deficit and defeat the Foxes, handing FVL its first loss of the season.

Jack Hermann led Wrightstown with 22 points. Marshall Edinger added 13 and Shea Cavanaugh had 12 for the Tigers. Andrew Bousley led in rebounding with eight total boards.

Adam Loberger made five 3-pointers to finish with a game-high 31 points for FVL. Jackson Papendorf drained a pair of threes to add 10 points for the Foxes.

Fox Valley Lutheran  42  29  -  71

Wrightstown  40  37  -  77

Fox Valley Lutheran: Ferge 9, Knoll 5, Riesop 7, Loberger 31, Papendorf 10, Kraftzenk 7, Retzlaff 2. 3-pt: Ferge, Riesop, Loberger 5, Papendorf 2. FT: 8-18. Fouls: 20.

Wrightstown: Leitzke 9, Van Zeeland 3, Hermann 22, Lewandowski 6, Cavanaugh 12, Spees 7, Edinger 13, Bousley 5. 3-pt: Leitzke 3, Van Zeeland, Hermann, Cavanaugh, Bousley. FT: 20-29. Fouls: 20.

Menasha 46, Seymour 41

SEYMOUR - The Bluejays overcame a seven-point halftime deficit, outscoring the Thunder by 12 points in the second half to pick up the win.

Riley Yonker and Quinn Ludvigsen scored 13 and 11 points, respectively, to lead Menasha.

Seymour was led by Tru Cornell with 13 points. Kyler Marks chipped in with 12 points.

Menasha  17  29  -  46

Seymour  24  17  -  41

Menasha: Young 8, Yonker 13, Wienandt 7, Lockridge 4, Nsana 3, Ludvigsen 11. 3-pt: Yonker 3, Wienandt, Ludvigsen. FT: 9-12. Fouls: 10.

Seymour: DeBruin 3, Chinana 5, Jefferson 2, Volz 2, Cornell 13, Krull 4, Marks 12. 3-pt: DeBruin, Chinana, Cornell 2. FT: 3-9. Fouls: 13.

Winneconne 70, Shiocton 51

WINNECONNE - Logan Loether and Jackson Ellis combined for 23 points in the first half when the Wolves took a 37-26 lead over Shiocton en route to the win.

Loether led Winneconne with 19 points. Ellis added 15.

Dawson Schmidt led Shiocton with 15 poins. Bennett Schmidt scored 14 points while Jacob Klitzke added 12.

Shiocton 26 25 - 51

Winneconne 37 33 - 70

Shiocton: Wilcox 8, Marks 2, D. Schmidt 15, B. Schmidt 14, Klitzke 12. 3-pt: D. Schmidt 2, B. Schmidt 3, Klitzke 4. FT: 11-14 Fouls: 20.

Winneconne: Braman 7, Loether 19, Allmers 8, Schaffer 2, Reetz 7, Wiedemeier 1, Gardner 3, Ellis 15, Immel 6, Loukidis 2. 3-pt: Braman, Loether 3, Gardner, Ellis. FT: 14-18. Fouls: 16.

Weyauwega-Fremont 57, Bonduel 56

BONDUEL - The Warhawks got outscored on three-point baskets 36-9 but managed to hang on to defeat the Bears.

Jaden Rice led Weyauwega-Fremont with 19 points. Ethan Marquette added 11 points.

Bonduel made twice as many 3-point baskets (12) as it did 2-point baskets.

Bonduel was led by Ryan Westrich with 12 points. Charlie Tauchen and Noah Weier both scored 11 points.

Weyauwega-Fremont  30  27  -  57

Bonduel  30  26  -  56

Weyauwega-Fremont: Meisenhelder 8, Rice 19, Kons 2, Arndt 9, Marquette 11, Dittmann 8. 3-pt: Meisenhelder, Arndt, Marquette. FT: 12-15. Fouls: 12.

Weyauwega-Fremont: Johnson 6, Margelofsky 5, Hartmann 4, Westrich 12, Tauchen 11, Weier 11, Schroeder 3, Bloedorn 2, Springborn 2. 3-pt: Johnson 2, Margelofsky, Westrich 3, Tauchen 3, Weier 2, Schroeder. FT: 8-9. Fouls: 16.

BOYS HOCKEY

Appleton United 7, Homestead 3

MEQUON - Appleton United scored six second-period goals to break open the game.

Dane Heindel scored three goals, while Hans Ridlehoover, Landon Hill, Ben Tomassetti and Connor Cooke added one each to power Appleton.

Cooke added four assists, while Landon Larson and Ridlehoover had two assists each.

Owen Debbert was busy in net, making 35 saves for Appleton.

Eau Claire Memorial 3, Neenah/Hortonville/Menasha 2

EAU CLAIRE - Jack Conner scored at the five-minute mark in overtime to lift the Old Abes past the Rockets.

After trailing 2-0 through two periods, Neenah/Hortonville/Menasha tied the game in the third period on goals by Chase Collins and Luke Sutton.

Caleb Moore had 35 saves for the Rockets. Reed Rybak had 22 saves for Eau Claire Memorial.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Here are Friday's high school sports results for the Appleton area

