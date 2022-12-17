ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

School drop-off line disturbance lands two Louisiana residents in jail

By Aysha Decuir
WKRG News 5
 5 days ago

MONROE, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — On December 16, 2022, officers were dispatched to an elementary school on Reddix Lane in reference to a man disturbing a school drop-off line. The suspect was described as a barefoot Black male wearing shorts and a tank top.

The suspect was later identified as 38-year-old David Ford III. According to the school’s principal, Ford was attempting to talk to parents in the drop-off line by pulling on car door handles. Numerous parents attempted to avoid Ford by driving to the back of the car line.

Eventually, Ford fled the scene and was reportedly seen walking to a residence on Dayton Avenue. Officers arrived at the residence, where they made contact with the suspect.

Ford was naked when he answered the door when officers arrived and refused to exit the residence. Officers entered the home and informed Ford of his violations and that he was being arrested.

Ford refused the arrest and retreated into the residence despite being asked for his hands for handcuffing. Due to Ford’s resistance and striking an officer several times in the chest, tasers were deployed in order to control the suspect.

During officers’ attempt to arrest Ford, 47-year-old Maude Allen was inside the residence, interfering with the arrest of Ford by holding onto the suspect. Officers commanded Allen several times to release Ford, but she refused.

After officers struggled to gain control of both subjects, they were eventually able to place both Ford and Allen under arrest. Ford and Allen were taken into custody and transferred to the Ouachita Correctional Center.

Maude Allen received the following charges:

  • Resisting an Officer
  • Interfering with a Law Enforcement Investigation

David Ford III received the following charges:

  • Battery of a Police Officer
  • Resisting a Police Officer with Force or Violence
  • Unlawful Disruption of the Operation of School

Allen’s bond has been set to $5,000 and David’s bond has been set to $22,500.

WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

