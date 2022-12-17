Read full article on original website
Looking for a little fun before Christmas? Here are 10 things to do in the Rockford area
ROCKFORD — Need some plans before Christmas this weekend? Look no further. From ice skating (synthetically or traditionally) to a mini camp for your kids, there’s plenty to do in Rockford this week. Here are 10 ideas for things to do, but you can always find more on...
LIST: Winter snow emergencies declared for Rockford region
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Snow emergencies have been issued for multiple communities in the Stateline area that are under a Winter Storm Warning. As of 10:30 this morning, all of our northern Illinois counties have been added to the WINTER STORM WARNING. For our areas closer to the Mississippi River, the warning will begin at […]
Beefaroo keeps it fresh with switch from frozen patties to smash burgers
ROCKFORD — Beefaroo has freshened up a key part of its menu, swapping out frozen beef patties for new freshly cooked smash burgers. The fast-casual restaurant chain, which was founded in Rockford in 1967, rolled out the new patties in November at its restaurants in Roscoe and on Riverside Boulevard in Loves Park. The fresh 5-ounce patties are now served in eight of its nine locations. The last restaurant that needs to make the switch is at 3401 S. Alpine Road.
‘Positive and exciting’: Rockford named among 9 underrated real-life winter wonderlands
ROCKFORD — The All Aglow holiday display at Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens, protected natural land and scenic views earned Rockford a spot on a list of real-life winter wonderlands. Viator, a Tripadvisor company, ranked Rockford among nine underrated destinations that emulate a winter wonderland. Other places that made the...
Tossed Out Mattress with Hilarious Warning to Rockford Garbage Pickers
You can put just about anything out at your curb for garbage pickup and someone is likely to drive by and help themselves to it. Not this time. A friend shared a photo on Facebook that reminds me of the funniest story I've ever heard about putting stuff on your curb that you no longer want.
Expected snowfall totals for the Rockford region
The entire Stateline is under a Winter Storm Warning. This will go in effect Wednesday night/Thursday morning and last through Saturday early morning. Snow moves in by 6-7pm for western Stateline cities first such as Galena and Savanna. This will then move further east making it to the Rockford area between 9-11pm. For areas towards McHenry and DeKalb Counties (far eastern portions of the Stateline) after 11pm.
RockfordScanner.com : Accident In Loves Park
At approximately 6:10 this evening emergency personnel were called to N Perryville Road and Harlem Road in Loves Park for reports of a auto accident. The extent of injuries is unknown at this time. Avoid the area or expect possible delays. Welcome to Rockford Scanner,. The area’s favorite entertainment website!...
Rockford brightens the night with ‘Festival of Lights’
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s “Festival of Lights” will be lit up every day, starting Monday through Christmas Day. The tradition has been in the stateline since 1989. Residents can drive through Sinnissippi Park and enjoy dozens of holiday light displays. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted. Eyewitness News is a proud partner […]
Bounces to shed ounces: Trampoline fitness trend comes to Rockford area
CHERRY VALLEY — Michelle Young dims the lights before the evening class begins at ((Bounce)) Rockford. Then the disco lights come on. It’s all a way to set the mood for the hourlong mini-trampoline fitness class, which aims to break up mundane gym routines. “It’s basically a dance...
Oregon Theater building renovations coming along for brewery owners
OREGON — Renovations to the Oregon Theater building by the owners of the nearby Ogle County Brewery are planned to be completed late spring or early summer, Owner Brian Wynn said Dec. 19. The longtime vacant theater building was purchased by OCB owners Wynn, Joshua Skinner and Mike Blasciak...
RockfordScanner.com : Accident on the East side, Avoid the area for a bit.
Sources are reporting an automobile accident. In the neighborhood of SPRING CREEK RD & CHURCHVIEW. Initial reports are saying that there is an accident near this location. Unconfirmed reports are saying that it appears that at least one person is reporting injuries. It is unknown on the severity of the...
One Important Reminder From Rockford, Illinois Leaders About Giving to Panhandlers
Rockford city leaders want to remind us all that there is a better way to help panhandlers than handing cash outside your car window. It's hard to drive through any major intersection in the Rockford area these days without seeing a panhandler stationed there asking for money, and this whole situation makes me incredibly uncomfortable. Why? Because seeing them makes me feel guilty and mad all at the same time. I truly want to help those that are less fortunate than me, but handing money outside my car window feels like the way wrong way to do it.
Mondelez International sells Rockford factory
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mondelēz International announced an agreement Monday to sell its gum business to Perfetti Van Melle. A spokesperson from Mondelēz says the sale is expected to close at the end of 2023. European-based gum and confectionary company Perfetti Van Melle is known for candy favorites...
Rollover accident at Charles Street and South Mulford Road
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A rollover crash caused some delays at a busy Rockford intersection on Wednesday afternoon. The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. at Charles Street and South Mulford, involving a Ford pickup and an SUV. The truck ended up on its side. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office was on the scene, investigating. Details […]
Dead Wisconsin Woman Found In Car Parked At Mall For Two Days
In a strange chain of events, after two days of being parked at a mall, this poor Wisconsin woman was found dead in her vehicle. How Does Someone Not Notice Something Strange In Mall Parking Lot?. I'm kind of baffled by this whole situation. In this day and age, people...
RockfordScanner.com : Semi On Fire On I-90
At approximately 11:05 this evening emergency personnel were called to I-90, MM 11.5 in the eastbound lanes, for a semi on fire. It’s unknown at this time if this was the result of a accident. The driver was reported to be out of the vehicle and not injured. Avoid...
Rockford church opens community computer lab
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Brooke Road United Methodist Church now has a computer lab for members of the community. Sunday’s grand opening allowed people to visit the computer lab, which features artwork from local artists. The pastor said that it is a gift to the neighborhood, after realizing that community members did not have a […]
RockfordScanner.com : Pedestrian Hit By Vehicle In Rockford
