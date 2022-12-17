Read full article on original website
WLBT
JPS students gifted with guitars for Christmas
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - 601 Studios gifted ten Jackson Public School District students with guitars for Christmas. The music and arts academy presented students at Brinkley Middle School and Casey Elementary School with a brand new guitar, along with a case and accessories. The students’ faces lit up with joy...
WLBT
Elementary students handmake holiday cards to spread cheer
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Students at Casey Elementary School are hoping to spread holiday cheer across Jackson. Elementary students created handmade cards with inspirational, personal holiday greetings. The hope is simple: to make a difference. Gifted Casey Elementary School Teacher, Kim Lovato, had a talk with students about generosity, what...
Beechwood Elementary hosts Christmas sing-along show
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Many in the community came out to Beechwood Elementary’s annual Christmas program. Students at Beechwood Elementary are spreading holiday cheer through this year’s Christmas program, a sing-along performance. The annual event is extra special this year to be able to gather in person again. The pandemic last year placed restrictions, and […]
WLBT
Inner city garden receives anonymous donation to help feed more in the community
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An inner-city garden that was created to offer free food has evolved into a non-profit organization. The spot on Powers Avenue has the goal of feeding more people. A huge donation received Monday is helping make that a reality. “I’m so very grateful. I’m still overwhelmed....
Better Men Society hosts Christmas feast for community
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Better Men Society celebrated the holidays by hosting a Christmas feast for the Virden Addition community. The organization gave out free meals and toys to community members in need. They say it’s important to give back. “I was one of the ones that was less fortunate and lived in the […]
Jackson neighbors express concerns about Capitol police during forum
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – During a community forum Monday night, Jackson city leaders and community members sat down to discuss their biggest complaints and concerns about the Capitol Police Department. The forum was held at New Jerusalem Church with one main topics of discussion, Capitol police. “We are not against the Capitol police. We are […]
vicksburgnews.com
VPD’s Bobby Jones promoted to lieutenant
The Vicksburg Police Department has promoted Bobby Jones from sergeant to lieutenant. Jones, a 22-year veteran with the VPD, has served the Vicksburg community proudly ever since joining the VPD in the year 2000. In 2009, he received the Buckle-Up For Life Award, when he was among the top officers...
Mississippi Humanities Council announces 2023 honorees for work dedicated to preserving Mississippi history
A woman who coordinated the 50th-anniversary reunion of the Freedom Rides in Mississippi, a professor dedicated to democracy in the state, a woman who established a prison book program at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman, a man dedicated to cultural and heritage tourism in Southwest Mississippi and a museum dedicated to telling the story of William Holtzclaw’s efforts to educate rural Black Mississippians are this year’s honorees from The Mississippi Humanities Council.
WLBT
Parents of slain woman host toy drive in her honor
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Grieving parents who lost their daughter to gun violence in the capital city more than a year ago are now working to keep her memory alive. On Tuesday, they hosted “Angel Kay’s Toy Drive” in honor of their slain daughter. Kaylin Banyard, 21,...
What Happened To Rasheem Carter? Protest Scheduled As Family Still Seeks Answers
A rally has been scheduled for the Mississippi Black man who mysteriously when missing in early October. The post What Happened To Rasheem Carter? Protest Scheduled As Family Still Seeks Answers appeared first on NewsOne.
Jackson shelters open overnight due to freezing temperatures
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With an arctic cold front moving into Mississippi on Thursday, December 22, shelters in Jackson will open their doors to those in need. The following shelters will be open during the overnight hours when temperatures are below freezing: For those who would like to help those in need over the next […]
NAACP sues Mississippi over legislative redistricting plan
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi is perpetuating a legacy of racial discrimination because lawmakers failed to draw enough majority-Black districts for the state House and Senate, civil rights advocates say in a lawsuit filed Tuesday. The Mississippi NAACP and five Black residents of Mississippi filed the suit in federal...
Lawsuit filed over Mississippi’s redistricting maps
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s 2022 state legislative district maps are being challenged by civil rights advocates, who claim the maps unlawfully dilute the voting strength of Black Mississippians. The American Civil Liberties Union, ACLU of Mississippi, Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, Mississippi Center for Justice; Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP, and civil rights attorney Carroll […]
WLBT
CMU board member arrested for allegedly stealing parts at Nissan plant, Canton mayor confirms
MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Three people have been arrested in connection with stealing parts from the Nissan Plant, including a member of the Canton Municipal Utilities Board of Commissioners. Glenn White, Kendrick Ratliff and Kelvish Nason were arrested and charged with grand larceny and felony fleeing after Madison County...
WLBT
Jackson home lost to fire Wednesday afternoon
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A fire broke out at a home in Jackson Wednesday afternoon. The fire occurred in the 700 block of Monterey Street. Jackson Fire Department responded within minutes of the fire. According to the assistant fire chief, Patrick Armon, the home was completely lost. Armon says that...
WLBT
Parents struggle amid Children’s medicine shortage and flu season
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If your child has been sick over the last few weeks, you might have noticed that items like Children’s Motrin and Tylenol have been missing and the lack of those types of medicines is making parents panic. In a heightened Flu and RSV season, parents...
Pedestrian hit, killed near Clinton Walmart
CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Clinton police are investigating after a 68-year-old man was hit and killed by a vehicle. The incident happened near the Walmart on Highway 80 just after 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 20. According to police, a 2008 silver Ford Focus was traveling west on the highway when it hit Donald Brumfield, […]
WLBT
Potential icy roads raise concern for holiday travelers
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Bitterly cold temperatures bring the risk of dangerous road conditions for anyone traveling for the holiday weekend. With extremely low temperatures expected across the Magnolia State this weekend, MDOT wants to reinforce to drivers leaving town for the holidays to have a plan in place and that they will be there to answer the call as well.
WLBT
City of Jackson releases preparation tips for extreme cold weather
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson released preparation tips for the upcoming extreme cold weather days this holiday season. The National Weather Service forecasts a long duration of very cold weather Thursday night through Saturday night for the Metro Jackson area. The low temperatures will likely range from...
WLBT
3 On Your Side given exclusive look at Curtis plant winterization efforts ahead of cold front
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With the cooler temperatures an ominous prelude to a severe cold front coming in later this week, a maintenance worker wrapped insulation around an exposed pipe outside the raw water pump house at the O.B. Curtis Treatment Plant. The line was installed this summer during the...
