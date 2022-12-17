ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WLBT

JPS students gifted with guitars for Christmas

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - 601 Studios gifted ten Jackson Public School District students with guitars for Christmas. The music and arts academy presented students at Brinkley Middle School and Casey Elementary School with a brand new guitar, along with a case and accessories. The students’ faces lit up with joy...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Elementary students handmake holiday cards to spread cheer

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Students at Casey Elementary School are hoping to spread holiday cheer across Jackson. Elementary students created handmade cards with inspirational, personal holiday greetings. The hope is simple: to make a difference. Gifted Casey Elementary School Teacher, Kim Lovato, had a talk with students about generosity, what...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Beechwood Elementary hosts Christmas sing-along show

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Many in the community came out to Beechwood Elementary’s annual Christmas program. Students at Beechwood Elementary are spreading holiday cheer through this year’s Christmas program, a sing-along performance. The annual event is extra special this year to be able to gather in person again. The pandemic last year placed restrictions, and […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Better Men Society hosts Christmas feast for community

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Better Men Society celebrated the holidays by hosting a Christmas feast for the Virden Addition community. The organization gave out free meals and toys to community members in need. They say it’s important to give back. “I was one of the ones that was less fortunate and lived in the […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson neighbors express concerns about Capitol police during forum

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – During a community forum Monday night, Jackson city leaders and community members sat down to discuss their biggest complaints and concerns about the Capitol Police Department. The forum was held at New Jerusalem Church with one main topics of discussion, Capitol police. “We are not against the Capitol police. We are […]
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

VPD’s Bobby Jones promoted to lieutenant

The Vicksburg Police Department has promoted Bobby Jones from sergeant to lieutenant. Jones, a 22-year veteran with the VPD, has served the Vicksburg community proudly ever since joining the VPD in the year 2000. In 2009, he received the Buckle-Up For Life Award, when he was among the top officers...
VICKSBURG, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi Humanities Council announces 2023 honorees for work dedicated to preserving Mississippi history

A woman who coordinated the 50th-anniversary reunion of the Freedom Rides in Mississippi, a professor dedicated to democracy in the state, a woman who established a prison book program at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman, a man dedicated to cultural and heritage tourism in Southwest Mississippi and a museum dedicated to telling the story of William Holtzclaw’s efforts to educate rural Black Mississippians are this year’s honorees from The Mississippi Humanities Council.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

Parents of slain woman host toy drive in her honor

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Grieving parents who lost their daughter to gun violence in the capital city more than a year ago are now working to keep her memory alive. On Tuesday, they hosted “Angel Kay’s Toy Drive” in honor of their slain daughter. Kaylin Banyard, 21,...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson shelters open overnight due to freezing temperatures

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With an arctic cold front moving into Mississippi on Thursday, December 22, shelters in Jackson will open their doors to those in need. The following shelters will be open during the overnight hours when temperatures are below freezing: For those who would like to help those in need over the next […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Lawsuit filed over Mississippi’s redistricting maps

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s 2022 state legislative district maps are being challenged by civil rights advocates, who claim the maps unlawfully dilute the voting strength of Black Mississippians. The American Civil Liberties Union, ACLU of Mississippi, Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, Mississippi Center for Justice; Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP, and civil rights attorney Carroll […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Jackson home lost to fire Wednesday afternoon

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A fire broke out at a home in Jackson Wednesday afternoon. The fire occurred in the 700 block of Monterey Street. Jackson Fire Department responded within minutes of the fire. According to the assistant fire chief, Patrick Armon, the home was completely lost. Armon says that...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Pedestrian hit, killed near Clinton Walmart

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Clinton police are investigating after a 68-year-old man was hit and killed by a vehicle. The incident happened near the Walmart on Highway 80 just after 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 20. According to police, a 2008 silver Ford Focus was traveling west on the highway when it hit Donald Brumfield, […]
CLINTON, MS
WLBT

Potential icy roads raise concern for holiday travelers

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Bitterly cold temperatures bring the risk of dangerous road conditions for anyone traveling for the holiday weekend. With extremely low temperatures expected across the Magnolia State this weekend, MDOT wants to reinforce to drivers leaving town for the holidays to have a plan in place and that they will be there to answer the call as well.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

City of Jackson releases preparation tips for extreme cold weather

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson released preparation tips for the upcoming extreme cold weather days this holiday season. The National Weather Service forecasts a long duration of very cold weather Thursday night through Saturday night for the Metro Jackson area. The low temperatures will likely range from...
JACKSON, MS

