ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Still Have ‘Hope’ For ‘Healing’ With Royal Family (Exclusive)

By Sabrina Picou
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FLFxo_0jliNEYY00
Image Credit: MEGA

Prince Harry, 38, and his wife, Meghan Markle, 41, have sent shockwaves globally with their tell-all documentary series Harry & Meghan, which premiered on Netflix on Dec. 8. Now, a source close to the couple EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that they have “hope” to heal their relationships with the royal family. “They want everyone, including Harry’s family, to understand why they did what they did,” the insider shared. “This is about shining a light on how the institution operates and why it needs to change, that is where their focus has always been. The hope is that this message will get through and eventually lead to healing with the whole family, including William.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OY2pe_0jliNEYY00
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle “hope” to heal with the royal family eventually, per a source close to the couple. (MEGA)

They also emphasized that the documentary is not a malicious “attack” on anyone. “It’s not meant as an attack on William, or the rest of the family,” the pal added. The Duke of Sussex opened up about the “wedge” that was driven between him and his older brother during the second part of the documentary series which premiered on Thursday. When Harry recalled the events that transpired inside Sandringham House on Jan. 13, 2020, he revealed that William raised his voice at him.

“It became very clear very quickly that goal was not up for discussion or debate,” he said regarding him and Meghan’s negotiations with the royal family. “It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me, and my father [King Charles III] say things that just simply weren’t true and my grandmother [Queen Elizabeth II] you know, quietly sit there, and sort of take it all in.”

During part two of the docuseries, the father-of-two also claimed that the Kensington Palace press office released a joint statement that disputed the claims that William had “bullied” Harry and Meghan out of the family without his knowledge. “I couldn’t believe it. No one had asked me. No one had asked me permission to put my name to a statement like that,” Prince Harry said. It was also at that point that Harry had reached his breaking point. “Within four hours, they were happy to lie to protect my brother, and yet for three years, they were never willing to tell the truth to protect us,” he shared.

In the end, Harry and his wife ended up stepping back as Senior Royals of the institution in Jan. 2020. They released a joint statement via Instagram and revealed their plans to the world. “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” the caption began. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”

The Duke and Duchess now reside in Santa Barbara, California, as of July 2020. Meghan and her husband got married on May 19, 2018, in a lavish ceremony at Windsor Castle. They are proud parents to two children: Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, 3, and Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, 1. During the final episode, it was also revealed that filmmaker Tyler Perry, 53, is the godparent to Lilibet.

Comments / 8

Related
seventeen.com

Kate Middleton and Prince William Reportedly No Longer Planning to See Meghan and Harry During U.S. Trip

Kate Middleton and Prince William will return to the U.S. next week to visit Boston for the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, but despite Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also being on the East Coast for an engagement in New York City, the Prince and Princess of Wales don’t intend for their paths to cross. A source close to the prince and princess told Entertainment Tonight that Kate and William have “no plans” to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RadarOnline

'This Is The Last Straw’: King Charles’ Views Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Netflix Show As Shameful ‘Money Grab’: Sources

King Charles has been privately fuming about Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries describing it as a money grab that is shameful to the family, RadarOnline.com has learned. Meghan, 41, and Harry, 38, have been catching heat in the past week after the first couple of episodes were released from their show, Harry & Meghan. The six-part docuseries provides an intimate look inside the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s home life. The two talk in detail about ditching the royal family and moving to Hollywood. One source revealed that Meghan and Harry, “wanted to push the boundaries even more”...
Us Weekly

Royal Family Is ‘Horrified,’ Prince William Is ‘Very Angry’ Over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Documentary Trailer: Royal Expert

A royal mess. King Charles III and his family are “horrified” over the first trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan, royal expert Christopher Andersen exclusively tells Us Weekly. “I think they're still holding their breaths and waiting for the other shoe to drop,” the King: The Life of […]
SheKnows

Prince Harry's Friends Are Reportedly 'Concerned' About the Possible Backlash to His Memoir & Docuseries

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Prince Harry has a lot on his plate this holiday season. With his Netflix docuseries officially dropping on Dec. 8, followed by his highly anticipated memoir, Spare, on Jan. 10, 2023, there is going to be a lot of heat on the Duke of Sussex — and that has some of his close friends worried. Royal expert Nick Bullen shared with Us Weekly that the details surrounding both the book and the series are “a very closely guarded secret.” However, he...
The List

Kate Middleton Stuns In One Of Princess Diana's Engagement Gifts

William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales received the president of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, Tuesday on behalf of King Charles III. The royals first welcomed the president at the Corinthia Hotel in London, then proceeded to the Royal Pavilion for the official, ceremonious welcome. While the annual visit included a horse-drawn carriage on the road to Buckingham Palace, a viewing of photographs in the royal Picture Gallery, and a tour of Westminster Abbey, the Princess of Wales included one special touch to her attire that caught the attention of the public.
The Independent

Prince Harry reveals two things he misses about life in the royal family

Prince Harry has opened up about the two things he misses about life in the royal family, in his new Netflix documentaryHarry and Meghan.In March 2020, Harry and Meghan officially stood down as senior royals, in a process that became known as “Megxit”.Since then, the couple have bought a multimillion-pound home in the celebrity enclave of Montecito in California and launched a non-profit foundation called Archewell.They also signed lucrative deals thought to be worth well over £100 million with Spotify and Netflix and, as part of the Netflix deal, the couple have released the new docuseries, Harry and Meghan.When...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

What did Prince Harry mean when he said ‘they were happy to lie to protect’ Prince William?

Ahead of the release of the final three episodes of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix docuseries, Prince Harry has suggested there was a difference in the way he and Meghan were treated compared to his brother Prince William.Prince Harry made the claim in a trailer released by Netflix on 12 December, ahead of the release of volume two on 15 December.In the clip, the duke stated: “They were happy to lie to protect my brother. They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us.”The duchess then claimed that she “wasn’t being thrown to the wolves,...
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
276K+
Followers
25K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy