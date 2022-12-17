Read full article on original website
Sioux City Journal
Sergeant Bluff-Luton knocks out victory beat against Hull Western Christian 46-32
Sergeant Bluff-Luton charged Hull Western Christian and collected a 46-32 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 20. Last season, Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Hull Western Christian faced off on December 21, 2021 at Hull Western Christian. For a full recap, click here. You're reading a news brief powered...
Sioux City Journal
Hull Western Christian severs Sergeant Bluff-Luton's hopes 73-56
Hull Western Christian pushed past Sergeant Bluff-Luton for a 73-56 win in Iowa boys basketball action on December 20. Last season, Hull Western Christian and Sergeant Bluff-Luton faced off on December 21, 2021 at Hull Western Christian. For a full recap, click here. In recent action on December 13, Sergeant...
Sioux City Journal
No quarter given: Remsen St. Mary's puts down Le Mars Gehlen Catholic 64-29
Remsen St. Mary's' powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Le Mars Gehlen Catholic 64-29 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 20. The last time Remsen St. Mary's and Le Mars Gehlen Catholic played in a 65-53 game on December 21, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Sioux City Journal
Ms. Tasha Hodges Sergeant Bluff Luton
The following letters are from Ms. Tasha Hodge's second-grade class at Sergeant Bluff Luton. How are you? I am doing great. I am very excited for you to come visit and will leave some snacks for you and your reindeer. What I want for Christmas is a bike, a remote control car and a skateboard.
Sioux City Journal
Remsen St. Mary's triggers avalanche over Lawton-Bronson 61-28
Remsen St. Mary's raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 61-28 win over Lawton-Bronson in an Iowa girls basketball matchup. In recent action on December 13, Lawton-Bronson faced off against Sloan Westwood and Remsen St. Mary's took on Paullina South O'Brien on December 6 at Remsen St. Mary's High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Sioux City Journal
Alta-Aurelia triggers avalanche over Correctionville River Valley 85-11
Alta-Aurelia painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Correctionville River Valley's defense for an 85-11 win in an Iowa boys basketball matchup. The last time Alta-Aurelia and Correctionville River Valley played in a 42-38 game on February 3, 2022. For a full recap, click here. You're...
Sioux City Journal
Kristi Schmitz Elk Point-Jefferson
The following letters are from Mrs. Kristi Schmitz’s second-grade class from Elk Point-Jefferson. My name is Cooper. I am 7 years old. I live in Elk Point, SD. This year I’ve been: Nice. For Christmas, I’d like a bay blad with a stadium, Traivs Kelec Chiefs shirt, and bakgogonz. Love, Cooper.
Sioux City Journal
Nearly 10 years after Blue Zones Project came to Sioux City, some healthy practices still remain
SIOUX CITY — Nearly a decade ago, the Blue Zones Project sought to make healthier living a reality for Sioux City residents. Restaurants pledged to add healthier choices to menus, workplaces agreed to minimize the availability of junk foods in vending machines and residents established walking moais, teams that met once a week to walk at least 30 minutes.
Sioux City Journal
Mrs. Oakley Perry Creek Elementary
The following letters are from Mrs. Oakley’s second-grade class at Perry Creek Elementary in Sioux City. I hope you bring more kindness to the world. For our country please give us money for the peer I would like more presents for all the kids for Sioux City. Last but not least I would love a phone for Christmas. Thank you, Filly.
Sioux City Journal
Mr. Goodfellow: Siouxland Ethanol
ABOUT THE DONOR: Siouxland Ethanol of Jackson, Neb. is owned by about 700 local community investors. The ethanol plant began operations in 2007 and has doubled its production capacity over 15 years of growth, powered by its 42 employees. Each year, Siouxland Ethanol purchases over 33 million bushels of locally-grown corn and turns the kernels into high-octane low carbon ethanol for fuel, livestock feed, and corn oil used to make renewable biofuel.
Sioux City Journal
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting -8. Today's forecasted low temperature is -10 degrees. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with winds reaching 26 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Sioux City Journal
Jefferson Beer Supply collaborates with Stone Bru for a buzzy milk stout
What happens when a craft beer brewer collaborates with a coffee manufacturer?. In the case of Jefferson Beer Supply and Stone Bru, it meant for a hopped-up comingling of two brews becoming one very tasty beverage called Jefferstone Bru. According to Jefferson Beer Supply co-owner Anthony Roark, he and his...
Sioux City Journal
Former Lawton body shop ordered to pay almost $7.2 million
SIOUX CITY — A judge has ordered a former Lawton, Iowa, body shop to pay nearly $7.2 million to an Indiana car owner for breaching contracts and committing fraud. William Oesterle, of Indianapolis, sued The Healey Werks Corp., ANCA Properties and owner Craig Hillinger, of Bronson, Iowa, in May 2020 for falsely representing a vehicle he purchased was an authentic Austin Healey and for fraud related to the restoration of several classic Austin Healey cars.
Sioux City Journal
Blowing snow, bitter cold expected to hit Sioux City Wednesday
SIOUX CITY — Blowing snow is expected to descend upon the Sioux City area beginning Wednesday, followed soon after by several days of bitterly cold temperatures. The latest National Weather Service forecast, as of 4:45 a.m. on Wednesday, calls for a 40% chance of snow between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. with a high near 16 degrees and south-southeast winds reaching speeds of 10-to-15 miles per hour.
Sioux City Journal
Dec. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low -4F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel much colder at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -13 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 82% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from WED 12:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Sioux City Journal
Siouxland neighbors: Obituaries for December 21
Read through the obituaries published today in Sioux City Journal. (9) updates to this series since Updated 11 min ago.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Police Department looks for suspects in Monday morning convenience store robbery in Morningside
SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Police Department is seeking two men in connection with a robbery at a Morningside convenience store and the theft of a pickup truck used as a getaway vehicle. At around 6:21 a.m. Monday, Sioux City Police officers were dispatched to Sarg's Mini Mart,...
Sioux City Journal
Rehabilitation project for Sioux City's West Street bridge will get $1.5 million in federal funding
SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Council, by voting in favor of its consent agenda Monday, authorized the acceptance of $1.5 million in federal funding to rehabilitate a bridge on West Street. The gravel-paved bridge, which spans a drainage ditch that eventually connects with Perry Creek, was one of...
Sioux City Journal
Mrs. Petersen Sgt Bluff
The following letters are from Mrs. Petersen’s Class- 2nd Grade at Sergeant Bluff Luton. Merry Christmas! My name is Akur and I am 7 years old. Are you and your elves busy getting ready? For Christmas this year I would like a bike, skateboard, and remote control car. Love,...
Sioux City Journal
Wife charged in Laurel, Nebraska homicides to see arraignment in January
HARTINGTON, Neb. — A woman charged with her husband in connection with an August quadruple homicide in Laurel, Nebraska, is scheduled to make her first court appearance in January. District Judge Bryan Meismer scheduled the arraignment for Carrie Jones for Jan. 23 in Cedar County District Court. She was...
