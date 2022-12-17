Read full article on original website
WTOP
2 DC officers convicted in fatal chase of scooter driver
Two D.C. police officers were found guilty Wednesday in the death of a man who was hit and killed during a police chase in 2020. Officer Terence Sutton was found guilty of second-degree murder. conspiracy to obstruct justice and obstruction of justice in the death of Karon Hylton-Brown, 20; Lt. Andrew Zabavsky was found guilty of conspiracy to obstruct justice and obstruction of justice.
WTOP
Man posing as cop shoots 2 people; DC police search for suspect
Police are investigating after a man impersonating an officer opened fire on two people at a Northeast D.C. residence on Tuesday. Detectives rushed to a residential building within the 6000 block of Clay Street just before 3 p.m. Tuesday, D.C. police said in a news release. There, they discovered a...
WTOP
Man found mentally unfit to stand trial in murder of Md. gas station clerk
A Silver Spring man who was charged with the killing of a gas station clerk in Maryland has been found mentally unfit to stand trial at this time. A judge during a bond hearing deemed 31-year-old Torrey Moore “a danger to others,” Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy said on Monday. He will stay in police custody without bond to receive further psychiatric evaluation. He’ll undergo a second competency hearing in six months.
WTOP
Arizona restricts farming to protect groundwater supply
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The outskirts of Kingman, Arizona, used to be a place where pilots would train and recreationists tested their all-terrain vehicles. The dry and empty landscape has since morphed into something much more green that supports pistachio and almond orchards, and garlic and potato fields in a climate similar to California’s Central Valley. The crops are fed by groundwater that also serves the city of Kingman.
WTOP
GOP’s Joe Kent concedes Washington state Congressional race
VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Republican Joe Kent has officially conceded the race to represent Washington state’s 3rd Congressional District after his defeat in November by Rep.-elect Marie Gluesenkamp Perez. Kent said Wednesday that he called Democrat Gluesenkamp Perez to concede and offer his congratulations on her victory, The...
WTOP
Forecasters warn of ‘flash freeze’ threatening DC-area travel before Christmas
Snow-lovers keeping their fingers crossed for a white Christmas might be out of luck this year, but it’s sure to be a frigid and icy holiday in the D.C. region. D.C. and Baltimore will escape the worst of a winter storm barreling through the U.S. interior this week, but steady rain for most of Thursday will make roads slick before frigid arctic air sweeps in Friday, threatening a widespread refreeze.
WTOP
Stanford Cardinal and the Loyola Chicago Ramblers square off in Santa Cruz, California
Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-5) vs. Stanford Cardinal (4-7, 0-2 Pac-12) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stanford -6; over/under is 125.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Loyola Chicago Ramblers and the Stanford Cardinal square off in Santa Cruz, California. The Cardinal are 4-5 in non-conference play. Stanford ranks eighth in the Pac-12 with 29.6 points...
WTOP
Families consider class action lawsuit against embattled Md. college savings plan
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Parents who participate in Maryland’s college savings plan, frustrated by a year-long accounting problem that has left many unable to pay tuition bills on time, are considering a class-action lawsuit against the state.
WTOP
Podziemski and Santa Clara host Boise State
Boise State Broncos (10-2) at Santa Clara Broncos (11-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Santa Clara -3; over/under is 136.5. BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara plays the Boise State Broncos after Brandin Podziemski scored 20 points in Santa Clara’s 71-62 victory over the California Golden Bears. The Santa Clara Broncos have gone...
WTOP
Rocket Lab set to launch rocket Monday evening
The DMV, weather permitting, has a chance to see a rocket in flight Monday, scheduled for launch between 6 and 8 p.m. EST from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility. As stated by Rocket Lab, “Virginia is for Launch Lovers will deploy satellites for leading radio frequency geospatial analytics provider HawkEye 360. It will be Rocket Lab’s first lift-off from Launch Complex 2 at Virginia Space’s Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport within NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility — a launch pad developed to support Electron missions from U.S. soil for government and commercial customers.”
WTOP
Silver Diner’s rocky Ballston start (and now a free shuttle)
Rockville-based Silver Diner enthusiastically promoted the opening of its newest location in Ballston — with a ribbon cutting that was attended by members of the Arlington County Chamber of Commerce and the Ballston Business Improvement District — only to have to close the new Virginia location early on its grand opening day Dec. 14.
WTOP
Harkless and UNLV host Southern Miss
Southern Miss Golden Eagles (11-1) at UNLV Rebels (10-1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UNLV -8; over/under is 142. BOTTOM LINE: UNLV hosts the Southern Miss Golden Eagles after Elijah Harkless scored 21 points in UNLV’s 75-73 loss to the San Francisco Dons. The Rebels have gone 5-1 at home. UNLV...
WTOP
‘DC is for everybody’: Affordable housing replaces torn-down development
D.C. leaders announced on Monday that a long-promised affordable replacement of torn-down housing is ready for new tenants. The Rise at Temple Courts is Phase I of the Northwest One project at 2 L St. NW. “I’m a fourth-generation Washingtonian, one of the residents of the original Temple Courts,” Ward...
