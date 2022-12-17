The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ‘will be invited to King Charles’ coronation despite Netflix show claims’

Read full article on original website
Related
Sea Coast Echo
King Charles ‘planning to break one of late Queen Elizabeth’s longest Christmas traditions’
King Charles is reportedly planning to break one of the late Queen Elizabeth’s longest festive traditions by travelling to Scotland after Christmas. The monarch, who died aged 96 on September 8 at her Balmoral estate usually stayed at Sandringham after the December 25 celebrations until after Accession Day on February 6.
Sea Coast Echo
Jacinda Arden had no idea Sussexes were involved in new Netflix show on hero leaders
Jacinda Arden says she had no idea the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were involved in their latest Netflix show when she agreed to take part. The New Zealand Prime Minister spoke out after Harry, 38, and his wife Meghan, 41, announced on Monday (19.12.22) they were releasing another series on the streamer called ‘Live to Lead’ about history’s most “inspirational” leadership figures.
Sea Coast Echo
King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla host royal Christmas party without Sussexes
King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla have hosted a royal Christmas lunch at Windsor Castle without the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Up to 50 family members reportedly gathered in Berkshire for the festive party, with Charles, 74, and Camilla, 75, seen arriving shortly after midday on Tuesday. (20.12.22) The...
Sea Coast Echo
Victoria Beckham trying to show ‘support’ to son Brooklyn
Victoria Beckham is trying to show “support” to her eldest son Brooklyn. She added in a new podcast interview she just tried to do her “best” as a parent amid rumours there is a rift between her and Brooklyn following his wedding earlier this year to Nicola Peltz.
Sea Coast Echo
The Duchess of York was a TOILET SCRUBBER before she became a royal?! You'll never guess which stars used to be BLUE COLLAR CLEANERS...
When you're rich and famous you can expect the best in life, and often have the luxury of being waited on hand and foot. Some celebrities found stardom early on and never had to have a 'normal' job, but some had to graft for a living before they got lucky.
Sea Coast Echo
Hailee Steinfeld's personal trainer dad 'pushes' and 'inspires' her
Hailee Steinfeld's personal trainer dad "pushes" and "inspires" her. The 26-year-old actress-and-singer - who previously revealed she works out five, six days a week - loves having her father, Pete, as her trainer as he knows what she's "capable of". She told PEOPLE: "I'm so lucky to have my dad...
Comments / 0