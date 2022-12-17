ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player

On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
E! News

Nia Long and Ime Udoka Break Up After 13 Years

Watch: Nia Long Calls Ime Udoka's Cheating Scandal "Devastating" for Their Son. Nia Long has entered her single era. The Best Man star and basketball coach Ime Udoka have broken up after 13 years together. The news comes two months after Ime, the head coach of the Boston Celtics was suspended from the organization for the remainder of the basketball season back in September after allegedly having a relationship with a female Celtics employee.
OK! Magazine

Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'

NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
HollywoodLife

Drake & Son Adonis, 5, Sit Courtside At Raptors Game After Rapper Shows Off His Boy’s Basketball Skills

Roughly two months after Drake celebrated his son, Adonis, turning 5, the two of them hit up a Toronto Raptors game on Wednesday (Dec. 7). Drake, 36, sat courtside with his boy at the Scotiabank Arena in his native hometown. In photos seen here, Drake and Adonis – who the rapper shares with Sophie Brussaux – watched as the Raptors defeated LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, handing the struggling LA team their 14th loss of the season.
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
BasketballNetwork.net

"Nowhere in the history of the game have I seen such disrespect for a general manager"-Isiah Thomas defends former Chicago Bulls president Jerry Krause

In 2020, Netflix released a docuseries titled "The Last Dance" centered around the Chicago Bulls' final championship run. While the documentary jumps from topic to topic, one recurring theme is the treatment of the Bulls' former president Jerry Krause. While with the Bulls, Krause saw substantial ...
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
hotnewhiphop.com

Larsa Pippen Breaks Her Silence On Marcus Jordan Fling

The 48-year-old is tired of people hating on her for spending time with Michael Jordan’s son. She hasn’t said much about her ongoing romance with 31-year-old Marcus Jordan. After getting hate at a Chargers game, however, Larsa Pippen has had enough and is finally clapping back at those dissing her latest fling with the former college baller.
Yardbarker

Report reveals what Ja Morant said that led to his bizarre ejection

We are getting more answers about Ja Morant’s all-time head-scratcher of an ejection on Saturday night. The Memphis Grizzlies star Morant was ejected in the second quarter of an eventual 115-109 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Morant was having a seemingly innocent conversation with a fan who was sitting courtside when referee Ray Acosta suddenly tossed Morant from the game (video here).
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Bulls players had blowup at Zach LaVine during halftime of bad loss

Zach LaVine seems to be setting the stage for his departure from the Chicago Bulls. Perhaps an incident on Sunday led him to feel like it’s time to move on. The Bulls lost to the Timberwolves 150-126 to drop to 11-18. They allowed 71 points in the first half, and then they had a halftime... The post Report: Bulls players had blowup at Zach LaVine during halftime of bad loss appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
