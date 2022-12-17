ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roebuck, SC

Dorman boys get big win at The Bash, Camden girls hit century mark

 5 days ago

Dorman and Huntiington Prep were the big winners on the second night of the Bash holiday tournament at Ridge View on Friday night.

Sean Lindsey scored 23 points as Dorman knocked off national powerhouse Oak Hill, 70-61. Christan Andrews added 10 points for the Cavaliers, who are ranked No. 2 in Class 5A.

In the second game, Ronald Jessamy scored 18 points in Huntiington Prep (WVa.)’s 70-61 win over host Riidge View. Jayden Pretty scored 20 points to lead Ridge View.

Huntington Prep 70, Ridge View 61

RV: Thomas Perez 11, Yale Davis 10, J. Smith 6, Jayden Pretty 20, T. Smith 2, Ukata 7, Corbett 5. HP: L. Johnson 9, M. J. Johnson 3, Ronald Jessamy 18, Jordan McCullum 14, Jones 4, Lincoln 3, Tingler 8, Ntambwe 5, Wright 6

Dorman 61, Oak Hill 54

D: Harris 6, Miller 8, Sean Lindsey 23, Christian Andrews 10, Wilkins 6, Leonard 6, Arcega-Whiiteside 2. OH: Dontae Russo-Nance 10, Holloway 5, Zion Piipkin 15, Robinson 9, Kaden Magwood 10, Jones 5.

Bash Schedule

At Ridge View HS

Saturday

Cross Creek (Ga,) vs. Byrnes, noon

North Mecklenburg vs. Keenan, 1:30 p.m.

Augusta Christian vs. Westwood, 3 p.m.

Huntington Prep vs. Lexington, 6 p.m.

Oak Hill vs. Gray Collegiate, 7:30 p.m.

Combine Academy vs. Ridge View, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Other Games

Boys Basketball

Irmo 66, Dutch Fork 49

I: Madden Collins 21, Brandon Crawford 15, Te’Andre Summons 10, Whiite 7, Davis 5, Brand 4, Mason Collins 2, Albritton 1, McLaughlin 1.

Union County 74, Newberry 49

Columbia 51, CA Johnson 39

AC Flora 50, Lower Richland 34

ACF: Maxwell 7, Christopher Parker 12, Willard 9, Johnson 3, Higgins 7, Jackson 2, Wiley 4, Gray 4, Leverette 2. LR: Atkinson 6, Orange 3, Jefferson 2, Shib Brown 9, Butler 1,Arturo Overton 11

Brookland-Cayce 58, Airport 53

BC: Will Young 18, Jaylen Jenkins 18, BJ Etheridge 12, Oree 4, Hadley 3, Johnson 2, Pugh 2. A: J. McBride 17,

Ben Lippen 80, Northside Christian 52

BL: Braysen Stockman 21, Ellis Jones 19, Mike Zetz 14, Samari Van Horn 12, Buxton 4, Helmadollar 2, M. Stockman 2, Nichols 2, Little 4. NC: Drew Kodman 13, Dane Sundell 15, McNeil 8, Railey 3, Bohnsack 2, Crider 9.

Heathwood Hall 40, Eau Claire 38

HH: Nicolas Nichols 10, Claxton 6, JD Gardner 14, Hunter-3, Noble 4, Morris 3. EC: Kinnan 6, HicksV8, Thompson 3, Hayes 2, Garner 9, Murray 4, Henry 6

Hammond 61, Spartanburg Day 56 (2 OT)

H: Saunders 6, Epps 6, Edens 6, Goddard 1, Evans 18, Osborne 14, Ross 10. SD: Stone.5, Converse 17, Banks 7, Wood 13, Liollo 13, Graves 1

Keenan 61, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 53

Camden 50, Lugoff-Elgin 38

C: Dre Wilson 14, Stratford 9, Simon 6, Macklin 6, Hunter 6, Doby 4, Lee 3, Stratford 2

West Florence 43, Dreher 41

Girls Basketball

Camden 106, Lugoff-Elgin 19

C: Joyce Edwards 32, Zyasia Carter 22, Braylin Mungo 15, Harmony Jefferson 10, Tateyoina Harris 10, Champion 9, Jeffcoat 5, Ellerbe 2

Gilbert 62, Fox Creek 9

G: Taylor Spencer 21, Ahleria Leaphart 19, Kylie Morton 12, Godfrey 7, Adams 3

Saluda 43, Batesburg-Leesville 29

S: Pou 1, Hutto 2, Jessica Means 22, Kaylen Nick 11, Daniels 2, Gray 3. BL: Emory Waters - Inman 13, Dennis 12, Geyer 2, Maddox 2

Lower Richland 48, AC Flora 40

LR: Chi’Nya Isaac 17, Floyd 8, Jhnai Sumter 14, Curry 4, Weston 4, Hiller-Johnson 1. ACF: Trinity Delaney 10, McCray 8, Terriana Gray 10, Craft 2, Wight Thompson 5, Tamira Delaney 3, Darby 2

Columbia 60, CA Johnson 4

Newberry 43, Union County 46

