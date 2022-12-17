Appointments and confrontations: Blount commission OKs restructure of BMH board nominations

The Blount County Commission voted Thursday, Dec. 15, to amend the charter of Blount Memorial Hospital, reformatting the nominating committee for appointments to the hospital’s board of directors.

Among other changes, the charter amendment would permit the governments of Blount County, Alcoa and Maryville to select their own appointees to the hospital board.

The nominating committee currently presents the three governments and Maryville College with nominations for board appointments. The entity being represented on the board can then choose to approve or decline a nomination.

The county commission approved one such nomination Thursday, sending Suzanne Davis to the hospital board.

Under the present charter, the governments and the college can select BMH board members directly only after rejecting someone selected by the nominating committee.

Thirty days after the nominee is rejected, if the committee fails to put forward a name, the governments or Maryville College can select and appoint nominees of their own.

The charter resolution would also see a county representative take up the chairmanship of the nominating committee, currently held by the BMH board president, and would include representatives of both cities.

‘Public discourse’

A short public comment period saw opposing views on the validity of the resolution. LaJuana Atkins, an attorney for BMH, argued that the charter amendment was “void.” She said that it was invalid as it was prepared by Commission Chairman Jared Anderson and Craig Garrett, Blount County’s attorney, rather than by representatives of the hospital board.

“Those two attorneys do not represent the board of Blount Memorial Hospital, Incorporated, so therefore that is a void amendment. The board did not engage those attorneys to file an amendment, and your job is merely to affirm amendments from the board,” she said.

“You may be in violation of Robert’s Rules by doing this,” she added, referencing the parliamentary procedure followed by the commission. “This is the same thing that you voted down last time in the special meeting. The wording looks different, but the result is the same, and it’s on the same question: it negates the nominating committee, whether you remove it or not.”

Anderson responded, writing in an email to The Daily Times after the meeting, “Under Section 38:5 of Robert’s Rules of Order, the same issue can be considered by the Commission again in the same Session if there is a significant change in wording. There has been a significant change in wording, so Ms. Atkins is simply mistaken.”

Kevin McNeill, a private citizen, spoke after Atkins and at the close of the meeting. He criticized both the current nominating process, alleging a lack of transparency, and the board itself.

“The hospital board, through its attorney, has gaslighted the commission on the issue on who owns the hospital,” McNeill said, citing a 1962 court decision and a 1945 private act as support for county ownership of the hospital.

Atkins took issue with his comments. Following the meeting, she approached McNeill in the county commission room, taking him by the arm. McNeill stepped back, saying, “That’s an assault. That’s an assault.”

“You’ve insulted me, and I don’t appreciate it,” Atkins replied. “That case is not what you think it is. You’re no attorney.”

‘Solve the issue’

As the commission’s discussion on the resolution opened, Commissioner Tom Stinnett motioned to postpone the vote, citing ongoing conversations between the county mayor’s office and the hospital. Those discussions center on a possible change in the hospital’s status into an independent nonprofit corporation from a “governmental” status.

Agreeing with Stinnett, Commissioner Ron French said of the discussions, “They’re looking to solve the issue here. It’s going to take time for this to be solved, I know that. But they’re moving forward, and both the county and the hospital have agreed to the preliminary terms of the negotiation.”

Asked by Commissioner Jeff Jopling for his response to postponing the resolution, Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell commented that he felt the resolution should be addressed during the Thursday meeting.

“What we have been discussing with the hospital is not going to be done very quickly,” he said. “If you ask my opinion on this, I think that this needs to be addressed with this resolution tonight, and then we can start down that road, but something has to be done now.”

Stinnett’s motion failed, and the commission ultimately voted 15-3-1 in favor of the charter amendment. Stinnett, French and Commissioner Steve Mikels voted against the resolution, while Commissioners Dyran Bledsoe and Staci Crisp-Lawhorn were absent. Commissioner Rick Carver abstained.

The move follows extended discussions between members of county government and hospital administration about the hospital’s leadership, finances and future. Last month, Mitchell wrote the BMH board to request the resignation of currently serving directors, claiming the hospital lacked sufficient oversight and showed signs of fiscal turmoil. Mitchell also contended that the hospital is under county ownership.

Hospital CEO Harold Naramore responded, arguing that Mitchell’s interpretation of hospital governance and ownership were inaccurate. In an email sent out to members of the BMH organization Nov. 22, he argued its financial struggles must also be viewed in light of post-pandemic economic disruption.

Mitchell called a Nov. 29 county commission meeting to address the administration of the hospital. During that meeting, county commissioners voted in favor of removing the directors representing Blount County; they rejected a motion to dismantle the current hospital board nominating committee and therefore did not take a vote to replace those directors.

As such, Craig Garrett said, they created vacancies on the board, but could not use a new mechanism — a new nominating committee format — to fill those vacancies.

‘The path forward’

Multiple entities — including both Maryville City Council and Alcoa City Commission — would need to pass similar resolutions before the charter amendment could enter into force.

Garrett said during the Nov. 29 meeting that the BMH board would also need to accept the charter changes.

Anderson commented that he deferred to the county attorney on that issue. “However, I have not yet seen anything that supports that position. The original charter does not appear to require it. None of the previous charter amendments appear to state that the Board did initiate the amendment or that they were required to initiate it. In any case, I hope the Board will see that this amendment will lead to greater cooperation between the hospital and the elected bodies,” he told The Daily Times.

In an emailed statement, Naramore argued the opposite point, writing that the hospital board would need to take up the charter amendment before any changes are made. “The Hospital’s Board of Directors did not initiate a proposed change and it is not in support of changing the Nominating Committee, thus this process does not adhere to the Hospital’s Charter,” he wrote.

He acknowledged that hospital administration were “disappointed” with the commission’s vote, as “Mayor Mitchell’s staff initiated and has begun to work with us to amend the Private Act so that Blount Memorial can function as an independent not-for-profit 501(c)(3) rather than an governmental entity.”

“For the past two years, they’ve faced the devastation that COVID-19 brought to us as we cared for very sick patients with very thin staffs due to nationwide staffing shortages. And now, they’re having to face this holiday season with a lack of support from elected officials,” he wrote.