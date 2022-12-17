ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan's Chapel to host Wreaths Across America event Sunday

By From Staff Reports
The Daily Times
The Daily Times
 5 days ago

Logan’s Chapel United Methodist Church will once again be participating in the Wreaths Across America program and honoring veterans from our community.

There will be a short service and placement of ceremonial wreaths at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18 in the church sanctuary, followed by community members placing wreaths on 50 veteran’s graves in the cemetery. All Wreaths Across America Day events are non-political/religious events and open to all people.

Wreaths Across America started as a simple gesture of thanks that has grown into a national movement of dedicated volunteers and communities coming together to not only remember the nation’s fallen and honor their service, but to teach the next generation about the sacrifices made for us to live freely. Last year, ceremonies were held across the country at more than 3,100 participating locations, placing 2.4 million wreaths for interred veterans.

The goal: to place a live, balsam fir veteran’s wreath at the headstone of every American veteran to Remember their sacrifice, Honor their service, and Teach the next generation about the value of freedom. For more information, to donate or to sign up to volunteer, please visit www.WreathsAcrossAmerica.org/TNLCMC.

Logan's Chapel is located at 4626 Logan's Chapel Road in the Wildwood Community.

