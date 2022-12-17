ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Maryville, Knoxville men face federal conspiracy charges

The Daily Times
The Daily Times
 5 days ago

The U.S. Department of Justice announced Friday, Dec. 15, that two men — one from Maryville and one from Knoxville — face federal charges after allegedly conspiring to kill law enforcement.

Federal officials allege that Edward Kelley, Maryville, also charged with a Jan. 6, 2021 assault on law enforcement personnel during the riot at the U.S. Capitol, and Austin Carter, Knoxville, discussed plans to kill law enforcement personnel tasked with investigating Kelley's actions on Jan. 6. Kelley reportedly found a list of personnel working on an investigation into his actions in 2021. Both men are now in custody.

Kelley's alleged conversations with Carter occurred in front of witnesses and included threats to the FBI's Knoxville field office.

Both Kelley, 33, and Carter, 26, are charged with conspiracy, retaliating against a federal official, interstate communication of a threat, and solicitation to commit a crime of violence.

A DOJ press release states that the FBI are investigating the case, while the U.S. Attorney's office for the Eastern District of Tennessee and DOJ's Counterterrorism Section will prosecute it.

