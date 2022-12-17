Milltek Sport invests $10.5 million in Alcoa, brings more jobs

Milltek Sport, a premium performance auto exhaust company, will be expanding its manufacturing and R&D facility in Alcoa.

A release from the Blount Partnership states the investment in Alcoa is part of a five-year plan to expand into the United States with formation of a new company, Milltek Corp.

Milltek Corp first opened a facility in Alcoa at 3202 Regal Drive in August. Within the next 18 months, the company has plans to expand by 35,000 square feet and hire 35 employees.

The Blount Partnership and State of Tennessee collaborated to bring the investment to Alcoa. The release states the location is accessible to courier networks and close to east coast ports for shipping freight over seas.

“It’s the investment of companies like this that add to the options residents have to obtain employment and begin a life-long career,” Matt Murray, chair of the Blount County Industrial Development Board, said in the release.

Milltek initially invested $2.5 million in the property and will invest another $8 million over the next three years. It’s the second overseas expansion from Milltek Sport, headquartered in the UK, in the last five years. The first was in Germany.

“The latest move to the USA is expected to mirror the successful growth achieved within central Europe since 2017,” the release states.

With the expansion into the US, customers will find an increased selection of Milltek’s exhaust systems, the release states. It will continue to develop products for high performance vehicles including certain models of European and domestic brands: Volkswagen, BMW, Land Rover, Dodge, Ford and Jeep.

“The US domestic market has always been an exciting one for us, and plans for our next series of first-to-market systems for the US are already well underway,” Steve Pound, Managing Director of Milltek Sport and CEO of Milltek Corp, said in the release.