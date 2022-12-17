Governor Lee keynotes award ceremony at airport Hilton

The East Tennessee Economic Council held an award ceremony at the Hilton Knoxville Airport hotel in Alcoa on Thursday morning, Dec. 15, keynoted by Gov. Bill Lee.

A release from ETEC states the Muddy Boot Award was given to two recipients based on their work and community activities that have contributed to making East Tennessee stronger.

The recipients this year are President of Roane State Community College, Chris Whaley, and Oak Ridge National Laboratory retiree Jim Rushton. Starting in 1973, a little over 100 people have earned the recognition.

Deputy Director of Y-12 production operations for Consolidated Nuclear Security Katherine Roberts also received the Postma Young Professional Medal for making a difference in her workplace and community. The release adds the medal is named after ORNL's former director Herman Postma, who epitomized making an impact and fostering a community culture.

ETEC is a nonprofit organization that works in partnership with federal contractors, Department of Energy, National Nuclear Security Administration, elected officials, small businesses and other local economic development organizations to support federal initiatives.