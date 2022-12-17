ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

ERCOT says it's prepared as colder weather approaches

By Erin Jones
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EHu3Y_0jliMJ4o00

ERCOT says it's prepared as colder weather approaches 02:17

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) Cold fronts are on the way and this time next week we could be seeing temps in the teens. ERCOT says it's closely watching and prepared.

In a note sent out Friday, it says ERCOT should have enough generation to meet demand. It points out the improvements that have been made over the past 18 months:

  • Weatherization and inspections
  • Having an additional source of fuel onsite for generators
  • Scheduled maintenance period
  • Improved Communications
  • Fast frequency response service

"I think they're pretty confident," SMU Maguire Energy Institute Director Bruce Bullock said. "Certainly we're much better prepared than we were. Couple of things.. the winterization, the fuel storage that is in place.. things of that nature.. should help keep things going. The other thing is this is only supposed to be maybe a two day dip in the temperature and additionally, we're not expecting a great deal if any precipitation."

As we approach two years since the winter storm that killed hundreds of Texans, some have made their own preparations.

"Now we keep a few gas cans in the garage whenever we hear there's going to be a cold front," Dallas resident Eric Davis said. "Just making sure we can provide for them.. but we're prepared based off of last year having generators and things like that."

In a report released last month, ERCOT says there is a slim chance that in an extreme weather event the grid might not be able to provide the amount of energy we will all need and outages could happen.

Comments / 1

Related
KXAN

5 things NOT to do at home during the Arctic freeze

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Central Texas is expected to stay well below freezing for several days as temperatures plummet Thursday behind an Arctic cold front. The First Warning Weather Team has a few tips for what NOT to do during this Arctic blast. Don’t bring your grills or generators into...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

First Alert Weather Days issued for Thursday & Friday due to dangerous cold

Para español, haga clic aquí.FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — You know it's going to get cold when the entire state of Texas is under some type of winter-related alert.From tomorrow morning at 6:00 a.m. through Friday at noon, North Texas is under a Wind Chill Advisory. Wind chills could hit as low as -5º, raising concerns about hypothermia.A Hard Freeze warning is also in effect for North Texas from tomorrow at 6:00 p.m. through 9:00 a.m. Friday. This means that temps will drop below 10º, threatening pets, plants, plumbing, and people.Temperatures will start in the low- to mid-40s Thursday morning, but...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

First Alert Weather: Arctic front brings strong winds to North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Today and Friday are First Alert Weather Days due to the dangerously cold weather expected here in North Texas.WHAT WE'RE WATCHINGA strong cold front will push blustery north winds, causing our temperatures to drop significantly throughout Thursday into Friday.Several weather alerts are posted for North Texas.A wind chill watch is posted for the area through noon Friday for dangerous wind chills. Wind chill values could get as low as five degrees below zero.  A wind advisory is in effect for North Texas through 8 p.m. tonight. Northerly winds could gust up to 45 miles per...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Long lines as North Texans scramble to prepare for freezing cold weather

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — If the forecast has you scrambling to get those last-minute tasks checked off your to-do list, you're not alone. Many North Texans are doing the exact same thing.  There were long lines today to stock up on groceries."I figured it would be the one day where I just don't want to get out into the cold so I'm just preparing for one day," Adrian Garcia said. Billy Poole has gotten his home ready and visited Walton's Garden Center near White Rock Lake to learn how to protect his plants. "This is going to be a dry freeze so this freeze can do more damage than the wet freeze can because people may not go out and water like they should prior to that freeze," owner Chuck Walton said.  "Whenever it thaws it keeps the plants moist," Poole said. He's also purchasing frost cloths to wrap around the plants. Brad Taylor thinking ahead and stocking up on firewood. "It sounds like it's going to be bitter cold so I don't want to be stuck going outside getting the wood. I thought I'd just come up here and get some," he said. "From my experience, you just got to be proactive not reactive," Poole said. 
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Dangerously cold weather headed to North Texas Thursday, flurries possible

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — If you think it's cold now, you haven't seen anything yet. Dangerously cold weather is headed to North Texas this week.A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Thursday and Friday due to the bitter cold weather headed our way with a strong cold front.The arctic air behind the front will slide through the area starting Thursday. In fact, we'll see our high temperatures Thursday morning in the 40s. Then, by afternoon, blustery northerly winds gusting up to 50 mph will cause our temperatures to fall into the mid 20s. However, it will feel like...
ARLINGTON, TX
12NewsNow

LIST | Warming stations, emergency shelters opening in Southeast Texas ahead of arctic cold front

BEAUMONT, Texas — An Arctic cold front is expected to make its way to Southeast Texas Thursday afternoon and plummet temperatures into the lows teens. The cold front is also expected to bring wind chills into the single digits Friday, with cold weather persisting through Christmas. Area officials are encouraging Southeast Texans to take the cold weather seriously and prepare as soon as possible to protect the four p's: plants, people, pipes and pets.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Freezing temps arriving in Texas tomorrow raise concerns about losing power

MCKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Clint Cash spent Wednesday evening at stores in McKinney loading up on water and fuel. "I don't want it to happen again. But again, I watched the weather a lot so that I try to prepare," he says. "I'm not looking forward to it. I do not like any temperatures below 80 degrees."What he's hoping won't happen again is a repeat of February 2021.Cash lives in the Collin County town of Nevada. He suffered through last year's historic cold spell because the power was cut off for more than 4 days due to overwhelming demand across the state. He spent...
MCKINNEY, TX
CBS DFW

North Texans prepare for upcoming cold snap

MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The arctic blast is on its way and since it's North Texas' first taste of this kind of cold this season, many people are stocking up on the items to keep you warm.Elliott's Hardware in Mesquite was busy with customers grabbing an array of items to keep themselves and their homes warm. The change in weather means a shift in store layout. "We moved everything up front," said General Manager of Elliott's Hardware's Mesquite location Larry Traylor. Customers making sure they have the essentials to ride out this cold blast, "I've got firewood, I've got propane, I'm ready," said customer...
MESQUITE, TX
98.7 Jack FM

Here Are a Few Tips – Just in Case Your Pipes Freeze

Yes, we are actually getting cold weather for Christmas, very cold! Currently the lowest temperature forecasted for the Crossroads is hovering around 20 degrees with three or possibly four days of below freezing nights. With the current forecast, the scenario of your pipes freezing is much less than last February....
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
168K+
Followers
24K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy