Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice CareOnlyHomersDenver, CO
UPDATE: Colorado issues health advisory for retail marijuana sold in 5 communitiesMatt WhittakerColorado State
Long-Awaited In-N-Out Burger Imminently OpeningJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
Denver’s German Christmas market voted one of the best in the countryBrittany AnasDenver, CO
10 Denver Companies That Pay Over $50 an HourEvan CrosbyDenver, CO
African penguin born to first-time parents at Denver Zoo
DENVER — Denver Zoo on Wednesday announced the birth of its first African penguin chick in three years, but to ensure a healthy birth, zookeepers had to pull a bait-and-switch on the first-time parents. This was the first chick for breeding pair Wesson and Sinclair, and keepers noticed that...
Avoid year in jail by following these pet safety rules as bitter cold rolls through
It will be incredibly important to keep your furry friends in mind over the next few days, as sub-zero wind chill temperatures are forecasted to slam several parts of Colorado. Frigid temps will begin on Wednesday night and continue through Friday morning, with wind chill values as low as -51...
Denver Coliseum opens as 24-hour warming shelter as extreme cold arrives
DENVER — People looking for a place to stay out of the dangerous cold are being welcomed at the Denver Coliseum. Every winter there are people experiencing homelessness who die from exposure to extreme temperatures. On Wednesday, Denver city and county officials said they want to make sure everyone needing somewhere to go, has a warm place to stay.
How to avoid frozen pipes in your home
DENVER — Firefighters in the Denver metro area are preparing for 911 calls related to pipes bursting. Once the weather starts to warm up after a big freeze homeowners run into problems. Bitter cold in Denver will continue Thursday with the high for the day staying below zero. Thursday...
Denver scrambling for plan for homeless and migrant populations
With a historic cold snap on its way, many Denverites are wondering how the city of Denver is caring for two of its most vulnerable populations: its homeless population and the hundreds of migrants continuing to show up in the city.The city has been scrambling to put together a cold weather plan for the freezing temperatures fast approaching. On Wednesday, Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock is expected to have a briefing on migrant sheltering and cold weather operations."It's going to be awful for a lot of folks who are unhoused," said Anaya Robinson, a senior policy strategist at the ACLU...
Denver Zoo to close while polar vortex pummels Colorado
DENVER — The coldest temperatures in decades will close Denver Zoo. Denver Zoo will close for daytime admission and Zoo Lights evening admission on Thursday, Dec. 22. "The majority of our animals will need to remain in their indoor habitats for their safety and comfort, and we hope our guests are able to stay safe and warm inside as well," Denver Zoo said in a statement.
Here are emergency warming centers across the Denver metro area
DENVER — With temperatures forecasted to be dangerously cold due to a front bringing arctic air into Colorado on Wednesday night, several cities around the Denver metro area are opening doors as warming centers. Denver Mayor Michael Hancock encouraged "everyone to stay inside, to seek shelter and to limit...
RTD to ring in new year with free rides
DENVER — The Regional Transportation District (RTD) will offer free bus and rail service starting New Year's Eve at 7 p.m. and running through 7 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1. RTD and its partner Molson Coors ask New Year's Eve revelers use the free service to celebrate responsibly and safely.
Disgusting Event Leaves a Colorado Cow Dead and Another Fighting to Survive
This is mostly a story about an adorable fluffy Highland cow here in Colorado, who was a part of a terrible event and needs some help. The cow is named Grizz. Warning! This story is gruesome. There are photos of a gruesome scene below that may be hard to look at.
Experience sees Denver resident advocate for accessibility as a mayoral policy
DENVER — Laurie-Ann Mills isn't running for mayor, but personal experience and advocacy work have inspired policy suggestions she hopes the next one will implement. Mills is a community leader with Metro Caring, an anti-hunger nonprofit. She's also a disabled Denver resident who lives on a fixed income. Mills shares an apartment with her adult son and says she can't afford to live on her own.
How to keep your house warm in subzero temperatures
To keep your home as warm as possible, plumbing and heating experts suggest closing your curtains, and turning on your fireplace if you have one.
Update: Homeless likely to move out of Denver's Aloft Hotel
Aloft Hotel, downtown DenverPhoto byGoogle Street View. (Denver, Colo.) After housing people experiencing homelessness since April 2020 at a cost of more than $16 million, Aloft Hotel downtown likely will cease operation as a non-congregant homeless shelter by the end of April.
Fire destroys mobile home week before Christmas
An early morning fire in Boulder left a resident without any belongings just one week before Christmas. An early morning fire in Boulder left a resident without any belongings just one week before Christmas. Roundtable on respiratory illness. Experts met to discuss the intensity of respiratory illness in Colorado. Kim...
Take These Items Out Of Your Car Before Colorado Freezes
'Dangerously cold' weather is making its way to Colorado this week.
A party in your mouth; TK’s Surf & Turf is like no other
I don’t normally write our cuisine section, but I also don’t normally drive from Erie to Aurora for a restaurant. I also don’t normally use lingo like #FIRE, but damn,. TK’s Surf and Turf is worthy of both, #FIRE and driving from Erie, a good 45-50 minutes away.
Stay off the roads on Thursday if you can: CDOT
Drivers are urged to stay off the roads as much as possible as extreme cold is set to hit the state Wednesday night through Friday. Matt Mauro reports. Drivers are urged to stay off the roads as much as possible as extreme cold is set to hit the state Wednesday night through Friday. Matt Mauro reports.
Vending machines for charity set up in downtown Denver
DENVER — There's a new way to give monetary donations this holiday season in downtown Denver: Think vending machines for charity. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has brought its Light the World Giving Machines back to Denver for the holiday season. This is the fourth year...
Denver, Aurora will not enforce snow shoveling rules Thursday
Property owners in Denver are required to clear sidewalks after snow stops falling and risk fines if they do not comply. However, will this requirement be enforced during dangerously low temperatures?
Man killed in north Denver
DENVER — Police are investigating the death of a man who was found in north Denver Tuesday morning as a homicide, the Denver Police Department said. Police said the man was found dead outdoors in the area of the Interstate 70 and Washington Street interchange. They said Tuesday afternoon that they are investigating his death as a homicide. His name has not yet been released.
