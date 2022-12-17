With a historic cold snap on its way, many Denverites are wondering how the city of Denver is caring for two of its most vulnerable populations: its homeless population and the hundreds of migrants continuing to show up in the city.The city has been scrambling to put together a cold weather plan for the freezing temperatures fast approaching. On Wednesday, Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock is expected to have a briefing on migrant sheltering and cold weather operations."It's going to be awful for a lot of folks who are unhoused," said Anaya Robinson, a senior policy strategist at the ACLU...

