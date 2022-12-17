ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Hill, CT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Eyewitness News

Police share holiday shopping safety tips

VERNON, CT (WFSB) - Shopping is in full swing and criminals are watching. Thieves are looking for you, and when you’re not looking, they’ll steal your gifts. While you’re out shopping this holiday season, enjoy yourself but don’t let your guard down. “It’s a crime of...
VERNON, CT
Eyewitness News

GREAT KIDS: Portland high schooler stuffs stockings for senior citizens

PORTLAND, CT (WFSB) - Christmas is in five days, and one Portland high school senior is making sure some senior citizens aren’t forgotten. She’s stuffing stockings to give to them, partly for her high school capstone. This great kid is continuing what she started four years ago. It’s...
PORTLAND, CT
Eyewitness News

Tuesday is the new Monday at the gym

HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - It’s tough to start working out at the gym. A common reason that people decide to not go to the gym is being ‘too busy.’. Fitness experts at FitnessVolt.com gathered data including gym chains in each state in the U.S. This study showed that...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

INTERVIEW: End of the year money moves

NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

New program to support at-home childcare providers

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A new program is helping provide more support to at-home childcare providers. This will help more families in Connecticut. “When I started as a provider coming from the classroom I felt really pigeonholed and not being able to touch base with other providers,” said Cureene Blake, owner of Aalia and Ricardo Family Childcare.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Bradley Airport passengers are watching the upcoming storm

HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - More than seven million people are expected to fly over the next few days, but some passengers could be in for a rude awakening. Airlines are cancelling flights left and right due to the upcoming storm. Windsor locks is not immune from what the national weather...
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Holiday lights in Terryville

NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Family of 5 in Hartford forced out by flames

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters in Hartford battled an early morning house fire on Wednesday. A fire started in the multi-family at 37 Martin St., in the city’s northeast neighborhood, shortly after 3:10 a.m. When crews got there, they reported fire on porches, in the basement, on the first...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Father gets hit by car, family loses everything following fire in Newington

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - It is going to be a difficult Christmas for one family in Newington. On Monday, a fire broke out at their condominium complex on Churchill Drive. The family of four, a mother, father, and their two children got of of the home safely. However, the Jankowsky family says they lost everything in the fire.
NEWINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Eversource prepares for storm

WEST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Norwich volunteer firefighters are pitted against paid firefighters

NORWICH, CT. (WFSB) - Volunteer firefighters in Norwich are upset over changes coming to the city’s fire service. The changes come in the form of an ordinance passed by the city council to make the service more efficient. Some of the volunteer departments said it pit them against paid...
NORWICH, CT
Eyewitness News

Holiday Lights continues in South Windsor

SOUTH WINDSOR, CT

Community Policy