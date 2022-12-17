Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Mandy Rose Bounces Back After WWE Release
Mandy Rose's sudden release from WWE last week prompted a major wave of online support, getting #RehireMandyRose trending on Twitter as fans accused the wrestling promotion of hypocrisy for firing her over the content they deemed too explicit on her FanTime profile — a subscription website similar to OnlyFans. But it sounds like Rose will be just fine after getting the boot. She announced the following day that her page would continue to operate, and according to her agent via a TMZ interview, she has already made $500,000 since getting fired. Rose's agent, Malki Kawa, said she'll be a "self-made millionaire" by Christmas thanks to her fan subscriptions.
411mania.com
Adult Film Star Seems To Confirm Matt Riddle Is In Rehab
Matt Riddle was reported to have been in rehab following a recent WWE drug test failure, and that seems to have been confirmed by a woman that he was seeing. As noted last week, Riddle was pulled from live events and TV over what was reported at the time to have been a second violation of the WWE Wellness Policy, though it had been noted on Friday that his reported six-week absence does not line up with the announced Wellness Policy guidelines of 60 days for a second violation.
ringsidenews.com
Kevin Nash Has A Problem With WWE Firing Mandy Rose Over Her Premium Content
Mandy Rose was fired by WWE after she dropped the NXT Women’s Championship to Roxanne Perez. While fans believed bigger things were in store for her, they were in for a rude awakening. A week after her release, the pro wrestling world continues to talk about Rose’s WWE situation. In fact, Kevin Nash has an issue with WWE firing Mandy Rose, as an independent contractor.
Mandy Rose Made $500K on Racy Venture that Led to Her WWE Release
Former WWE superstar Mandy Rose made more than $500,000 from the subscription service that led to her release last week in the six days since the company's decision, her agent, Malki Kawa, told TMZ Sports.
stillrealtous.com
Mandy Rose Reportedly Making Big Money Following WWE Release
Last week was a rollercoaster for Mandy Rose as she dropped the NXT Women’s Championship on Tuesday and it was reported the next day that she had been released from her WWE contract. Mandy was said to be in good spirits following her WWE release and it looks like she’s doing just fine.
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Wrestles Her First Intergender Match On WWE Raw
Rhea Ripley defeated Akira Tozawa in the first-ever intergender match of her WWE career on the 12/19 "WWE Raw" in Des Moines, Iowa. The match was set up after Tozawa threw the drink from his solo cup in Dominik Mysterio's face, drawing the ire of Ripley, who proceeded to strike Tozawa with a stiff right hand before challenging him to an impromptu match.
ringsidenews.com
Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens Set New Record Against The Usos
The Usos are definitely one of the most decorated tag teams in the history of WWE. They faced up against Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins and Kevin Owens in the main event of WWE RAW last night. By defeating The Usos for the second time during their historic reigns as champions, the two RAW stars set a new milestone.
411mania.com
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
wrestlinginc.com
Athena Opens Up About Her WWE Release
Current AEW and Ring of Honor star Athena is flourishing in her new role as a heel, with her victory over Mercedes Martinez at Ring of Honor Final Battle netting her the Ring of Honor Women's World Championship. Prior to making the move over to AEW and ROH, however, many fans will remember Athena as Ember Moon in WWE. Appearing on the latest episode of "Talk Is Jericho," Athena detailed the events leading up to her WWE release, sharing her thoughts on the transition to "WWE NXT 2.0," which brand she preferred to compete on in the company, and much more.
PWMania
WWE RAW Results – December 19, 2022
WWE RAW Results – December 19, 2022. Kicking off this week’s Raw with Paul Heyman welcomes fans to Raw from backstage and introduces himself. We pan over to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who says Raw is the home of Kevin Owens. He says he continues to leave his home to crash the gates of the Island of Relevancy, then tells him he’ll need much more than John Cena, possibly the entire Raw locker room, to have his back because he interfered in his business. He says it’s time to showcase the resources he has and says everyone will eventually acknowledge The Bloodline. We then catch up with the rest of The Bloodline, who are attacking Mustafa Ali.
411mania.com
SBJ Makes Prediction On How WWE’s TV Rights Deals Will Go Next Year
John Ourand of Sports Business Journal recently mentioned WWE in a list of sports media business predictions for this coming year. Ourand referenced the fact that WWE’s television agreements are set to expire after 2024, and stated that “it will start to negotiate new deals in April, right around when ‘WrestleMania’ is in L.A.” According to Ourand, a new agreement is likely to manifest wherein NBCU will maintain NXT and Raw’s position in the USA lineup of broadcasts, but also hypothesizes a move from Fox to an NBC channel for SmackDown.
411mania.com
Damian Priest on Potentially Doing Voiceover Work
– The Archive of B-Sox recently spoke to WWE Superstar Damian Priest, who discussed potentially doing voice-over work. Below are some highlights (via Fightul):. “I’ve never done any, but I’ve thought about it. A lot of people bring it up like, ‘oh man, you have a great voice, you should do voiceovers.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah give me somebody’s number’ [laughs]. Everyone has the idea, I don’t know how to do it. I’ve been a little busy, but it’s something that definitely interests me. It would be cool, a new challenge, new experience. I’d be down.”
411mania.com
Kevin Nash Explains His Issue With Mandy Rose’s NXT Release
Mandy Rose’s NXT release for her risque private fan content has been a big topic over the last week, and Kevin Nash recently weighed in. As has been reported, Rose was released after dropping the NXT Women’s Championship on Tuesday due to her FanTime account releasing sexual content. Nash discussed the matter on the latest episode of his Kliq This podcast, and you can see some highlights below:
411mania.com
411’s WWE RAW Talk Review: 12.19.22 – Bayley Celebrates Her Win Over Becky Lynch and More!
-So next week RAW is a Best of Show which is actually cool as it’s nice to see everyone getting time off for Christmas. With that though I assume we won’t have a RAW Talk, but the new Ric Flair documentary drops on Peacock, so I will have a recap of that. Also this week I will finally have Uncensored 97 done and then next week I finish out 1997 with Starrcade. For now, RAW Talk! Let’s get to it!
411mania.com
Hall’s Monday Night Raw Review – 12.19.22
It’s the last show before Christmas and possibly the last show of the year depending on what they do next week. There is still a lot of time before the Royal Rumble but we have another big match coming up on December 30. John Cena is on his way back to WWE and that should have some people talking. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Damian Priest Predicts A Face-Off Between The Judgment Day & The Bloodline
In a recent interview with The Five Count, Damian Priest pushed the idea of his current stable going up against the WWE’s dominant faction (per Fightful). He also hinted that Judgment Day might need a bit of further development before getting in the ring with Roman Reigns’ stable. You can read a highlight from Priest and listen to the full episode below.
PWMania
Dream Match Takes Place Over the Weekend at WWE Live Events (Video)
Over the weekend, WWE scheduled a dream match for many fans between AJ Styles and Gunther. Gunther defended his WWE Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles at a live event in Moline, Illinois on Saturday. This marked the first time that both men faced each other. Gunther retained the WWE Intercontinental Championship after Styles won the match by DQ.
stillrealtous.com
Enzo Amore Makes Major Change To His Look
It’s been years since Enzo Amore has appeared on WWE programming, but the former Cruiserweight Champion still manages to make headlines. Recently Enzo appeared on Busted Open Radio where he discussed a potential promo battle with current AEW World Champion MJF. Enzo also showed off a new look when he appeared with a mustache as opposed to the full beard that fans are used to seeing.
PWMania
Spoiler: Former WWE Star Set to Debut on Impact Wrestling in January
Anthony Greene (also known as August Grey in WWE) will make his Impact Wrestling debut in January. Greene worked matches at the recent Impact TV tapings in Pembroke Pines, Florida, according to a new report from PWInsider. His first appearance for the company is set to air on AXS in January.
411mania.com
Matches Announced For Next Week’s WWE NXT
WWE has announced a North American Championship match and more for next week’s WWE NXT. The company announced the following matches for next week’s show, which airs next Tuesday on USA Network:. * WWE North American Championship Match: Wes Lee vs. Tony D’Angelo. * Battle For the...
