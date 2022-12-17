Read full article on original website
Adult Film Star Seems To Confirm Matt Riddle Is In Rehab
Matt Riddle was reported to have been in rehab following a recent WWE drug test failure, and that seems to have been confirmed by a woman that he was seeing. As noted last week, Riddle was pulled from live events and TV over what was reported at the time to have been a second violation of the WWE Wellness Policy, though it had been noted on Friday that his reported six-week absence does not line up with the announced Wellness Policy guidelines of 60 days for a second violation.
Kevin Nash Explains His Issue With Mandy Rose’s NXT Release
Mandy Rose’s NXT release for her risque private fan content has been a big topic over the last week, and Kevin Nash recently weighed in. As has been reported, Rose was released after dropping the NXT Women’s Championship on Tuesday due to her FanTime account releasing sexual content. Nash discussed the matter on the latest episode of his Kliq This podcast, and you can see some highlights below:
WWE News: Doudrop Shares Twitter Update, Preview Video for Tonight’s NXT
– WWE Superstar Doudrop has been absent from WWE programming since she on NXT TV earlier in September, teaming with Nikki ASH against Toxic Attraction in a winning effort. The wrestler shared an update on her Twitter account this week, writing to her fans, “Not dead, don’t worry.” You can check out her tweet below:
SBJ Makes Prediction On How WWE’s TV Rights Deals Will Go Next Year
John Ourand of Sports Business Journal recently mentioned WWE in a list of sports media business predictions for this coming year. Ourand referenced the fact that WWE’s television agreements are set to expire after 2024, and stated that “it will start to negotiate new deals in April, right around when ‘WrestleMania’ is in L.A.” According to Ourand, a new agreement is likely to manifest wherein NBCU will maintain NXT and Raw’s position in the USA lineup of broadcasts, but also hypothesizes a move from Fox to an NBC channel for SmackDown.
UPDATED: Another NXT Wrestler Set For Tonight’s WWE RAW Taping
UPDATE: Another NXT star is backstage at tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports that in addition to the previously-reported Andre Chase, Axiom is backstage at the show. Axiom is, like Chase, expected to work the WWE Main Event taping. ORIGINAL: PWInsider reports that NXT wrestler Andre Chase is...
411’s WWE RAW Talk Review: 12.19.22 – Bayley Celebrates Her Win Over Becky Lynch and More!
-So next week RAW is a Best of Show which is actually cool as it’s nice to see everyone getting time off for Christmas. With that though I assume we won’t have a RAW Talk, but the new Ric Flair documentary drops on Peacock, so I will have a recap of that. Also this week I will finally have Uncensored 97 done and then next week I finish out 1997 with Starrcade. For now, RAW Talk! Let’s get to it!
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
AIW Says They’ve Lost Access To Cleveland Venue For December 30th Show
AIW in Cleveland have announced that they will no longer have access to their venue in the city for 2023. The promotion has announced that thei venue in the city, The Odeon, is being remodeled and will not be available for them in 2023, and that this their December 30th Jet Black New Year show and have moved the event to Akron.
Dakota Kai On How She Got Into Wrestling, Who Her Favorite Wrestler Is
In an interview with WWE Deutschland (via Wrestling Inc), Dakota Kai spoke about how she got into wrestling and revealed that The Rock was her favorite wrestler. Here are highlights:. On her younger brother introducing her to wrestling: “He used to watch it way back in the day. I didn’t...
Quetzalli Bulnes Comments On Her WWE Release Earlier This Month
In an interview with Lucha Libre Online (via Fightful), Quetzalli Bulnes spoke about her release from WWE, which happened at the beginning of the month on December 1. Bulnes served as the host for WWE’s Spanish language web shows ‘El Brunch’ and ‘WWE Ahora’. On October 30, she was involved in an incident at a CDMX House Show in Mexico City, Mexico with the arena’s security team & Spanish Wrestling Content Creator Falbak. That was what led to her release.
December 26th Episode of WWE RAW Likely To Be A ‘Best Of’ Show
During the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that the December 26th episode of RAW will likely be a ‘best of’ episode, although that hasn’t been confirmed. There is no taping scheduled for December 26, as all of the events on that day are live events. Meanwhile, tonight’s taping in Des Moines will just be the live episode.
Various News: EC3 Set For GLCW Show, Lloyd Anoa’i Battling Kidney Failure
– EC3 is set to appear at GLCW’s MerrillMania 3 show in March. GLCW is advertising the CYN founder as appearing at the show, which takes place on March 11th, 2023 at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds in Merrill, Wisconsin. You can get tickets here. – ECW original Lloyd Anoa’i...
MLW Announces Women’s World Featherweight Championship Match For Blood & Thunder
Major League Wrestling issued a press release for an upcoming match at January’s Blood & Thunder event that you can see below:. (PHILADELPHIA) — Major League Wrestling today announced a Women’s World Featherweight Championship: Taya Valkyrie vs. Zoey Skye at MLW Blood & Thunder on Saturday, January 7 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.
Jimmy Korderas Addresses Dexter Lumis Failing to Generate Heat With the Fans
– During his latest Reffin’ Rant video posted earlier today, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas discussed Dexter Lumis failing to get over and generate heat with the fans during his feud with The Miz. He stated the following:. “Sometimes silence speaks louder than words, especially in the world of...
Tama Tonga Says AJ Styles Can Come Watch Him Beat Karl Anderson At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
Karl Anderson is set to face Tama Tonga at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, and Tonga took to social media to invite AJ Styles to come to the show. Anderson will defend his NEVER Openweight Championship against Tonga at the January 4th event, and Tonga posted to social media to say that Styles can come “watch me smash his boy.”
AEW News: Swerve Strickland Debuts New Group On Dynamite, Chris Jericho Invites Ricky Starks To Join JAS
– Swerve Strickland debuted a new group, the Mogul Affiliates, on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Strickland was set for a face to face with Lee on the episode but Lee was attacked by Parker Boudreaux and then another man. Swerve then stomped a cinder blood into Lee and declared the arrival of the group:
Greektown Wrestling Hardcore Holiday Night Three Full Results 12.18.2022: Greektown Holiday Havoc Championship, AIW Intense Championship, & More
The third night of the Hardcore Holiday event was hosted by Greektown Wrestling on December 18 in London, Ontario, Canada. You can see the complete results (via Wrestling-News) and find a few highlights below. *Trent Gibson (w/ Duke Davis & Ganon Jones Jr.) defeated Joe Coleman. *Jock Samson & Bill...
WWE News: Triple H Takes Overdue Picture With The New Day, Happy Holidays Video
– Triple H finally took a picture with WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day, who recently won the belts. However, Triple H didn’t get that photo of him pointing at the new champions with their belts until now. He wrote in the caption of the tweet, “An all-time overdue point picture… #WWENXT @AustinCreedWins @TrueKofi”
Matches Announced For Next Week’s WWE NXT
WWE has announced a North American Championship match and more for next week’s WWE NXT. The company announced the following matches for next week’s show, which airs next Tuesday on USA Network:. * WWE North American Championship Match: Wes Lee vs. Tony D’Angelo. * Battle For the...
ICW No Holds Barred Volume 39 Complete Results 12.17.2022: ICW American Deathmatch World Championship & More
ICW No Holds Barred hosted its Volume 39 event in Newark, NJ on December 17. You can find the complete results (via Cagematch) and some highlights below. *Death Match: Hoodfoot defeated Abdullah Kobayashi. *Death Match: Matt Tremont defeated Tommy Vendetta. *Death Match: John Wayne Murdoch defeated Eric Ryan. *ICW American...
