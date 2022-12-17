Read full article on original website
Seattle police searching for two women who allegedly stabbed man with pen in carjacking
Seattle police are searching for two women who allegedly carjacked a man before repeatedly stabbing him with a pen and getting away in his car in North Seattle on Wednesday. According to police, just after 10 a.m., the man was in a silver Nissan Versa stopped at a light at Northwest 85th Street and First Avenue Northwest when the two women got in the car.
Seattle, Washington
Police Arrest Teenager, Seize Stolen Gun After Shots Fired in SLU
Police arrested a 19-year-old man after he fired a stolen gun in South Lake Union Wednesday night. At 5:09 p.m., a 911 caller reported a man had just fired a gun at the intersection of Stewart Street and Denny Way. Thanks to witnesses’ description of the suspect, officers spotted and arrested the man as he was leaving the area on foot. Police found the gun under a nearby vehicle.
q13fox.com
Police: Bellevue sees 36% increase in DUI arrests in 2022
BELLEVUE, Wash. - Bellevue Police say there has been a spike in DUI arrests in 2022, almost double pre-pandemic levels. Authorities say they arrested 236 people for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol this year, a 36% increase since last year and a 71% increase from 2019. Police...
KOMO News
Women attacked by man while jogging in Seattle seek justice
SEATTLE — Two women who were groped by a man while jogging are speaking out in hopes of catching a man wanted for sexually assaulting several women while they were jogging. Seattle police said at least three victims have been groped between April and December. The most recent incident...
Pierce County contractor accused of stealing $54K in workers’ comp scam
TUMWATER, Wash. — A roofing contractor from Lakewood has been charged with stealing more than $54,000 in benefits from the state workers’ compensation system following a two-year investigation, according to the Washington State Department of Labor & Industries. Patrick Dean Farthing, 63, is scheduled to be arraigned on...
KIMA TV
Police: Theft ring members who stole $300K nationwide arrested while stealing from Target
LYNNWOOD, Wash. (KOMO) — Investigators in Lynnwood, Washington, say their efforts to catch retail theft suspects netted three people who are wanted in a nationwide organized retail theft ring that is wanted in multiple states for stealing at least $300,000 from Target stores. In total, the Lynnwood police operation...
Weapon seized from stolen vehicle after foot chase in Seattle
Seattle Police Department officers seized a stolen weapon while apprehending a suspect in a stolen car Saturday night. The driver had originally fled from police, but officers were unable to pursue the vehicle. They later found the car with the two occupants inside. The suspects ran away, but they were...
Seattle cop suspended 15 days for threatening ex
Seattle Police patch on an SPD officer's shoulderPhoto by(Justin Ward).. Rookie Seattle police officer Daniel Perez Puga, 25, received a 15-day suspension for threatening to slash his ex-girlfriend's tires and a series of alleged DV incidents in 2020 and 2021, according to a report released by SPD's oversight body on Thursday.
'I want to help stop this guy': Seattle police investigating after three runners report being assaulted
SEATTLE — Seattle police have received three reports of joggers being groped. One incident was reported in April, another in November, and a third report came in on Dec. 17. The most recent incident happened near Colman Park. It is usually a peaceful place, according to Trisha, who asks that we do not use her last name because of what happened on Saturday afternoon.
Man sought in robbery of Umpqua Bank in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — Detectives are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who robbed a bank in Tacoma last week. On Tuesday, Dec. 13, a man entered an Umpqua Bank branch at 1201 South Pearl Street and handed the teller a note demanding cash, according to Crime Stoppers of Tacoma/Pierce County.
Chronicle
Centralia Man Sentenced for Fatal Shooting After July 3 Fireworks Show in Thurston County
A Centralia man has been sentenced to seven years and six months in prison for killing a Yelm man after a July 3 fireworks show in Lacey. Thurston County Superior Court Judge John Skinder sentenced Kinyoce Zavion Chatman, 20, on Monday for second-degree manslaughter while armed with a firearm and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Marysville gets tough on public drug use and inappropriate transit behavior
MARYSVILLE, Wash., December 21, 2022—Citing the need to protect the general public and maintain a safe community, the Marysville City Council has adopted new laws prohibiting drug use in public places and disruptive or inappropriate transit behavior. The Council unanimously approved both actions at its December 12 meeting. Similar...
Snohomish County framer fined $400,000 for 16th safety violation
A Snohomish County contractor is being fined $400,000 for breaking safety regulations, a violation the company has already been cited for 15 other times. The Washington state Department of Labor and Industries (L&I) was inspecting a Seattle job site where the company, Genesis Framing Construction, was building a two-story house when they observed several safety violations.
The Suburban Times
There Is An Answer to Bring Down Crime, But Our Mayor Refuses to Take Action
Tacoma Business Council announcement. It is not widely known, but last year our State legislature made changes which effectively legalized drug possession and put additional roadblocks on law enforcement doing their job. These changes have led to the crime wave we are all experiencing. At the end of November our County Prosecutor wrote the legislature asking that they fix the changes in the law on drugs as well as police pursuit standards which have “significantly contributed” to the drastic increases in violent and property crime. Read her letter here.
westsideseattle.com
Mini crime spree by two male suspects hit West Seattle on Saturday
Suspects with matching descriptions were apparently engaged in a mini crime spree on Saturday according to both Seattle Police and the King County Sheriff's office. At 4:26pm, two juveniles reported they were robbed at California Av SW and Fauntleroy WY SW. They reported two males approached them and told them to empty their pockets. They said a gun was implied but did not actually see one. The suspects left the area in a black Hyundai Sante Fe. Suspects were not located. Robbery notified.
Seattle Police intercept EBT fraud ring
The Seattle Police Department has seized drugs, handguns, and EBT cards in Beacon Hill after an investigation into a fraud ring. Late in the summer, Seattle Police began an operation investigating the sale of fentanyl and the trade of stolen merchandise in exchange for fentanyl in the Chinatown-International District. Detectives...
q13fox.com
Suspect charged in deadly hit and run after King Co. Council budgets $50K reward to crack the case
A man has now been charged with vehicular homicide and hit-and-run after a tipster contacted Seattle Police and Crime Stoppers with knowledge of the crime. The victim's family said a $50,000 reward budgeted from the King County Council helped incentivize people to come forward.
Rape victim calls her attacker’s plea deal a ‘slap on the wrist’
A Kitsap County rape victim says her attacker agreed to a plea deal that is “just a slap on the wrist.”. Stephen Tyler Clayton pleaded guilty Monday to raping three women. But the plea combined the three charges into just one count of rape and calls for Clayton to serve 12 to 14 months in prison.
q13fox.com
Seattle Police investigating 'suspicious' death after body found in burning home
SEATTLE - Seattle Police are investigating what they are calling a "suspicious death" after a woman was found inside a burning Beacon Hill home on Wednesday. At about 10 a.m., crews responded to a report of a fire a home near the 5900 block of 23rd Avenue South. While Seattle...
Puyallup contractor accused of defrauding creditors, falsifying documents
Troubled Puyallup contractor Thomas Weems is at the brink. He filed for business and personal chapter seven bankruptcy after owing more than $1 million to his former customers. Now, in a 22-page document, the U.S. Trustee accuses Weems of defrauding creditors and falsifying documents in his filing. “I did read...
