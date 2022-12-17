ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police Arrest Teenager, Seize Stolen Gun After Shots Fired in SLU

Police arrested a 19-year-old man after he fired a stolen gun in South Lake Union Wednesday night. At 5:09 p.m., a 911 caller reported a man had just fired a gun at the intersection of Stewart Street and Denny Way. Thanks to witnesses’ description of the suspect, officers spotted and arrested the man as he was leaving the area on foot. Police found the gun under a nearby vehicle.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Police: Bellevue sees 36% increase in DUI arrests in 2022

BELLEVUE, Wash. - Bellevue Police say there has been a spike in DUI arrests in 2022, almost double pre-pandemic levels. Authorities say they arrested 236 people for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol this year, a 36% increase since last year and a 71% increase from 2019. Police...
BELLEVUE, WA
KOMO News

Women attacked by man while jogging in Seattle seek justice

SEATTLE — Two women who were groped by a man while jogging are speaking out in hopes of catching a man wanted for sexually assaulting several women while they were jogging. Seattle police said at least three victims have been groped between April and December. The most recent incident...
SEATTLE, WA
Justin Ward

Seattle cop suspended 15 days for threatening ex

Seattle Police patch on an SPD officer's shoulderPhoto by(Justin Ward).. Rookie Seattle police officer Daniel Perez Puga, 25, received a 15-day suspension for threatening to slash his ex-girlfriend's tires and a series of alleged DV incidents in 2020 and 2021, according to a report released by SPD's oversight body on Thursday.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

'I want to help stop this guy': Seattle police investigating after three runners report being assaulted

SEATTLE — Seattle police have received three reports of joggers being groped. One incident was reported in April, another in November, and a third report came in on Dec. 17. The most recent incident happened near Colman Park. It is usually a peaceful place, according to Trisha, who asks that we do not use her last name because of what happened on Saturday afternoon.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man sought in robbery of Umpqua Bank in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — Detectives are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who robbed a bank in Tacoma last week. On Tuesday, Dec. 13, a man entered an Umpqua Bank branch at 1201 South Pearl Street and handed the teller a note demanding cash, according to Crime Stoppers of Tacoma/Pierce County.
TACOMA, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Marysville gets tough on public drug use and inappropriate transit behavior

MARYSVILLE, Wash., December 21, 2022—Citing the need to protect the general public and maintain a safe community, the Marysville City Council has adopted new laws prohibiting drug use in public places and disruptive or inappropriate transit behavior. The Council unanimously approved both actions at its December 12 meeting. Similar...
MARYSVILLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Snohomish County framer fined $400,000 for 16th safety violation

A Snohomish County contractor is being fined $400,000 for breaking safety regulations, a violation the company has already been cited for 15 other times. The Washington state Department of Labor and Industries (L&I) was inspecting a Seattle job site where the company, Genesis Framing Construction, was building a two-story house when they observed several safety violations.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

There Is An Answer to Bring Down Crime, But Our Mayor Refuses to Take Action

Tacoma Business Council announcement. It is not widely known, but last year our State legislature made changes which effectively legalized drug possession and put additional roadblocks on law enforcement doing their job. These changes have led to the crime wave we are all experiencing. At the end of November our County Prosecutor wrote the legislature asking that they fix the changes in the law on drugs as well as police pursuit standards which have “significantly contributed” to the drastic increases in violent and property crime. Read her letter here.
TACOMA, WA
westsideseattle.com

Mini crime spree by two male suspects hit West Seattle on Saturday

Suspects with matching descriptions were apparently engaged in a mini crime spree on Saturday according to both Seattle Police and the King County Sheriff's office. At 4:26pm, two juveniles reported they were robbed at California Av SW and Fauntleroy WY SW. They reported two males approached them and told them to empty their pockets. They said a gun was implied but did not actually see one. The suspects left the area in a black Hyundai Sante Fe. Suspects were not located. Robbery notified.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Seattle Police intercept EBT fraud ring

The Seattle Police Department has seized drugs, handguns, and EBT cards in Beacon Hill after an investigation into a fraud ring. Late in the summer, Seattle Police began an operation investigating the sale of fentanyl and the trade of stolen merchandise in exchange for fentanyl in the Chinatown-International District. Detectives...
